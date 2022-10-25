With a wealth of adventurous activities on and off-piste and après ski treats from fine dining to thermal spas, it’s no wonder that picture-perfect Ischgl is one of Tyrol’s most popular ski resorts. Thanks to incomparable snow from November to May (yes, May), a string of vibrant four and five-star hotel options and even open-air concerts and culinary events, this pretty Alpine valley is the place to be this winter.

With 239km of perfectly groomed pistes, Ischgl is a skier’s paradise (TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)

A trip to Ischgl gives you access to not one, but two ski areas – Swiss resort, Samnaun, joins Ischgl to form the spectacular Silvretta Arena - meaning you can ski cross country, across the border – way more fun than travelling by car. This winter wonderland caters to skiers of all levels and has a wide range of adventurous activities on offer, from obstacle-packed fun parks to ravine-crossing ziplines,

There is also an air of ultra-modernity in Ischgl. An impressive 45 gondolas and high-speed ski lifts take you between the 239km of pistes. While a network of 73km of cross-country trails across the whole region, from Ischgl to Galtür reach impressive altitudes. Winter hiking and night skiing make for more must-experience moments, while for other fun off-piste activities, head to Kappl (for tobogganing) and Galtür (for tobogganning and fatbiking).

Off piste fun

Skiers and snowboarders alike can enjoy the obstacles at Ischgl Snow Park (TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)

No Tirolean resort is complete without an obstacle-packed fun park, and the cleverly designed Ischgl Snow Park is certainly no exception.

This spacious park is divided into two sections: ‘Park Area 1: All-fun’ and ‘Park Area Two: Improve your skills’. Both are perfect for snowboarders and skiers alike, and incorporate a wealth of obstacles including fun tubes and boxes and a giant bag jump. Racers will also be at home here, especially on the Speedline that crosses through the centre of the park.

If that’s not enough of an adrenaline rush for you, head straight to the middle station Silvrettabahn A1, where the Ischgl SKYFLY zipline awaits. Cutting through the 2km or 1.2-mile Kitzloch alpine ravine, you’ll reach speeds of up to 85kph (53mph) as you zip.

Eats and treats

Relax, repair and restore in the thermal baths, saunas and pools at the Silvretta Spa (©Silvrettaseilbahn )

Proudly known to serve ‘the best pizza in Ischgl’, the Schwarzwand mountain restaurant offers a wonderful mix of Tirolean and Italian food in a buffet-style setting that’s perfect for the entire family. It’s just one of many varied huts and restaurants dispersed across the resort.

Evenings can be spent under the fairy lights of the village, where a selection of both casual and gourmet restaurants serve up Tirolean and international treats. At Restaurant Schlossherrnstube, a menu packed with fine-dining feasts is ideal for a night of romance à la Ischgl. Our vote goes to the mouth-watering butterfat schnitzel with mountain cranberries. Then sip cocktails into the night, knowing your bed is only a short stroll away, at the flamboyant Schlosslounge next door.

For more ways to treat yourself, head to the brand new Silvretta Spa which will open for the Winter season 2022/23. Lose yourself in a wealth of holistic treats that will melt muscles and boost wellness – find your pick of dips from the outdoor whirlpool to the sports and adventure pools and brine grotto, or escape into two storeys of heavenly saunas, heated pools and steam baths. Or simply enjoy some cocktails in the suave surrounds of the bar.

Sustainable roots

Another key appeal of Ischgl is that the resort is a leading force in sustainable tourism.

In fact, the much loved Slope Food mountain restaurant, the Gampen E4 chairlift station and the Silvretta Spa are majority-run on geothermal energy. Meanwhile, the Silvretta Cable Cars is committed to local reforestation projects and has planted 35,000 pine and larch trees in the last two years.

Don’t miss

The Spring Blanc festival is a must-experience with open air concerts and foodie pop-ups (TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)

The Spring Blanc festival comes to life in Ischgl between 30 March and 1 May 2023 – with open air music concerts (Top of the Mountain Spring Concert, Top of the Mountain Easter Concert and Top of the Mountain Closing Concert) and delicious pop-up eateries sampling local delicacies. The Ischgl Stage, located at the Top of Idalp Mountain at 2,300 metres, provides an unforgettable backdrop over the valley. A must-do, really.

To find out more about Ischgl, from resorts and accommodation to activities, click here