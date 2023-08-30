✕ Close Flights risk ‘diversion’ amid UK air traffic system failure, Simon Calder says

Britain’s largest budget airline will operate five repatriation flights to London Gatwick over the coming days as widespread air traffic control chaos continues across Europe.

EasyJet will operate the “rescue flights” from Palma and Faro on 30 August, Tenerife and Enfidha on 31 August and Rhodes on 1 September.

Hundreds of flights to and from UK airports were cancelled again on Tuesday as airlines struggled to recover from the hours-long failure of the National Air Traffic Services system on bank holiday Monday, blamed on a technical fault.

Sources told The Independent that a dodgy flight plan filed by a French airline may have sparked the major systems meltdown.

Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe appeared to confirm that claim late on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Initial investigations into the problem show it relates to some of the flight data we received.”

He said the error caused both Nats’ primary and back-up systems to suspend automatic processing “to ensure that no incorrect safety-related information” could impact the air traffic system.

