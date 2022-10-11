Speedy skiing, snow tubing and night tobogganing – discover action-packed Zillertal

Zillertal spans four spectacular regions – Fügen-Kaltenbach, Zell-Gerlos, Mayrhofen-Hippach and Tux-Finkenberg – with 180 lifts transporting you across 544 kilometres (338 miles) of powder-soft slopes.

The Zillertal Superskipass is an all-in-one ticket offering access to all four areas and includes public and ski-bus transport across the entire valley. Passes can be activated from two to 21 days to suit your trip.

Across Zillertal, cosy huts sell warming hot chocolates and hearty Tyrolean meals – don’t miss the kasspatzln egg noodles topped with grated cheese and fried onion – and with over 80 restaurants and lodges serving everything from gourmet meals to rustic light bites, there are plenty of options to refuel after a long day on the slopes.

Welcome to Mountopolis

At Mayrhofen-Hippach, snow pistes and winter hiking trails curl and twist around the peaks, offering spectacular views over the valley. It’s here you’ll find the famous Mount Penken, popular amongst daredevils and action fans, and the legendary Harakiri incline, which has long been a draw for experienced skiers looking for a fresh challenge.

However, not all the fun takes place on the slopes here. At nearby PenkenPark, even the hardiest of skiers and snowboarders can challenge themselves to a range of obstacles and permanent jumps.

There are other ways to explore and enjoy these slopes, too. From tobogganing and snowtubing to simply hopping on a ski lift, Mayrhofen-Hippach is the perfect place to find your bearings in Zillertal.

Family-friendly Fügen-Kaltenbach

Swap your skis for snowshoes to enjoy a breathtaking hike around Zillertal (Zillertal Tourismus/ Thomas Pfister)

There are 25 ski schools across the Zillertal region, making learning all the more flexible and easy. For those still too little to be out on the slopes, a number of childcare options are available so parents can enjoy worry-free days out in the snow.

Whether it’s the signature fun park FunSlope Spieljoch that takes your fancy, toboggan runs, or gloriously wide slopes – not to mention the long, snow-covered valley run that takes you right into the centre of Fügen – skiers of all ages and abilities will be at home in family-friendly Fügen-Kaltenbach.

Or head to the Hochfügen ski area, a family-friendly winter wonderland nestled high up in the alpine valley basin of the Zillertal Alps. From breathtaking views – the jagged moutaintops sit at an altitude of up to 2,500 meters above sea level, to incredible slopes (57 miles of pistes and two terrain parks) that are great for both skiers and free-riders. There are also nine kilometers worth of high altitude cross-country runs, an illuminated toboggan run and snowshoeing tours.

Away from the mountains, KaBOOOM – with its glistening ice rink that comes to life over the winter months – offers undercover fun for both newbie skaters and experienced in-liners. A great way for the whole family to enjoy Zillertal’s wintery ethos away from the pistes.

Zigzag the mountains of Zell-Gerlos

Taking you from Tyrol to Salzburg, the phenomenal Zillertal Arena tour in Zell-Gerlos sprawls across the whole ski region, with slopes available for skiers and snowboarders alike.

With peak photography spots marked along the valley for the perfect panoramas and sunrise skiers welcome from 6:55am, there are memories to be made at every corner.

Even better, your day in Zell-Gerlos doesn’t have to stop when the sun goes down – thanks to the region’s renowned seven-kilometre Gerlosstein Toboggan Run remaining open for floodlit descents until 1am. The wonder of zooming through snow underneath a starry Zillertal night sky is not to be missed.

Tux-Finkenberg – where the snow never ends

Go hut-crawling and tuck into delicious Tyrolean cuisine with a mountain backdrop (Zillertal Tourismus/ Bernhard Huber)

It’s almost impossible to seek out where the snow ends, and the clouds begin in beautiful Tux-Finkenberg. Here, the slopes reach an impressive altitude of 3,250 metres – and with the Hintertux Glacier glistening nearby, there are icy adventures to be had year-round.

The Gletscher-Runde circuit is the highlight – with mountain top views spanning hundreds of miles to be enjoyed across the runs. Cross-country skiers and snowboarders alike can enjoy the freedom and fast-paced nature of these slopes.

For those seeking something more relaxed, take a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the forest or spend a day hut-crawling – enjoying a true Tyrolean experience with unforgettable views.

To find out more about Zillertal, from resorts and accommodation to activities and experiences click here