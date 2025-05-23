The ultimate adventure travel guide for 2025

In the mood for something more adventurous for your next getaway?

Here’s a curated collection of unforgettable getaways, from whale-watching in Northern Norway to luxury safaris in Kenya, each designed to reconnect you with wild places both near and far.

Conquer Africa’s highest peak with a top local team

( Climb Kili )

If you’ve ever dreamed of standing atop the ‘Roof of Africa’, this could be your year.

Tour operator Climb Kili has already helped thousands reach the 19,341ft summit of Mount Kilimanjaro with a smart blend of experience and safety.

Locally operated for over four decades, it offers multiple route options to suit your ability, plus premium gear, personalised logistics and porter welfare standards that are industry leading.

Tackle misty rainforest trails and catch sunrises above the clouds — every step is supported by a team that know the mountain inside out. Whether it’s your first big climb or your boldest to date, this is one trip that will change the way you think about high-altitude adventures.

Track wildlife at a unique South African safari lodge

( Kruger Shalati )

Kruger Shalati offers travellers a safari experience like no other — the opportunity to sleep in a repurposed classic train, permanently stationed on a historic bridge over the Sabie River.

Situated in South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park, this extraordinary lodge blends heritage design with modern luxury touches, pairing panoramic views with jaw-dropping wildlife encounters, like watching elephants wander below your glass-walled suite, or heading out on twice-daily game drives led by expert guides.

Land-based family suites, gourmet dining and a serene pool deck offer next-level luxury, and Kruger Shalati’s strong commitment to sustainability and community — through its ‘Pillars of Hope’ programme — means you can rest easy knowing your stay supports local people and ecosystems.

Prime game-viewing runs May through October.

Fly to Latin America in comfort and style

( Avianca )

Seasoned travellers know the best adventures often begin before landing — and Avianca offers one of the smartest, most stylish ways to explore Latin America.

With daily direct flights from London to Bogotá aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, expect smooth skies, curated entertainment, and standout Latin American cuisine served with warmth and care.

The journey begins in Bogotá, Colombia’s vibrant capital, known for its art, music, and world-class gastronomy. From there, travellers can experience the country’s incredible diversity — from the colonial charm of Cartagena to the lush coffee landscapes of the Andes. Avianca connects to over 150 destinations across the Americas, making it easy to reach everywhere from Costa Rica’s rainforests to Peru’s culinary hubs.

With flexible fare bundles, access to the Star Alliance network, and a choice between economy or Insignia by Avianca business class, Avianca delivers comfort, convenience, and service — taking travellers closer to their next great story.

Explore Kenya’s wild beauty in refined luxury

( Crimson Brookes Safaris )

Not all safaris are created equal. Locally owned and family-run, bespoke adventure company Crimson Brookes Safaris presents Kenya at its most exclusive — a 12-day odyssey through private conservancies, with rare wildlife encounters, staying in elegant eco-lodges.

Begin in the Maasai Mara, where private game drives and bush dining immerse you in nature’s grandeur. Venture north to Samburu’s rugged beauty, where elephants and rare species roam dramatic, photogenic terrain.

In Ol Pejeta Conservancy, witness pioneering conservation in action, including rare encounters with the last northern white rhinos. Finally, retreat to the secluded Lumo Conservancy, where your luxury lodge overlooks the golden savannah.

Every moment is tailored; every detail considered. This is the Kenya you’ve always dreamed of — wild, intimate, utterly unforgettable. And now available with 10% off.

Go off-grid on a Tanzanian safari like no other

( Nomad Tanzania )

Want to go where the wild things are?

Western Tanzania remains one of East Africa’s least explored regions — and one of its most thrilling.

On Nomad’s exclusive itinerary, you’ll track big game in the raw, remote savannahs of Katavi, then cross to the rainforest-fringed shores of Lake Tanganyika for close encounters with chimpanzees in Mahale.

At Chada Katavi, elephants amble past canvas tents. At Greystoke Mahale, reachable only by boat, you’ll wake to birdsong, trek through ancient forest and toast the day on the beach. The wildlife is astonishing.

The solitude? Profound. But don’t mistake this for roughing it — this is wild luxury at its most elegant and authentic. If you’ve already seen the Serengeti, now’s the time to go deeper.

Find yourself in the Amazon’s beating heart

( Anakonda Amazon Cruises )

If you’ve ever dreamed of encountering pink river dolphins amid ancient towering trees deep in the Amazon, now is your chance.

Anakonda Amazon Cruises leads luxury expeditions through Ecuador’s most biodiverse landscapes, following the winding course of the Napo River.

Aboard either the Anakonda or the Manatee — two beautifully designed, purpose-built vessels with panoramic lounges and air-conditioned suites — you’ll explore one of the world’s richest and most fascinating ecosystems in serious style.

Guided by expert naturalists, guests learn about the rainforest’s vibrant flora and fauna and meet local communities with deep ties to the land. These are small-scale, sustainable adventures made for nature-lovers, wildlife photographers and curious travellers alike.

Let the forest’s stories unfold around you and discover the Amazon as few ever do.

Experience Kenya’s wild wonders in true comfort and style

( Explorer Kenya )

Whether you’re witnessing the world’s rarest rhinos or flamboyant flocks of pink flamingos, the Kenya Classic Safari with Explorer Kenya is a masterclass in the art of adventure.

Your journey begins in Samburu, where Grevy’s zebras and reticulated giraffes roam landscapes few visitors reach. Next, cross the Equator to Ol Pejeta Conservancy, home to chimpanzees and the world’s last two northern white rhinos.

Pause at Lake Nakuru, Kenya’s legendary pink lake, then end in the Maasai Mara, where lions and wildebeest sweep across the savannah in scenes worthy of Attenborough.

With expert local guides, custom itineraries and a shiny new fleet of 4WDs, this is East Africa at its most immersive and luxurious.

Book before 31 August with code KCS08 for 10% off.

Sail Norwegian fjords in search of orcas and whales

( OffTrack Experience )

Every winter, the remote Kvænangen fjord in Northern Norway plays host to one of nature’s most magical spectacles: vast schools of herring lure orcas, and humpbacks fin and sperm whales into the icy waters.

With OffTrack Experience, you can witness this spectacular migration by sailboat, spending the nights in a cosy lodge in a secluded fishing village only accessible by boat. Led by Espen and Delphine — a Norwegian French couple with 30 years of Arctic know-how and a large extended family of friendly huskies — this is small-scale adventure at its most intimate and awe-inspiring.

Think snowy mountain peaks, salmon-coloured winter skies and once-in-a-lifetime marine encounters. It’s a world-class wilderness experience, thoughtfully curated for both families and small private groups.

Availability strictly limited for the 30 November to 7 December 2025 departure.

Tick Everest off your bucket list on a once-in-a-lifetime trek

( Visit Himalaya Treks )

As great adventures go, there’s nothing quite like marvelling at the foot of the world’s highest mountain.

Visit Himalaya Treks offers life-affirming journeys to Everest Base Camp, guiding you through Sherpa villages, rhododendron forests and vast Himalayan valleys on your way to 17,598 feet.

This isn’t just a hike – it’s a chance to connect with one of Earth’s most dramatic landscapes, supported by expert local guides and thoughtful logistics every step of the way. The sense of accomplishment is real, and the views are unforgettable.

Book now and receive a complimentary two-night, three-day jungle adventure in Chitwan National Park (worth US$200), perfect for capping off your high-altitude adventure with a dose of lowland wildlife.

Learn a new language on the adventure of a lifetime

( EF )

If you’ve ever wished your appreciation of other cultures could go deeper – with true connection, understanding and personal growth – this is your chance.

EF’s immersive Language Abroad programmes blend education and adventure in 17 destinations across the globe, from Tokyo to Barcelona. Whether you’re 18 or 50, staying two weeks or a year, you’ll learn at your own pace, with courses tailored to your level and goals.

Join a truly global classroom with students from more than 100 countries, stay in quality accommodation and explore your surroundings with built-in activities and excursions. Start any Monday of the year, knowing that one language level of progress every six weeks is guaranteed.

Ready to make your next trip truly transformative?

See Iceland’s wonders in comfort and luxury

( Bespoke Iceland )

Iceland has a wild landscape, but your journey needn’t be.

With Bespoke Iceland, the untamed beauty of glaciers, geysers and lava fields meets the quiet luxury of private transport – ideal for families, couples or small groups who want the thrill of adventure, with the security and peace of mind of a private ride.

From jet runways to remote retreats, the discreet service transports you seamlessly in luxury SUVs, saloon cars or jet vans, complete with onboard Wi-Fi, refreshments and a local guide behind the wheel.

Every journey is custom, with flexibility built in. Pause for photos, detour for lunch or simply skip the crowds.

From boardroom to black sand beach, and ice caps to client dinners, every route is tailored.

Wherever you roam, be a seasoned traveller

( Oryx Desert Salt )

There’s no reason to sacrifice flavour just because you’re off-grid.

Whether you’re hiking the Highlands or rustling up breakfast on a camping stove in Southeast Asia, Oryx Desert Salt’s Mini Travel Shakers bring a seriously good taste to the trail.

Sourced from an ancient underground lake in South Africa’s Kalahari Desert, this naturally sun-dried salt is unrefined, rich in essential minerals and completely free of microplastics at source.

It’s paired here with bold, hand-harvested Madagascan black pepper — both packed into lightweight, biodegradable shakers that slip easily into a rucksack or glovebox.

No plastic, no additives. Just clean, elemental seasoning wherever you roam. Compost it or toss it in the campfire when you’re done. It’s real flavour with wild origins.

