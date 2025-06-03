Sun, sea and seriously stylish escapes

Savour grown-up elegance on Crete’s golden shore

( Atlantica Kalliston Resort )

Atlantica Kalliston Resort stretches out along the golden crescent of Agioi Apostoloi Beach like a love letter to the Mediterranean lifestyle.

This adults-only haven blends cool coastal minimalism with just the right measure of grown-up indulgence, brilliantly backdropped by the exquisite blue of the Cretan Sea. Days here tend to drift between poolside lounging, soul-soothing spa rituals and long, languid lunches that segue into seaview sundowners.

If you can tear yourself away, the postcard-perfect harbour of Chania is just up the coast, with its irresistible maze of Venetian laneways, candlelit tavernas and chatty wine bars.

Romantic, refined, and made for just you and that special someone.

Make it a date

Find seaside serenity with a dash of adventure on Crete

( Atlantica Ocean Beach Resort )

By the sweeping sands of Maleme Beach, Atlantica Ocean Beach Resort offers a charming balance of both tranquil beauty and upbeat, joyful energy.

Days here begin with barefoot walks along the shoreline and end with golden-hour skies melting into the Cretan Sea. In between, amble at your own pace through the lushly scented gardens or make a splash with some exhilarating waterpark silliness.

Families will love the space to roam and play, while couples and friends can unwind in peace in the quieter nooks, or get stuck into the nearby villages of Platanias and Chania, where timeless tavernas and abundant local character await.

This is a setting where memories are made — sun-drenched, salt-kissed and a joy you’ll cherish forever.

Discover more

Soak up sun and style on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast

( Radisson Blu Resort & Spa )

The Adriatic sparkles mere steps from your lounger at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split, and the long, hot days are all about unhurried indulgence.

The hotel’s popular Mistral Beach Club has been upgraded for 2025 with a fresh culinary focus — think Mediterranean staples spiced up with contemporary flair, served right by the water.

Spend your afternoons on the private deck with a chilled glass in hand, then stay for the DJ sets and seaside soirées after sunset.

Inside, the SPALATO Spa spans 2,600sq metres of bliss, with Biologique Recherche facials, Hypoxy Therapy and Icoone sessions among the bespoke treatments.

A state-of-the-art gym, generously sized pool area and tastefully decorated rooms with sea views complete the picture. Whether you’re here for wellness or waves, this coastal retreat makes every moment shine.

Learn more

Savour Spain’s slow serenity in a historic spa hotel

( Castilla Termal Brihuega )

There’s something calming about the Spanish countryside — especially when experienced through the lens of Castilla Termal’s timeless hotels.

Found across storied regions like Ribera del Duero and Brihuega, this beguiling collection blends centuries-old architecture with state-of-the-art spa experiences.

Picture soaking in mineral-rich waters beneath vaulted monastery ceilings, or dining on seasonal dishes in the middle of a lavender-scented valley.

Each property offers a thoughtful balance of heritage and harmony, ideal for couples, solo travellers or anyone craving a mindful break. Whether your focus is wine, wellness or simply winding down, Castilla Termal delivers a soul-soothing escape steeped in place and tradition.

Plan your journey

Discover a cool leafy haven in Porto

( Boeira Garden Hotel )

With its cinematic beauty, cheerful tiled facades and endlessly intriguing food scene, Porto rewards those who take their time.

And when it’s time to relax, Boeira Garden Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a peaceful contrast to the city’s lively rhythm. Just minutes from the centre and close to both beach and airport, this smart, contemporary hotel is surrounded by lush gardens and bathed in golden light.

Cool off under the trees in the outdoor pool, sample signature local port in the hotel’s cellar, or stroll the sun-dappled grounds before heading into town for a seafood supper.

The welcome is warm, the design understated and the pace entirely your own.

Discover a slower side of Portugal’s second city at boeiragardenhotelporto.com or email opobg_reservation@hilton.com

Learn more

Come alive on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast

( Spice Hotel & Spa )

On Antalya’s sun-kissed Belek shoreline, Spice Hotel & SPA blends together opulence, flavour and flair in one unforgettable setting.

Inspired by Moroccan and Indian design, this five-star retreat invites you to switch off in style — with domes and arches framed by palms swaying in the sea breeze.

Guests drift between a private beach, oxygen-rich gardens and restaurants serving both local specialities and global favourites.

Families can relax in elegant villas, savour blue-sky days and dine beneath the stars in fragrant open-air courtyards. Whether you’re seeking sanctuary or celebration, there’s always a dash of hospitality to suit the mood.

Spice by name, spice by nature — this is a sensory journey you’ll remember long after you get home.

Plan your escape

Sail into serenity on Spain’s lesser-known Atlantic coast

( Veleros )

If you’re eager to explore quiet coves, turquoise waters and white-sand beaches away from the madding crowds, head to Galicia’s Rías Baixas and let Veleros do the navigating.

Veleros, a premium charter company, offers fully curated, all-inclusive sailing trips along Spain’s wild northwest coast, where national park archipelagos like the Cíes and Sálvora keep visitor numbers low and nature pristine.

With an expert skipper at the helm, you’ll island-hop in style, dine at exceptional local seafood spots and sip albariño as the sun sets over the Atlantic. Add jet-skiing or beach horse rides as thrilling optional extras or simply let the relaxed rhythm of the sea return you home revived.

Trips run from two to seven days, with bespoke concierge service throughout.

Plan your escape

Breathe deep in this Ibizan hideaway

( Parco Ibiza )

Tucked amid lush parkland near Sant Antoni, Parco Ibiza offers a peaceful alternative to the island’s more raucous rhythms.

Once a humble campsite, this boutique glamping retreat now welcomes guests to 63 artfully designed rooms, cabins and villas, many with private gardens and pools.

Mornings begin with yoga beneath the trees, while afternoons are for idling by the honesty bar, exploring the grounds or simply soaking up the atmosphere of this creative sanctuary.

Thoughtfully renovated with a light footprint and soulful style, Parco Ibiza appeals to conscious travellers, couples and creatives seeking more than just a party. If you fancy exploring a cleaner, greener region of the White Isle, this is the place.

Book now

Bask in Sardinia’s city-meets-sea energy

( THotel Cagliari )

Cagliari is no ordinary city. Sunlit and sea-lapped, Sardinia’s capital blends historic intrigue with golden beaches, vibrant street life and a dash of Mediterranean glamour.

Need a sleek base for exploring it all? T Hotel Cagliari, a design-led escape just minutes from the centre.

Art rotates through the lobby; contemporary Sardinian flair shapes the interiors and the recently revamped TSPA delivers cool serenity after a day of sun and ruins.

Health-conscious travellers can book the Drive & Dream Green package, which includes on-site charging for electric vehicles, ideal for discovering the island’s south coast with a light footprint.

Add in local flavours, smart sustainability credentials and rates from £96 per night (double occupancy, breakfast included), and it’s a city break with soul.

Book now

Make unforgettable summer memories in the Austrian Alps

( Hotel Ferienwelt Kesselgrub )

It’s hard to satisfy everybody on a family holiday. But at Hotel Ferienwelt Kesselgrub in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, every generation is considered and thoughtfully catered to.

Recently renovated and set amid sweeping mountain scenery, this family-run resort does classic Alpine good times with a playful spirit.

Younger guests can roam between pony rides, waterslides and a dedicated kids’ club, while teens take over the mini-bowling lanes and air hockey tables. Adults can unwind in the panoramic Mountain Spa, complete with saunas, salt grotto and a whirlpool looking out onto the peaks.

There’s even a ‘lie-in for grown-ups’ service while staff take care of breakfast with the children. With great food, guided hikes and a private bathing lake, it’s a relaxed haven for making memories.

Book now to receive 25% off Garden Suites, using code SUMMER25. Offer ends 20 July 2025. kesselgrub.at.

Book now

