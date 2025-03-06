Sublime ideas for your next holiday

Holidays are a precious time to make lasting memories, escape the stresses of everyday life, and enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation. But where to book?

Here’s a curated selection of ideas to inspire your next getaway, helping you to focus on spending quality time with those who matter most.

Treat the tribe to summer sun in Cyprus

Situated halfway between the cultural hub of Paphos and the lively city of Limassol, Columbia Beach Resort is a luxurious five-star all-suite haven, ideal for little ones.

With easy access to the island’s top archaeological and historical sites, it’s an ideal base for both relaxation and getting out there. On site, the resort boasts two swimming pools, pretty gardens, an award-winning spa, family-friendly restaurants, a kids’ club and legendary five-star service.

With 169 spacious suites, including Junior, Executive and Cape Suites, as well as one- or two-bedroom Family Suites, there’s something to suit everyone.

The exclusive Eagle’s Nest Suites — two of which feature private plunge pools — are the ultimate in comfort and serenity. In the mood for a proper chill? The resort’s Hébe Spa offers a tranquil escape, with six treatment rooms, relaxation areas, a whirlpool bath and an indoor pool. Keen to stay in shape?

There’s a fully equipped gym and fitness studio, offering regular classes and personal training sessions.

Discover the pure joy of sailing

If you’re dreaming of setting sail across the sea, why not make it a family affair?

With over 15,000 exceptional boats for hire worldwide, Boatsy offers the world’s 100 best sailing itineraries, each carefully crafted in every detail to suit various holiday styles and expectations.

Whether you dream of island-hopping in Greece, indulging in culinary experiences along the Amalfi Coast, or enjoying crystal-clear waters and vibrant parties in the Balearics, an expert concierge team will find the perfect crewed boat — no sailing experience required.

Simply share your travel preferences, and Boatsy will match you with the ideal itinerary and boat — leaving you free to relax, unwind and enjoy the ultimate sailing experience.

To explore the best itineraries and receive a complimentary concierge consultation for the best boats and prices.

Splash out in Sharm el-Sheikh

The Savoy Group of hotels has set out to challenge the way you think about luxury in the Egyptian beach resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Each hotel is its own distinctive spot, alongside the thriving entertainment complex of Soho Square with its famous dancing fountain, high-end retail stores and dizzying profusion of restaurants and bars. Each hotel caters to a different kind of traveller — The Royal Savoy is an exclusive, adults-only retreat for couples seeking peace and tranquillity.

Families can choose between private villas with private pools and the friendly vibes of Savoy, Sierra and Grand Oasis. SOHO Square in Sharm El Sheikh is the largest entertainment hub in the city, offering a vibrant mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy trendy bars and 14 different cuisines, the Dancing Fountain and the Khan El Khalili bazaar.

Family-friendly fun includes a Kids’ Zone, bowling, ice skating, and more. With free Wi-Fi and a shuttle service, Soho Square offers something for everyone, including lively lounges and weekly parties at Soho House.

Power your family break with confidence

Jackery, founded in California in 2012, is the world’s leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider.

The company’s E2000 v2 is the ultimate versatile portable power station for family travel and outdoor adventures. With a 2040Wh capacity and 2200W output, it can power up everything from kitchen appliances to sensitive electronics.

Thanks to innovative CTB Structure Technology — favourited by Tesla in the EV industry — it’s one of the lightest and most compact power stations in its class, perfect for saving space in your car.

Stay powered up with ultra-fast charging, reaching 80% in just 52 minutes via flash mode. Multiple ports, including AC, USB-C, USB-A and a carport, make it easy to connect all your family’s devices.

afety comes first with a durable LPF battery, ChargeShield 2.0™ protection and full EU-certified standards. So, your next camping, fishing or hiking trip can stay lit.

Create unforgettable memories in Crete

Crete is a famously dreamy destination for families.

And two standout resorts, Creta Palace and Grecotel Marine Palace & Aqua Park, offer dazzling experiences blending luxury, fun and authentic Cretan charm.

Creta Palace near Rethymno is a Mediterranean haven with lush gardens, beachfront access and stays ranging from family-friendly bungalows to luxury villas with private pools. Its Blue Flag beach and Grecoland Kids’ Club provide endless entertainment for children, while parents can chill at the Elixir Beauty Spa or enjoy top food, which has been locally sourced. Unique cultural activities such as ‘Farmer for the Day’ at Agreco Farm introduce families to Crete’s traditions.

Grecotel Marine Palace in Panormo has a recently revamped design and the thrilling Aqua Park, Kingdom of Poseidon, with slides and splash zones for all ages. Spacious places to stay, sports facilities and authentic dining experiences like Agreco Farm ensure fun and a glimpse into tradition. Both resorts showcase Crete’s rich history, lovely landscapes and warm hospitality.

Have a carefree time on Kos

Enjoy the best of upscale all-inclusive and chic beachfront vibes at Grecotel LUXME Kos.

Set amid vast, lush tropical gardens and lagoons, it’s part of the exclusive LUXME® (Luxury Made Easy®) collection. The resort is all about effortless indulgence, blending smart contemporary design with exquisite natural glories.

Guests can enjoy elegant accommodation, from bright guestrooms to secluded bungalows and opulent villas, all with outstanding sea views. The resort’s six diverse restaurants are out of this world, including premium dining experiences, a la carte options and exclusive wines.

Relaxation takes centre stage at the Elixir Spa, a calming space with rejuvenating treatments and tranquil indoor pools. For added plush points, private beachside dining and tailored activities guarantee the full bespoke experience.

Perfect for families, LUXME Kos delivers refined service and Greek hospitality in a gorgeous, serene setting.

Hit the slides in Corfu

Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica on Corfu is a playful, nature-filled haven for families.

With more than 85 acres of gardens, peaceful canals and over half a mile of pristine beach, the resort combines adventure with laid-back charm. Places to sleep range from village-style country houses to summer homes by the pool, all designed with earthy tones and airy spaces for maximum comfort.

The grand Aqua Park steals the show with high-speed slides such as the Space Bowl and Kamikaze — although there’s the Lazy River if that all sounds like a bit much. Meanwhile, kids can explore Corfu’s flora in the Botanists Lab, meet donkeys at the mini zoo, or cook with local ingredients.

For adults, there’s the Elixir Botanical Spa, wine-tastings at Cava Bottega, and top bites spanning Greek to Asian cusine across 10 alluring restaurants.

Discover eco-luxury redefined in the heart of the Maldives

Nestled on the private natural island of Furanafushi, just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is a premier family resort in the Maldives that seamlessly combines luxury with sustainability. It features spacious beach and overwater villas, many with private pools and direct lagoon access — perfect for a dream family getaway.

Unwind at the award-winning Shine Spa, located on its own tranquil island, while younger guests can enjoy fun-filled activities at the Sheraton Side by Side Family Program. Culinary experiences are equally extraordinary, with seven restaurants and bars offering global Flavors, destination dining and fresh seafood under the stars.

Adventure awaits in the turquoise waters — snorkel, dive, or enjoy thrilling water sports. Guests can also support marine conservation by joining the ‘Adopt a Coral’ program, actively contributing to reef restoration.

Whether seeking family fun, relaxation, or eco-conscious experiences, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa delivers an unforgettable escape.

Unwind at a luxury sea view hotel in Mallorca

Dreaming of a rejuvenating adults-only Mediterranean escape? El Vicenç de la Mar, a boutique hotel in stunning Cala Sant Vicenç, Mallorca, offers just that.

With its modern Mediterranean design, the hotel features 35 lavish rooms, all with breathtaking views of the bay of Cala Molins. Indulge in exclusive amenities, including private pools, swim-up pools and whirlpool baths. Relax on the rooftop with a pool, solarium and designer hammocks while enjoying panoramic views of the crystal-clear waters and Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

Gastronomy takes centre stage with Michelin-starred chef Santi Taura’s U Mayol and U Vicenç, serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes. For wellness enthusiasts, take advantage of the state-of-the-art spa, gym and cycling centre.

After a day of swimming, lounging and working out, unwind in the cinema room or enjoy a peaceful evening in the library.

Find the perfect luxury villa in Croatia

Croatia’s leading travel agency, My Luxoria specialises in renting exclusive villas and houses with swimming pools, primarily catering to family guests.

With over 1000 villas in its portfolio, My Luxoria attracts 40,000 high-paying guests annually from around the world. Whether you’re looking for stunning views, gym and sauna facilities or unmatched design, My Luxoria can match you to your perfect villa.

For example, Villa Bevel is a stunning hilltop villa in the Pelješac archipelago, ideal for eight guests. Villa Zatonka, a romantic one-storey villa with four bedrooms, offers a refined luxury feel. Spanning Villa Malibu Imperial spans 2,100 m² with 28 bedrooms, accommodating up to 56 guests.

Villa Vista Al Mar, a contemporary villa in Makarska, is ideal for family stays close to the sea. While the brand-new, modern Villa Vespera with breathtaking Adriatic views, offers the perfect place to relax and unwind in pristine surroundings.

Receive €100 off on any reservation made with a minimum amount of €2,500 with code OFFER100 at myluxoria.com. Offer valid until 31 March 2025.

Craft an unforgettable bespoke holiday

Struggling to find the perfect getaway that suits the whole family’s needs?

At A&G Travel Group, holidays are personal. The team understands that each traveller has unique preferences, and it’s dedicated to creating tailor-made experiences. Whether you’ll be relaxing on pristine beaches or exploring vibrant cities, A&G’s experts hand-pick destinations and accommodation to curate your ideal balance of luxury, relaxation and adventure.

With seamless planning and unmatched attention to detail, the team ensures every trip is extraordinary. From custom itineraries to exceptional service, a dedicated travel expert is with you every step of the way, helping to craft the perfect holiday and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

For corporate needs, A&G also specialises in stress-free solutions for busy professionals, ensuring smooth and efficient travel arrangements.

Receive £100 off your first booking with code FAM25 at aandgtravelgroup.com or contact via email here. T&Cs apply.

