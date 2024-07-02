Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Join the Independent Travel team as we celebrate a special milestone for Simon Calder at The Independent.

The latest in our Virtual Events series will allow viewers to hear Simon’s favourite travel tales, gain insight into his most cherished holiday destinations, and savour his jet-setting top tips following an illustrious career as a travel correspondent spanning 30 years.

Simon’s journey had humble beginnings, with his first travel job was at Gatwick airport, where he cleaned aircraft for Laker Airways and later worked as a security officer.

After a stint writing guidebooks on hitchhiking, Cuba, Central America and Amsterdam, he first became The Independent’s travel correspondent in 1994, where he earned the moniker “the Man Who Pays His Way” – because he doesn’t accept free travel.

Three decades on, global travel editor Annabel Grossman and travel editor Benjamin Parker will sit down in conversation with Simon, who has plenty of travel tales to tell.

The panel will look at the changing face of travel since the 1990s, delve into the archive to quiz Simon on his memorable moments, ask when he might consider getting a real job – and put your burning questions to our travel correspondent.

If you have a question for Simon, you can submit it when you sign up for the event. You can also post questions in the comments section at the foot of this article.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Tuesday 16 July and will start at 7pm BST.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.