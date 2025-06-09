The best holidays to book right now

Whether you’re yearning for warm sand, snowy escapism, off-grid adventures or simply somewhere to let the kids run wild, this list has you covered.

Ace the family holiday with sun, sea and something for everyone

Trying to plan a holiday with the kids that doesn’t wear you out? Barut Hotels, situated across Turkiye, might just be the answer. Found in sunny spots like Antalya, Side and Didim, these family-friendly resorts are thoughtfully designed to balance grown-up relaxation with serious fun for children. Expect special entertainment programmes, hands-on workshops and professional animation teams to keep young guests happy — when they’re not splashing in the pool or playing safely in the supervised playgrounds, that is. Meanwhile, adults can unwind in the spa, take a dip or enjoy sports and activities at their own pace. Dining is a delight, too, with fresh, locally sourced Mediterranean menus and plenty of child-friendly choices. From quality time to quiet moments, Barut Hotels helps you holiday as a family — and actually enjoy it.

Make summer sparkle with a city break to Vienna

Vienna always stands for pure elegance. But this summer, it’s also adding a little fizz. The Sans Souci Wien, a design-forward boutique hotel in the heart of the city, invites you to rediscover the pleasures of urban travel with its Sparkling Moments package. Unwind in the 20-metre sports pool, browse the in-house art gallery or explore the boutiques and boulevards of Austria’s stylish capital. The highlight? A private champagne tasting, curated to bring a touch of extra luxury to your stay. Whether you’re escaping for a romantic weekend or celebrating something special, this is a city break with sparkle — tailored entirely to your own rhythm. Book now and let Vienna’s charm (and bubbles) work their magic.

Escape to the Cretan coast for slow days and sea views

On the sunkissed coastline of northwestern Crete, Atlantica Ocean Beach Resort is a laid-back haven where salt air and simple pleasures set the pace. Overlooking the calm blue of Maleme Beach, this family-friendly retreat pairs modern comforts with space to roam — think lush gardens, a sparkling water park and that endlessly inviting stretch of sand. Spend your mornings wandering along the shore, your afternoons by the pool and your evenings exploring the nearby towns of Platanias and Chania, both known for their timeless tavernas and charming local character. Whether you’re travelling with friends or family, the rhythm here is relaxed, the views spectacular and the memories made to last.

Dine like a statesman in the heart of the Cotswolds

The Killingworth Castle is a handsome 17th-century inn with standout food credentials – 3 AA Rosettes, Michelin Guide recommended – and oodles of rustic character. Winston Churchill was once a regular here, not least because it’s just a stone’s throw from stately Blenheim Palace. Tucked into the Oxfordshire village of Wootton, it’s recently been named one of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best Cotswolds Restaurants for 2025. Expect quality modern British fare, a proper pint and eight cosy, rural-chic bedrooms. It’s also a great base for exploring the honey-coloured cottages of the Cotswolds, with local itineraries highlighted on the pub’s website. Book the Stay & Dine package for 20% off a two-night break, including breakfast and £75 per person to spend on the seasonal set menu. Use code KILLINGWORTH. Offer ends 4 December 2025.

See another side of the Isle of Wight

From ravishing beaches to epic cliff-hugging pathways, the Isle of Wight promises a summer escape with serious soul to spare. Sail across the Solent to swap your everyday grind for panoramic coastal hikes, artisan food and a rhythm that invites you to slow down and explore. Stroll the shores at Compton Bay, sample small-batch gins and creamy island cheeses or dive into history at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway and Queen Victoria’s island pad, Osborne. With boutique hotels, seaside cottages and clifftop campsites to choose from, you can tailor your stay to suit your style. So, whether you’re craving salty air, fresh flavours or family-friendly adventure, this little island delivers in spades.

Indulge in all-inclusive ease at a tropical paradise

Craving a sunshine escape that delivers on the daydream? With a trio of award-winning resorts across Cancún and Jamaica, Moon Palace serves up seamless, sunkissed luxury for every generation. Whether you’re drifting between spa rituals and tranquil pools in Cancún or dining beachside in Ocho Rios, your every whim is catered for. Expect thoughtful extras — from family suites and world-class kids’ clubs to wellness, golf and gourmet dining — all bundled into one transparent, upfront price. It’s uncompromising high-spec comfort without the hassle. And with perks like ‘Kids & Teens Stay Free’ you can get up to 30% on early bookings, your dream holiday is nearer than you might think. Offer valid until 30 June 2025.

Let Scandinavia stir your soul

From long summer days to the glow of Arctic winter skies, Scandinavia always casts a spell. Great Rail Journeys brings this region to life through expertly curated tours that blend unforgettable experiences with seamless travel. Its ‘Norway, Lofoten & Arctic Cruise’ itinerary begins in Oslo and Bergen, before setting sail along Norway’s majestic coastline, through fjords and fishing villages into the Arctic Circle. Prefer wintry magic? The ‘Northern Lights Winter Arctic Cruise’ pairs a journey on the Bergen Railway with aurora-hunting from ship and shore. Or opt for the ‘Ultimate Norway, Sweden and the Arctic Circle’ rail tour — a celebration of Scandi cities, landscapes and heritage. Book before 31 July 2025 to enjoy half-price cabin upgrades on 2026 bookings.

Make seamless travel plans with tech that keeps you in control

Flight delayed? Schedule changed? When travel plans shift on a dime, drvn exists to ensure your ground game stays sharp. Designed for travel managers, event planners and executive teams who demand flawless execution every time, this global platform coordinates private transportation at scale, with real-time ride tracking, custom integrations and white label booking tools tailored to your exact needs. Whether it’s black car pickups for an international conference or discreet SUV arrivals for top-tier clients, drvn connects you to a vetted network of commercial chauffeurs worldwide. Every detail is managed, and every mile carefully accounted for. This isn't just black car service, it's large-scale ground transportation management.

Slumber under the Northern Lights in a deluxe Arctic igloo

When your soul craves stillness, snow and a sky full of stars, head for Jøkelfjord in Northern Norway. Isbreen The Glacier is an off-grid Arctic hideaway where five geodesic-domed igloos offer front-row views of Øksfjordjøkelen glacier and the fjord below. Inside, you’ll find wood-burning stoves, private whirlpools and a sense of silence that’s anything but empty. Meals feature local ingredients like reindeer and cloudberries, and days unfold between dog sledding, kayaking or whale swims. At night, if the conditions are right, the Northern Lights perform while you stay cosy in bed. The largest dome — a whopper at 1,500sq ft — turns remoteness into proper indulgence. Book now with code OFFER2025 to get your fourth night free (this year or next), a complimentary forest sauna experience and potential igloo upgrade, subject to availability. Cool!

Make family travel effortless with expert help and five-star childcare

Travelling with kids needn’t be stressful. And with a little help from Scott Dunn’s Explorers Kids’ Clubs, it can be seamless — and surprisingly relaxing for parents, too. Available at five luxurious Mediterranean resorts, from Costa Navarino and Eagles Resort in Greece to Pine Cliffs in Portugal, each club offers a carefully curated blend of fun and learning for children aged four months to 11 years. Think nature walks, cookery classes, splash time and new friendships. Meanwhile, you’ll have time for a proper lunch, a grown-up swim or even a spa treatment, knowing your precious little ones are in expert hands. From cots and car seats to restaurant bookings and Stargazers evening sessions, Scott Dunn handles every detail with style. It all begins with one call.

Raise a glass to Brussels’ best beer experience and rooftop

Belgium’s beer culture is world-renowned — and there’s no better way to explore it than at the Belgian Beer World experience, an immersive journey housed in the historic La Bourse (the former stock exchange) building in central Brussels. Wander through centuries of fascinating heritage, discover the country’s signature styles and finish the tour off with a well-earned tasting on the panoramic rooftop terrace. This special €34.50 (£29) ticket includes a tour followed by a tasting of three expertly selected Belgian beers — dark, blond and fruity — unlike the regular ticket, which only includes one tasting. You’ll also be served artisanal cheese and the local spicy sausage. Whether you’re a beer aficionado or just interested in getting a taste of the country’s culture, this is an unmissable flavour tour with one of the city’s best views thrown in. Come thirsty, leave cheerful.

