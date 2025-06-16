Raise a glass to New South Wales: Australia’s most exciting wine state

From the gourmet delights of the historic Hunter Valley to the cool-climate vineyards of Orange and the 19th-century charm of Mudgee, New South Wales is the place to be for life-affirming wining and dining. And if you’re flying into the state capital Sydney with Qantas, the experience begins before you even touch down on Aussie terra firma.

From takeoff to touchdown

On board the airline’s award-winning A380, which flies from London to Sydney via Singapore, the wine list is already overflowing with sommelier-selected Aussie pours, a rotating list of top labels from regions you’re about to set foot in, and a food menu that pays homage to the country’s superb produce. But you’re just getting started – as soon as you land in Sydney, it’s easier than ever to hop between foodie hotspots across New South Wales with Qantas’ domestic network and the Qantas Explorer, which makes travel both flexible and affordable.

open image in gallery The food menu pays homage to the country’s superb produce, while the wine list offers sommelier-selected Aussie pours ( Qantas )

The historic Hunter Valley

There are few better places to embark on a wine escapade than the Hunter Valley, Australia’s oldest and most widely-renowned wine area, just a two-hour drive from Sydney. With more than 150 wineries to choose from, you could easily spend years exploring them all. Sip on semillon in the sun and taste shiraz made from some of the oldest vines in the world, or enjoy a languorous lunch surrounded by endless hills speckled with vineyards. The food isn’t an afterthought in the Hunter Valley. Restaurants like Muse and Bistro Molines champion a farm-to-fork ethos, with menus that evolve with the seasons and many wines that travel from vine to glass in less than a mile.

open image in gallery French flair meets vineyard views at Bistro Molines, a Hunter Valley gem blending fine dining with rustic charm ( Destination NSW )

The cool-climate wines of Orange

The high-altitude vineyards of Orange offer a different kind of tasting experience; the cooler climate here results in excellent Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc. Daily Qantas flights from Sydney get you to Orange in just over an hour, and Oenophiles will be in their element, with cellar doors sandwiched into rolling hills and ancient volcanic soils that give the grapes their full flavour. Despite being one of the newer wine regions, Orange is making waves among Australian wine insiders.

The food scene is equally impressive. Try Sister’s Rock Restaurant for produce that celebrates what grows in the Wiradjuri country – the ancestral lands of the Wiradjuri people, one of the largest First Nations groups in New South Wales, whose knowledge of the land stretches back thousands of years. It’s located at one of Australia’s highest vineyards, Borrodell Vineyard, with glorious views of the Towac Valley and beyond. The region is also flecked with bakeries, cafes and farmers’ markets that spotlight Orange’s ever-evolving food scene.

The rustic region of Mudgee

Mudgee is just a few hours northwest of Sydney in the pretty Cudgegong River Valley and is home to more than 40 family-run cellar doors known for full-bodied reds and wines made from Italian grapes. The town is a popular weekend escape for Sydneysiders, with Qantas operating regular flights from Sydney to Mudgee in under an hour. The area offers a snapshot of the past, with lots of colonial-era architecture, gold rush history, and Aboriginal rock art sites. The food is also something to shout home about; paddock-to-plate is hot here, and restaurants like Zin House craft their menu around what’s grown on-site – if they don’t grow it, they don’t serve it. Tuck into plates of handmade pasta laden with veggies grown a mere 50 metres away, and sip on organic and biodynamic bottles from Mudgee’s award-winning winery, Lowe Family Wine Co.

open image in gallery The Mudgee WWII Memorial Clock at the roundabout intersection of Church and Market Streets, Mudgee ( Destination NSW )