Spice up your life: enjoy relaxation, romance and adventure in Grenada

With luxurious hotels, stunning scenery and an alluring culinary heritage, Grenada is a Caribbean feast for the senses. Dive into the bustling markets, where the scent of spices mingles with the sound of lively chatter, and each bite is a culinary adventure that reflects the islands’ diverse influences. Look closer, and you’ll find Grenada’s charm infused in all its draws ­– from the pampering spas that use the island’s famous produce, to the high-octane adventures found within this natural wonder of a destination.

Relaxation

Relax to the max on one of Grenada’s 40 soul-nourishing beaches ( Alamay )

Where better to get away from it all than the Antilles archipelago, and more specifically, Grenada. Enter holiday mode instantly at one of its heavenly hotels, where guests leave their stresses at the palm-lined threshold. This year, luxury wellness brand Six Senses joins the fold, and will be bookable with British Airways Holidays.

Grenada’s 40 cream-white beaches are the soul-nourishing antidote to modern life. They include the breath-taking Grand Anse beach, often cited as one of the world’s best thanks to its 2-mile crescent of soft sand, flanked by the shade of almond and palm trees on one side and tranquil waters on the other.

Romance

With atmospheric sunsets and beautiful luxury hotels, it’s easy to get caught up in the romance of Grenada ( Alamay )

True love grows even deeper in the right conditions – and that’s exactly what you’ll find in Grenada. It’s set up for barefoot dinners on fairylit beaches with a loved one, and gazing at a star-dusted sky at night, warmed by the Caribbean breeze.

During the day, the island’s lush environs deliver a stunning backdrop for couples to rekindle their romance. Visit the easily accessible Concord Falls to start, and if the mood takes you, continue on a 45-minute hike to the secluded Au Coin Waterfall, where you just might have the place to yourselves.

Couples are spoiled for choice on where to stay, because Grenada is abundant with luxury hotels ready to indulge couples. At the boutique hideaway of Calabash, for example, each of the 30 rooms are furnished with deep, inviting baths and Elemis products for a decadent stay. Further south, Silversands is an intimate, five-star hotel with a 100m long swimming pool that stretches onto the famous Grand Anse beach. It’s the ideal place to watch the sun set gently over the Caribbean horizon ­– surely a shared memory to last a lifetime.

Adventure

Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park is a must visit for keen adventurers ( Grenada )

If thrills and spills are on top of the holiday agenda, Grenada is bursting with options. The island offers soft adventure and daredevil activities for kids, grandparents, and everyone in between. As the jewel of Grenada’s water activities, you’ll want to see Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park whether by glass-bottomed boat, snorkelling or diving. Keep an eye out for the newest addition of The Coral Carnival: a series of 25 colourful sculptures inspired by Grenada’s famous annual carnival of Spicemas. Further afield, experienced divers can see barracudas and eagle rays within Bianca C, the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean.

Nothing beats an exhilarating hike through Grenada’s lush rainforests ( Grenada )

On terra firma, hikers of every level can pick their path through the island’s lush rainforests, or explore Grand Etang National Park to uncover families of wild monkeys and exotic birds in their natural environment. Whatever your appetite for adventure, Grenada’s ready to satisfy.

