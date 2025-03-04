Spectacular mountain and lake holidays for year-round travel

Browse our pick of the best resorts, areas and services that marry incredible views and natural surroundings with holidays offering excellent service, amenities and attractions — and the products to make your stay perfect.

Power your mountain and lake escapes

( Jackery )

Heading somewhere remote and beautiful? Don’t leave convenience behind.

The Jackery E2000 v2 power station delivers a massive 2042Wh capacity and 2200W output, making it ideal for powering everything from cooking appliances to photography gear.

Its compact, automotive-inspired CTB structure allows for a lightweight, travel-friendly design — perfect for fitting into packed cars or campers. Fast charging keeps your downtime minimal, with hybrid AC and solar charging options bringing it to 80% in just 52 minutes.

Multiple ports, including AC, USB-C, USB-A and a car port, offer versatile connections for all your outdoor needs. Safety and reliability are ensured with an LPF battery and advanced ChargeShield 2.0™ technology.

Make your next mountain retreat or lakeside escape more comfortable and connected with Jackery’s trusted innovation.

Discover Montenegro’s new sought-after all-season ski resort in Kolasin

( Kolasin Valleys )

Located between 1450 Nest and K16 Pea, Kolasin Valleys, Montenegro’s new luxury residential development near the Bjelasica Mountain, is ushering in a new era of mountain living.

Designed by Ecosign, Kolasin Valleys boasts two villages, 23 high-end hotels, 73 private exclusive chalets, ski-in ski-out access, and a host of premium amenities, including more than 30 restaurants, world class spas and wellness centre

With direct access from Podgorica via a newly built hi speed autobahn, this area represents the future of luxury alpine living. Whether indulging in fine dining, enjoying wellness retreats, or exploring scenic hiking trails, Kolasin Valleys offers fantastic opportunities for both discerning travelers and investors.

Investing in hotel apartments or purchasing a private chalet here is a smart financial decision, as Montenegro’s real estate market is rapidly expanding. With increasing demand for high-end accommodation in ski resorts, this development presents a unique opportunity for capital growth and rental income.

To explore investment opportunities or find out more, visit kolasinvalleys.com or contact client@kolasinvalleys.com.

Embrace luxury in a revamped castle in Italy

( Castel Hörtenberg )

A reserved, elegant and welcoming city that never fails to surprise, Bolzano is one of the best-kept secrets of northeastern Italy.

Its renaissance castle, Castel Hörtenberg, was once one of the most renowned private residences in the South Tyrolean capital. Now, this majestic architectural masterpiece has been transformed into the first and only five-star hotel in the city.

In the historic area of Dodiciville in Bolzano, just a ten-minute walk from the central Piazza Walther, a pathway lined with white hydrangeas, boxwood hedges, statues, jasmine plants and cypresses guides guests from the gate to the hotel’s entrance.

Enjoy excellent service from dedicated staff, a swimming pool, fitness area, wellness area and complimentary mini-bar and welcome drink.

Harmonise with nature in the Scottish Highlands

( Eagle Brae )

Located between Glen Affric and Strathfarrar, the finest remaining areas of pristine Caledonian pine-forest wilderness, Eagle Brae is a bespoke self-catering log village resort powered by renewables.

Producing its own electricity via micro-hydro, the resort offers an environmentally friendly holiday experience amid rustic charm and genuine luxury.

Crafted from colossal cedar logs and topped with wild-flower green roofs, these cabins seamlessly blend into the natural surroundings, including some of the highest mountains and biggest lochs in the Highlands.

Wild red deer and elusive pine marten forage up to the cabin decks, while golden eagles soar above. Eagle Brae’s unique online concierge service delivers home-cooked meals, rare-breed meats, wines and whiskies direct to the cabins, making the perfect location to synchronise with the serene beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Get a 20% discount with code EBTML at checkout. Offer valid until 30 April 2025.

Embark on a timeless water voyage through Swiss history

( Lake Lucerne )

Step aboard the historic Steamship Gallia, Europe’s fastest steamship, for an intimate, five-hour experience across breathtaking Lake Lucerne.

Being one of up to 65 guests, experience an exclusive voyage steeped in Swiss history, tradition and elegance. Indulge in a five-course gourmet menu featuring the finest regional Swiss ingredients, paired with hand-selected wines and champagne.

Experience immersive storytelling that brings the legends of Lake Lucerne to life — from William Tell to hidden tales of the region. Engage with the passionate crew, hear their personal stories, and even interact with the captain for behind-the-scenes insights.

Discover the fascinating history of the Steamship Gallia, the first steamship partially powered by solar power. Enjoy unparalleled panoramic views of the Swiss Alps, including Mount Rigi, Pilatus and the Urnersee.

More than just a cruise — it lets you become part of a living legend, where history, culture and nature seamlessly intertwine.

Discover your perfect stay in the Scottish Highlands

( The Highland Club )

Stay in a multi-award-winning, four-star development of luxury self-catering apartments within the historic walls of the former fort, monastery and abbey of Fort Augustus.

The Highland Club is a Grade A listed building set on a 20-acre estate, surrounded by water and stunning scenery, offering uninterrupted views over Loch Ness and the Caledonian Canal. Located in the heart of the Highlands, the Highland Club is within easy reach of Scotland’s natural beauty.

Based here, guests can climb mountains and swim in Loch Ness. For a more relaxed day, there’s an indoor swimming pool, snooker lounge and opportunities to practise golf, tennis, cricket or chess.

Use code SPRING2025 to get a 10% discount and one free session in the sports simulator room. Offer valid until 30 April 2025.

Stay in an alpine retreat fit for the movies’ favourite spy

( Hotel Bergland Sölden )

Seeking a getaway that embodies the elegance, adventure and luxury of 007 and the James Bond franchise?

A five-star hotel in the Ötztal Valley, The Bergland Design and Wellness Hotel Sölden served as a filming location for the James Bond film Spectre, hosting actor Daniel Craig during the production period.

Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, the interior design reflects the chic but cosy alpine lifestyle, incorporating regional materials such as larch wood, stone, loden and wool, combined with contemporay elements. Much of the interiors and exteriors are built with natural elements, and the hotel places great emphasis on sustanablity and regionality.

For guests seeking inforgettable, tailored getaway, the hotel also offers a range of experience packages that can be individually booked.

With its sophisticated design, premium amenities and breathtaking alpine setting, The Bergland Design and Wellness Hotel Sölden offering guests the ultimate Bond experience.

Discover an idyllic all-season escape to the Austrian alps

( Thurners )

Aboutique hotel in Bruck an der Grossglocknerstrasse, Thurners is the perfect base for an unforgettable Austrian Alps holiday — be it winter or summer.

Just minutes from Zell am See-Kaprun, enjoy skiing in Austria, snowboarding and après-ski fun, with easy access to the Areitbahn ski lift. In summer, explore the breathtaking Grossglockner High Alpine Road, go hiking in the Alps, or cycle through stunning mountain landscapes.

Motorcyclists will love the legendary winding routes, while families can relax by Lake Zell. Blending cinema-inspired charm with warm hospitality, Thurners is your ideal retreat for adventure, relaxation and Alpine beauty — all year round.

Ski some of Europe’s best slopes from a stylish resort in the Swiss alps

( LAAX - Rocks Resort )

An architectural alpine gem, rocksresort offers modern flats perfect for family and friends looking to explore the Swiss Alps. Situated at the valley station of LAAX, it offers ski-in/ski-out access to some of Europe’s best slopes.

LAAX is known as the freestyle mecca of Europe, featuring the world’s largest halfpipe, a Pro Kicker Line, five snow parks and 140 miles of slopes. In the summer, enjoy bike trails or scenic hikes to spots like turquoise Lake Cauma.

rocksresort also becomes a freestyle haven with a pump track, snake run, urban surf wave, zip-line, trampolines and playgrounds. With nine restaurants, six bars and nine shops, the resort has everything guests need.

On-site LAAX School and LAAX Rental provide easy access to lessons, guiding and equipment rentals for skiing, snowboarding and biking. Whether relaxing or seeking adventure, rocksresort has it all.

