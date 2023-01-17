Rail operator Transport for Wales is launching an exciting tickets sale this month, with customers able to save up to 40 per cent on train tickets into this spring.

With train routes operating all over Wales and into North and West England, there are dozens of journeys on offer. But act fast: the sale only runs for a limited time, with 40 per cent off train tickets when you book from 16 to 29 January 2023.

To make sure you don’t miss out on booking the perfect UK getaway this January, keep reading for a rundown of Wales’ highlights and iconic destinations to reach via rail.

Exploring Britain’s wild west by train

Book trains to Llandudno today

For those looking to ditch the car and travel more sustainably across Wales, January is a brilliant time to plan a weekend away.

The Transport for Wales sale applies only to Advance, long-distance tickets, so it’s great for planning an adventurous UK trip in the coming weeks and months.

You can get the discounts of up to 40 per cent on tickets for longer journeys, booked on dates between 30 January and 5 March.

Wales is a trendy spot for a UK break as spring approaches, with so much choice for every time of traveller: whether you’re staying in a rustic cabin in the wilds of Snowdonia, or headed to a tranquil spa hotel by the country’s west coast.

Head to the Pembrokeshire coast

Book trains to Tenby

Key attractions: Tenby, Whitesands Bay, Skomer Island

Visit for: Some of the UK's most loved beaches

You could take in the seaside town of Tenby along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, home to pastel coloured waterfront buildings, and a sandy bay for a bracing springtime dip.

Get lost in picturesque towns

Book a trip to Portmeirion

Key destinations: Portmeirion, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth

Visit for: Memorable scenery, award-winning restaurants

Book a ticket to Minfordd to visit Portmeirion, a coastal hot spots that’s a dead ringer for an Italian Riviera fishing village, built by an eccentric aristocrat in the 1920s. You may recognise it from the Sixties TV show The Prisoner, or later TV hits Brideshead Revisited or Cold Feet.

Even the UK’s best restaurant is here in Wales: the Michelin-starred Ynyshir, near Machynlleth scooped the top award at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2022; the first outside of England to claim the title since the awards began.

Discover the best hikes Wales has to offer

Save 40 per cent on trains to the Brecon Beacons

Key attractions: The Brecon Beacons National Park, The Black Mountains (Monmouthshire)

Visit for: Breathtaking walks reachable from Abergavenny

Be it for outdoors pursuits, wild swimming or coastal beauty, Wales can offer it all. Wild-feeling Monmouthshire is the region of choice for many travel writers and experts: here, you can climb the majestic Brecon Beacons, stay in charismatic Welsh cottages in and around Abergavenny or go back-to-basics with a cabin tucked into the mossy, leafy countryside.

City buzz and chef’s tables

Save 40 per cent on trains to Cardiff

Key attractions: Cardiff castle, The Taff Trail, waterfront shopping and dining

Visit for: Nightlife, historic architecture

All over the Transport for Wales network, you’ll find foodie countryside hotels, wild swimming spots, verdant hiking routes and the vibrant capital, Cardiff, for nightlife and rugby matches with unparalleled atmosphere.

This underrated coastal city has tons of personality, excelling in everything from sport to food and family-friendly fun.

Explore a Norman castle right in Cardiff’s city centre; dine at glamorous restaurants along the waterfront; take in a match at Principality Stadium; or just join the charismatic locals in one of many craft beer pubs around town.

Although the TFW network is focused on Wales, many long-distance routes start from Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and even Cheltenham Spa, taking you west into beautiful countryside and endless unspoiled coast.

Buy your train tickets now at tfw.wales/sale.

Sale ends 29 January. Terms and conditions: Subject to availability. Terms and Conditions apply. For full T&Cs, visit tfw.wales/sale.