Top tips for an inspired Spanish escape

With its sunkissed coastlines, legendary cuisine and graceful, unhurried charm, Spain remains a firm favourite for British holidaymakers.

A short flight from the UK opens the door to fairytale villas, smouldering city nights or breezy beach days. So whether you’re after culture, comfort or a little bit of both, here’s our selection of superior Spanish experiences to inspire your next getaway.

Embrace island life with an idyllic hotel group

( Hotel Moon Dreams Marina Parc )

For a beguiling blend of laid-back Balearic charm and thoughtful modern comforts, Moon Dreams hotels are hard to eclipse.

Hotel Moon Dreams Marina Parc in Menorca is all about family-friendly frolics, with pools and a water park, a short stroll way from those famous beaches and gin-clear waters. For a more serene stay, Cabo de Baños in Ciutadella has spacious sea-view apartments rubbing shoulders with the irresistible old-town streets.

Over in Ibiza, Hotel Moon Dreams Coral Beach is a prime spot for sun-seekers and market hagglers alike. Or nearby Hotel Moon Dreams Atlántico is handy for fine restaurants, with great wine and outstanding suppers to savour after a long day at the beach.

Each spot pays homage to local flavours, with thoughtful, smiley hospitality aimed at travellers who love sun, sea and the slow rhythm of island life.

Live it up at a beachfront hotel in Ibiza

( Nassau Beach Club )

There are beach clubs, and then there’s Nassau Beach Club.

With a prime location on Ibiza’s glorious Platja d’en Bossa, this is not just the place to see and be seen — it’s where the rhythm of the White Isle comes to life. Nassau Beach Club is loved for its natural blend of laid-back luxury and high-energy vibes.

Its top-tier cuisine offers a menu for all tastes, featuring everything from fresh Mediterranean options to carefully crafted international creations.

Music is taken seriously here; events like Full Moon and Flower Night are hosted by true audiophiles, drawing a vibrant and enthusiastic crowd. From long, leisurely lunches that stretch into sunset to dance floors that come alive under the stars, Nassau is where Ibiza feels both elegant and electrifying.

A tip? Arrive early and stay late.

Push the boat out with the ultimate in Ibiza rentals

( Prestige Properties )

Since its foundation four decades ago, Prestige Properties has perfected the art of the Ibizan escape. Meticulously vetted, ultra-luxury stays – sleek seafront villas, secluded countryside estates – are there for the choosing.

What elevates Prestige Properties above other accommodation providers? It’s the full-service concierge approach.

Private chefs materialise poolside. Yacht charters await guests’ summons. VIP club reservations manifest without fuss or hassle. With a dedication to providing exceptional experiences to travellers, it’s no wonder the team has supreme confidence in their service.

Families especially love the little thoughtful touches like complimentary baby equipment and personalised itineraries that balance adult hijinks with kid-friendly fun. And this year, Prestige Properties’ expanded portfolio includes exclusive stays previously unavailable online.

Perfect when you need privacy with a premium feel next time the White Island beckons.

Quote EXPERIENCEYOU to receive a complimentary welcome pack with local wines and treats. Offer valid for bookings made before 31 December 2025.

Kick off your holiday with a tour of Málaga’s football stadium

( Málaga CF )

The city of Málaga, it’s fair to say, loves its football. Local team Málaga CF has a vast, dedicated fanbase and countless deep-rooted traditions connected to the city. And it’s just opened a shiny new official Málaga CF store, on Calle Larios, where pilgrims who adore the beautiful game can bag a vast array of exclusive Málaga CF swag.

You’ll find official kits and training gear, personalised obviously, but also casual wear, accessories, shirt souvenirs and match tickets for home games at La Rosaleda Stadium, where you can experience the giddy thrill of Spanish football first-hand.

While you’re at it, there’s a fascinating museum in the stadium, showcasing the rich history of this club – and you can book a guided tour. Talk about travel goals.

Get 10% off in the shop when you show them this article.

Have a historic stay in Granada and Seville

( Hotels Casa 1800 )

Charmingly tucked away in two meticulously restored historic mansions, the Hotels Casa 1800 in both Seville and Granada promise an enchanting high-end experience in two of Spain’s most atmospheric cities. Think elegant, refined interiors, generous terraces and knockout views over Seville’s Giralda or Granada’s romantic Alhambra.

The vibe? Calm, cultured, quietly glamorous, with marble courtyards, beautiful antiques and smart, discreet service. The decor blends original features – coffered ceilings, frescoes, grand staircases – with modern in-room touches like rainfall showers and plush designer linens.

You’re seconds from the action, yet worlds away from the tourist crowds. Whether you’re sipping cava on a rooftop or retreating from the heat behind carved wooden shutters, Hotels Casa 1800 make a compelling case for slow, stylish travel.

Feel at home on the sunkissed Costa Brava

( Alàbriga Hotel )

Perched prettily on the picturesque crescent of S’Agaró Bay, just over an hour from Barcelona, Alàbriga Hotel is like a home away from home on the sunny Costa Brava.

With 29 spacious two- and three-bedroom suites – all rocking gorgeous sea-view terraces – it’s an idyllic escape for families, groups of friends, or just about any kind of celebration. The concierges are genuine experts and happy to talk to you about local culture, cuisine and sports, and the spa is an authentic haven of mindful rejuvenation.

The on-site Sea Club terrace is a special spot to dine and lounge, sunbathing in the daytime, sipping sundowners and taking in the sea air at night.

Get 20% off spa treatments if you show the staff this article.

Live life to the full in your dream Marbella villa

( Destination Marbella )

Destination Marbella, a full-service provider of luxury villa holidays, is renowned in this region for its bespoke service and impressive local knowledge.

Founded over two decades ago by long-term Marbella residents Martin Brown and Stephen McLuckie, it offers a portfolio of high-end villas picked out for discerning travellers.

Best of all? It provides comprehensive concierge services and is happy to arrange from airport transfers to luxury car rentals, yacht charters and private chefs.

The crown jewel in its collection is The Sanctuary, a scintillating spot nestled in the rolling hills of Benahavís. It can be whatever you want it to be – a serene retreat for wellness-seekers, an inspiring setting for a corporate meeting, or a luxurious bolthole for an unbeatable break. Seclusion means tranquillity, if you want that, but it’s also handy for Marbella’s lively attractions.

For a dreamy time on the lovely Costa del Sol, check out the website or email info@destination-marbella.com

Find inner peace at an exclusive resort in Southern Spain

( Viluz )

Nestled in the peaceful hills of southern Spain, just 35 minutes from Málaga Airport, Viluz is a private, design-led sanctuary created for group retreat bookings.

From wellbeing retreats and leadership seminars to mindful team gatherings, Viluz offers a soulful setting with refined facilities, heartfelt hospitality, and an understated sense of luxury.

The estate features 10 serene double rooms, a dedicated yoga temple, expansive wellness areas, including a sauna, hammam, and ice bath and a breathtaking landscape surrounded by ancient oak trees, fruit gardens, and tranquil walking paths.

Thoughtfully prepared seasonal vegetarian cuisine completes the experience, with every detail inviting deep connection, nourishment and inner clarity. Embraced by nature’s beauty and offering 360° views of both sea and mountains, Viluz lives and breathes sustainability in its daily rhythm.

Here, privacy, presence, and purpose come gracefully together.

New group bookings confirmed by 31 May 2025 receive 10% off the full venue fee at viluz.com – minimum three-night stay, valid for 2025 dates only.

Go full boho in Marbella

( Bohoclub )

Boho Club, on Marbella’s famous Golden Mile, is an intimate boutique resort blending barefoot luxury with a dash of artistic elan.

Surrounded by pretty gardens against a backdrop of the Sierra Blanca mountains, it’s a dreamy hideaway – all chic, bohemian rooms and suites, with nifty handcrafted details, tranquil terraces and a design-forward attitude.

The heart of Boho Club is its signature restaurant, where pros plate up Mediterranean morsels with flair and finesse – ideal for long, lazy suppers under the stars. Or if you’re after something a little more mindful, The Ashiana Holistic Wellness Centre proffers soul-soothing treatments and rarefied rituals to salve mind, body and spirit.

Whether you’re sipping a cocktail poolside or drinking in eye-catching art installations mere steps from the beach, Boho Club is all about the cool, carefree energy. Couples, creatives and anyone in need of a stylish reset.

Treat the kids in Tenerife

( RoniAventura )

For a family holiday making memories you’ll cherish forever, you can rely on the capable hands of the Adrian Hoteles group.

Roca Nivaria, in Playa Paraíso down in the south of Tenerife, is a five-star resort tailor-made for folks travelling with little ones. The kids will love Roni the mascot – a pilot whale – and especially his sprawling multi-adventure park RoniAventura.

Roni’s dry zone has a climbing wall, hanging bridges and zip lines. Roni’s wet zone has heated pools, slides, water games, jets and even a shipwreck. While the kids are suitably entertained, adults can chill out in hammocks on the roomy terrace, with a bar – during school holidays – and inspiring Atlantic views.

The rooms are jewel-bright and spacious, with separate baths and showers, and everything is executed with a joyous human touch. Like Roni, you’ll have a whale of a time.

