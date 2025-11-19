Tradition meets innovation in Ohrid, the heart of the Balkans

Famous for its historic monuments and breathtaking natural beauty, Ohrid is one of Europe’s oldest settlements. It offers a truly unique experience for visitors, who can wander the charming cobbled streets of the Old Town, explore ancient sites, or unwind by the UNESCO-listed Lake Ohrid. The lake’s impossibly clear waters are perfect for swimming, sailing or simply enjoying the views from a sun lounger or lakeside bar.

However, while Ohrid offers visitors a captivating window to an earlier time, this stunning North Macedonian town is also emerging as a forward-thinking new travel hub, both regionally and locally.

At the centre of this transformation is Filip Stefanoski, whose multinational travel company, DMC Balkans & Europe, hosted tens of thousands of international travellers last year. The incoming tour operator utilises innovative technology and strong regional connections to deliver an impressive spectrum of travel and event services.

Meet the founder: Filip Stefanoski

open image in gallery Filip wants to create meaningful tourism experiences that honour the culture and heritage of his homeland ( DMC Balkans & Europe )

Filip, a self-made entrepreneur, is recognised as one of the most influential tourism leaders in the Balkans. However, transforming his hometown of Ohrid into a global travel hub was no small feat. By adopting AI-driven travel management systems, forging collaborations with top international tour operators and following a leadership philosophy rooted in “faith, integrity and innovation”, he has redefined modern Balkan tourism.

For CEO Filip, success is not merely commercial, though. He is driven by the desire to create meaningful tourism experiences that connect people, while honouring the culture and heritage of his homeland.

His company, DMC Balkans & Europe, has helped unite the often-fragmented region, while also showcasing the beauty of North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Greece to the world.

Discover authentic journeys with DMC Balkans & Europe

open image in gallery DMC Balkans & Europe showcases the beauty of destinations including North Macedonia, Croatia and Greece (DMC Balkans & Europe) ( DMC Balkans & Europe )

Founded in Ohrid, DMC Balkans & Europe is a destination management company (DMC), specialising in the Balkans and Europe, serving clients worldwide. From curated package tours to fully customisable itineraries, it delivers seamless travel solutions, tailored to individuals, agencies and partners alike.

With offices in Ljubljana, Dubai, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, the company serves over 25 global markets, delivering high-quality travel experiences that combine local expertise with unrivalled professionalism. It also excels in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), offering tailored solutions for business travel, escorted tours, trade fair packages and more. Over the past nine years, the team has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for numerous international corporations and government institutions.

Its AI-powered booking platform Deb.travel, lets travellers and agencies plan complete, customised trips, with the option to book flights, local tours, hotels, transfers and unforgettable experiences, all in one place. Thanks to the company’s extensive partner network and deep local knowledge, it offers competitive pricing and the chance to embark on a truly authentic trip, where every detail is taken care of.

Ohrid: A gateway to the Balkans

open image in gallery The scenic town of Ohrid is one of Europe’s oldest settlements and is steeped in history ( DMC Balkans & Europe )

Even as the company’s influence expands across Europe and beyond, its heart remains in its birthplace of Ohrid. With its beauty, rich heritage and welcoming spirit, it’s the perfect starting point – or stopover – for any trip.

As an incoming tour operator, DMC Balkans & Europe truly shines when it comes to showcasing the local region, so it’s no surprise that so many of its itineraries include Ohrid. You could easily spend the whole trip within the historic town, exploring the beautiful cobbled streets, history-steeped churches (365 in total), or relaxing at Lake Ohrid, with its magnificent, inviting blue waters. Don’t forget to try the local cuisine either, including the Macedonian national speciality of tavče gravče, a hearty bean dish served in a clay pot.

For those wishing to venture further, Ohrid is also a brilliant starting point for exploring the region, with easy connections to North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Greece.

With government support and airline incentives boosting accessibility, North Macedonia’s tourism industry is fast gaining momentum. Yet the country, and Ohrid itself, still feels like a hidden gem, offering a tranquillity that can’t be found in some of its busier European neighbours.

A new face of Balkan tourism

Today, Ohrid stands as more than just a destination. It’s a symbol of a new, connected era of Balkan tourism; one where innovation meets rich history. One that’s waiting to be explored.