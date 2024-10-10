Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The last few winters have been challenging for ski resorts in Europe, due largely to a changing climate and the ongoing cost of living crisis. But there’s a strong sense of optimism for the months ahead.

As a result of El Nino, Europe will likely experience colder weather this winter; in September, some of the coldest temperatures on record were recorded in the Alps and snow is already falling in higher altitude resorts.

The rising strength of sterling in recent weeks also means that many resorts are becoming more affordable, particularly in lesser-known regions where pistes have been mistakenly overlooked.

Overall, the landscape is looking positive and snow-sure – here’s what the experts have to say.

Resorts offer the best value

Bardonecchia

According to early data from the Post Office Ski Resort Report due for publication in December, Italian resorts are likely to offer British skiers some of the best value skiing in Europe.

Of the 36 European resorts surveyed in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, Bardonecchia has the best prices. Although the cost of a week’s skiing has risen by 3.9 per cent year-on-year to £405.48, it’s still 12% cheaper than its closest competitor – Norwegian resort Norefjell.

Ideal for both beginner and experienced skiers, Bardonecchia (a 50-minute drive from Turin) has well-prepared pistes and a reliable flurry of snow thanks to high altitudes and supplementary snow cannons. Crystal Ski (crystalski.co.uk) offers a seven-night self-catering stay at Residence Villa Frejus from £478pp (two sharing), including flights.

Self-catering holidays are set to soar

open image in gallery A reflection of the landscape in Portes du Soleil

Wishing to save money without sacrificing on experience, more families are turning their backs on full-board accommodation in favour of more flexible eating plans.

“British skiers are switching to self-catering options in premium resorts to enjoy an alpine escape as they can mix platinum service with nights out at amazing restaurants,” says Pierre & Vacances’ head of UK Sales, Cathy Rankin.

The operator, which offers high-end eco self-catering apartments in French resorts such as Meribel, Avoriaz, Les Arcs, and La Plagne, has seen a significant rise in bookings from British skiers, drawn by the chance to control costs on the slopes.

Located in the heart of the Portes du Soleil, a ski area with 600 km of pistes with more than 300 ski slopes, the five-star Premium Residence L’Amara – with cardio room, indoor heated pool, spa and hammam – costs from £384.50pp (based on six sharing), excluding flights. Book with Pierre & Vacances.

Aurora hunting is a new form of apres ski

open image in gallery Northern lights over Levi Mountain and ski resort

As the solar maximum approaches (the greatest period of activity during the sun’s 11-year solar cycle), aurora displays are set to be stronger and more frequent. Travelling to Europe’s northernmost slopes in the Nordics presents an opportunity to ski while witnessing the natural phenomenon, combining two holidays in one.

“With its long ski season, stretching from November to the end of April, Finland offers a unique winter wonderland experience,” says Amy Hope, managing director from specialist operator The Aurora Zone.

“With the abundance of snow lasting approximately 200 days a year, resorts such as the award-winning Levi and Iso Syote offer well-groomed, uncrowded slopes that perfectly complement the full range of winter activities available.”

From December 3, reaching the region will be much easier when British Airways launch a new twice weekly route from Gatwick to Ivalo.

For snow-sure slopes head north

open image in gallery Gausta in Telemark, Norway

A combination of dependable snowfall and beautiful landscapes is attracting more winter sports enthusiasts to Norway. This season, operator Ski Solutions (skisolutions.com) has introduced two new resorts in the region.

Surrounded by pine forests and wooden cabins, Gausta in Telemark has slopes reaching up to 1,880 metres and reliable snowfall. Stay at the Gaustablikk Mountain Resort with saunas on the frozen lake, where seven nights’ half-board costs from £1,145pp (two sharing), including flights and transfers.

With a ski season running from November to May, Alpine ski resort Narvik has a range of slopes to suit all abilities, with the largest drop heights in Scandinavia and panoramic fjord views. A seven-night self-catering stay at Basecamp Narvik, with ski-in/ski-out access to the slopes, costs from £1,245pp (two sharing), including flights and transfers.

Slash costs by choosing smaller resorts

open image in gallery Les Menuires ski resort, France

Greater demand means big name resorts can command higher prices. But it’s possible to have an (almost) equally brilliant experience at a reduced cost by opting for under-the-radar slopes nearby.

“Choosing a lesser-known or smaller ski resort connected to a big ski area is one of our top tips for slashing holiday costs,” says Marcus Blunt, co-founder of specialist ski operator Heidi. “Quieter resorts can also mean less time queuing, and an overall more chilled-out experience.”

Blunt suggests Brides Les Bains in France’s Three Valleys, which is connected by cable car to the exclusive high-altitude resort of Meribel. Les Menuires and Saint-Martin-De-Belleville give access to the Three Valley ski area, while Fieberbrunn in Austria is a more cost-effective option than Saalbach-Hinterglemm for exploring the Skicircus valley.

He also recommends avoiding Saturday flights or slightly shortening trips to five or six nights instead of seven.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in shorter ski trips and we suspect budget is one of the key reasons – you don’t just save on accommodation, but also kit hire and lift passes.”

