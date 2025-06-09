Argentina’s Javier Milei calls Spanish Prime Minister ‘local bandit’ in latest war of words
Milei previously called the Spanish PM’s wife corrupt which led to a diplomatic spat between the two countries
Argentina's President Javier Milei has ignited a fresh diplomatic tiff after verbally attacking Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a recent event in Madrid.
During the Madrid Economic Forum on Sunday, Milei, without directly naming Sanchez, called for "clobbering the local bandit." The comment recalls a similar incident last year that led to a diplomatic fallout between the two nations.
Sanchez's office has so far declined to comment on the remarks. Milei, a libertarian and former TV pundit, assumed office in late 2023 and has become known for his unconventional stances and dramatic gestures, including once smashing a pinata of the central bank on live television.
In May 2024, Milei called Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez "corrupt" at another event in Madrid. The comment led to a diplomatic spat, with the Spanish government withdrawing its ambassador from Buenos Aires for several months when Milei refused to apologise.
Milei subsequently doubled down calling Sanchez "arrogant", "totalitarian" and a "coward", although Argentina kept its ambassador in Madrid.
Gomez is under preliminary investigation for possible influence peddling and corruption. She and her husband have denied any wrongdoing.
