Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The airport experience is rarely a pleasant one at the best of times, but as the summer holidays draw to a close this year, it has become even more fraught with stress and frustration.

Air traffic control (ATC) issues led to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights across 28, 29 and 30 August, with hundreds of thousands of travellers’ plans impacted.

There is a simple way to sidestep the chaos, though: avoid the airport entirely. An increasing number of travel companies are offering flight-free trips, whether by rail or ferry, removing the possibility that ATC failures can play havoc with your highly anticipated holiday itinerary.

This type of trip also has the added benefit of being much more sustainable, with far fewer carbon emissions produced, while also providing the myriad benefits of slow travel: the chance to relax and gaze out of a train window at the stirring scenery flashing past; be rocked to sleep by the waves in your very own travelling hotel room on an overnight ferry; or enjoying a multi-stop holiday that allows you to explore several destinations along the way.

Here’s our pick of the coolest no-fly packages worth clipping your wings for.

Valencia and Barcelona city break

Valencia is Spain’s laid-back third city (Getty Images)

Travel company Byway is great if you’re looking to nix the flights on your next adventure: it only offers flight-free breaks. The eight-day “Valencia and Barcelona by rail” itinerary kicks off with a Eurostar from London to Paris and takes in the French city of Nimes for one night, before continuing on to the east coast of Spain. As well as the beautiful rail journeys themselves, you’ll get to spend time in the famed Catalonian capital and Spain’s delectable third city by the sea. From £1,105pp, including all train travel, accommodation, recommendations and dedicated Whatsapp support.

Cycling in Champagne

Sustainable and ethical brand Responsible Travel has launched a suite of no-fly trips to exciting locations. The three- or five-night Champagne Cycling Holiday packages in France takes you past rolling vineyards, ancient cities and charming towns beside canals, starting in Epernay and moving on to Reims and several pretty villages. From £1,415pp, including five-star B&B accommodation; three evening meals; fully serviced bikes with panniers, water bottle and repair kit; detailed route information through the Ride With GPS app; expert on the spot support; and luggage transferred between hotels.

Coasteering and wild camping in Cornwall

Learn to surf in Cornwall (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Much Better Adventures is a B Corp-certified company committed to “positive-impact” travel. On its trip to Cornwall, easily accessible by train via Newquay, you can catch waves, swim, cliff-jump, throw axes and unwind in the woods. The two-night break includes surf lessons, wild swimming, coasteering and woodland games before wild camping for the night. From £289pp, including accommodation in a luxury bell tent, breakfasts, all activities, equipment and guides.

Scandanavian city hopping

No Fly Travel Club is another company that provides only flight-free holidays (the clue’s in the name). Its 11-day City Hopping in Scandinavia package looks particularly beguiling, with stops in Utrecht (aka “Amsterdam-in-miniature”) in the Netherlands and the German port city of Hamburg, before spending two days in Stockholm and three in Copenhagen, and checking out Rotterdam on the return leg. The entire journey is done by rail, and there’s even the chance to ride a sleeper train from Hamburg to the Swedish capital. From £1,598, including all accommodation and train travel.

Puglia by train

Lecce is the jewel of Puglia (Shutterstock)

In 2020, Original Travel launched a new collection of itineraries entitled “Travel Less, Travel Better” to encourage its clients to make a positive change in the way they explore the world. It now has completely no-fly itineraries too, including a seven-day London to Puglia by Train trip, featuring scenic trains through the French and Italian countryside with views of the Alps, two nights (one on the outward journey and one on the return) in sophisticated Milan, and four days in Lecce, including a private walking tour taking in the city’s rich history and Baroque architecture. From £2,170pp, including travel and accommodation.

London to Istanbul rail adventure

Explore! has put together the ultimate overland adventure, traversing Central Europe and passing through the iconic cities of Venice, Zagreb and Belgrade, while delving deeper into lesser-known destinations in Croatia and Serbia. This epic 15-day trip will see you hop from London to Paris to Milan to Venice, with a full day to explore Italy’s dreamiest canal-laden city. Then it’s onwards to Villach, Zagreb and a day trip to the medieval town of Varazdin in Croatia before a train to Osijek, a visit to Kopacki Rit with a boat trip through the wetlands, and a train and bus to Belgrade. There’s time to explore rural Serbia, before heading to Bulgaria and catching a sleeper service into Istanbul. Orient Express eat your heart out. From £3,239pp, including travel, B&B accommodation and all guides and tours.