Top of the Class: a new generation of cruise ship has landed

Norwegian Cruise Lines sure are making a splash in the world of cruising with their new Prima class of six swanky new ships. Wide-open spaces make panoramic ocean views unavoidable, and rooms are the most spacious of the NCL fleet so far. From a cruise through Northern Europe and a transatlantic adventure through Scotland to the sunny shores of Jamaica and the beautiful beaches of Bermuda, there’s an itinerary for every type of traveller on the new NCL Prima ships, where you’ll get to travel in unparalleled luxury.

Their roomiest ship yet

The Prima has the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship (NCL)

You’re likely to forget that you’re even on the water on the new Prima ship; the space on board is expansive, and it’s proud to accommodate the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship, measuring 44,000 square feet and wrapping around the entire deck. Spaciousness continues into the accommodation, which are their most roomy yet. There are seven different types of rooms to choose from, ranging from cosy studios for solo travellers to luxurious suites with large balconies, which are perfect for families. If you opt for a balcony room, you’ll get to enjoy floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to your own private balcony and complimentary access to the Spa Thermal Suite (if you choose a Spa Stateroom). If you want ultimate indulgence, The Haven goes the extra mile to provide 24-hour butler service, a private sundeck, and access to private areas of the ship, The Haven Lounge, Fitness Center, Courtyard and Sundeck and The Haven Restaurant.

Onboard wining and dining

The open-air food hall features 11 different dining concepts, from BBQ brisket to high-end Mediterranean seafood (NCL)

On the culinary front, the ship boasts the open-air Indulge Food Hall, which features 11 different dining concepts so that there’s something for every palate and preference. Enjoy your favourite chocolate treats at Coco’s or, for noodle-enthusiasts, there’s Nudls, where you can sample favourite noodle dishes from around the world. Let’s hear it for the Texas BBQ lovers; you can chow down on mouthwatering brisket, barbecue short ribs and classic southern breakfast dishes at the on-site Q Texas Smokehouse. Or, if you prefer to keep things green, there’s the Garden Kitchen, where you can customise your salad or pick up one of the pre-made bowls. If you’re planning on celebrating a special occasion on board, then you can treat yourself to the high-end Mediterranean seafood restaurant Palomar, a speciality restaurant serving fresh Greek-inspired fare. There’s also teppanyaki at Hasuki, a Japanese restaurant plating up a grilled menu of Asian favourites in a chic space featuring intricate minimalist decor and art.

How to keep busy

You’ll be well entertained by musical performances, Vegas-style nightclubs, waterparks and spas (NCL)

When it comes to onboard entertainment, you will certainly be kept busy. Sing along to Donna Summer’s greatest hits in the three-storey theatre where ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’ tells the story of the American singer-songwriter’s rise to fame. The theatre turns into a Vegas-style nightclub by night, so you can dance well into the early hours before lazing in one of the ship’s dreamy infinity pools the next day. If you prefer something that’ll get your heart racing, hop on a go-kart and zoom around the world’s first-ever three-level race track at sea or shoot down some of the fastest slides on the open ocean. Get some much-needed post-race R&R at the peaceful Mandara Spa, which houses a handful of detoxifying saunas, pools and a serene two-storey waterfall.

So, where can you go?

There are a number of exciting destinations to visit, from the hot springs of Iceland and the sun-soaked beaches of the Caribbean to the jungles of Belize (NCL)

Take an 11-day trip around Northern Europe, starting in Southampton before setting sail for a few days soaking up the magic of Brussels, Amsterdam and Norway. Spend your final four days exploring Iceland, where it’s all about breaking Icelandic nature, deep-rooted literary legacy and harmonious Nordic culture.

If you prefer sun, sea and sand to the icy shores of Northern Europe, hop on the 9-day Caribbean cruise embarking in Orlando before heading straight for Mexican waters. Cozumel welcomes you on day three with its jaw-dropping coastlines teeming with marine life, making it an excellent spot for snorkelling and diving. You’ll get to spend a day here before sailing to the ecologically diverse Belize; think jungles, rainforests and coral reefs. On day five, you’ll touch down on Mexican soil again to explore ancient Mayan ruins and bask on breathtaking beaches. On day six, you’ll be on Grand Cayman shores, where you’ll visit Stingray City and Seven Mile Beach, an area that thrives with underwater nature and history, explored via old shipwrecks just off the Cayman coast. The following day you’ll have an entire day to get acquainted with Jamaica, where the former fishing village of Ocho Rios is home to unspoilt rainforests, trickling rivers and towering waterfalls. Your final full day will be spent in Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, an island reserved solely for NCL guests, where you can indulge in ultimate private island bliss.