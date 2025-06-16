Australia’s Spirit in the Sky: How Qantas is reimagining the journey Down Under

Let’s be honest, Australia isn’t just around the corner. But flying there doesn’t have to be a stint of cramp-inducing naps and clock-watching. This is where Qantas comes into its own: Australia’s largest airline makes getting to the other side of the world feel less daunting, and more like a part of your trip Down Under – and one that you actually look forward to.

Touch down in Sydney and the best of Australia is right at your fingertips. From towering skyscrapers and vineyard-dotted hills to picture-perfect beaches and winding mountain trails, New South Wales is a perfect snapshot of the country in just one state – and with Qantas, exploring it all couldn’t be easier.

Who are they?

The airline was born in the outback more than 100 years ago. It’s known as the "Flying Kangaroo" and regularly lands on lists of the world’s best airlines. Since its establishment, Qantas has truly levelled up the long-haul game, and these guys know how to make longer flights feel surprisingly easy – think of it as a duvet day in the sky: super comfy cabins, delicious food by Australian celebrity chefs, and award-winning wine from Australia’s best vineyards.

open image in gallery Qantas is the only airline offering a direct flight between the UK and Australia (Premium Economy) ( Qantas )

The Aussie airline also proudly operates one of the world’s longest non-stop commercial flights, from London to Perth, and remains the only airline offering a direct flight between the UK and Australia. From Perth it’s a comparatively short domestic flight into Sydney which, with its iconic harbour, pristine beaches, and a food scene that punches well above its weight, is the ultimate gateway to your Australian adventure.

Project Sunrise

Qantas is launching something very exciting and very convenient for us travellers: Project Sunrise, ultra-long-haul flights that’ll take you straight from London to Sydney. Sure, it sounds long, but unsurprisingly, Qantas has thought of everything to make your journey Down Under feel like it’s already begun at 35,000 feet. There are wellness zones for mid-flight stretching – goodbye neck cramps – ambient mood lighting for better naps, and food designed to help your body clock adjust. And of course, it’s all delivered with that warm, easygoing Aussie hospitality: think friendly, down-to-earth service and a menu that showcases fresh Australian produce and wines. By the time you touch down, you’ll already be in an Australian state of mind.

open image in gallery Wellness zones for mid-flight stretching, ambient mood lighting for better naps, and food created to help your body clock adjust are just some of the airline’s innovations to help you prepare for your arrival (Business) ( Qantas )

Experts in long-haul

Even before these next-gen routes take off, Qantas has been excelling in the world of long-haul flying since day one. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that runs the Perth route is a dream with quieter cabins, bigger windows, and higher humidity to help you stay hydrated, so you feel like your best self on touchdown and can get the adventure started from the get-go.

If you’re heading to Sydney via Singapore, you’ll fly on the spacious Qantas A380, complete with refurbished cabins, comfortable seating, and plenty of room to stretch out on the journey.

open image in gallery Aussie produce served alongside sommerlier-selected wines are par for the course on your Qantas flight (presentation may vary, image shows Business class meal) ( Qantas )

They’ve nailed it food-wise: think seasonal Aussie produce like Margra lamb from Oberon in New South Wales and Bannockburn chicken from Gippsland, served with sommelier-selected Aussie wines. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Business or Economy, they’ve got you covered when it comes to wining and dining.

Speaking of Business Class, as you’d expect, it’s the height of luxury, including fully flat beds with 100% cotton bed linen, and big in-flight entertainment screens. You’ll also get your own pair of signature Qantas pyjamas and Koskela collection amenity kits for a little pampering 37,000 feet up.

If you’re in Premium Economy, you’ll get to enjoy extra legroom and a quieter cabin, while Economy is far from the bottom of the barrel with thoughtful extras and the warm, friendly hospitality that sets Qantas apart.

The Qantas network

Once you touch down in Oz, Qantas makes exploring a breeze. With the largest domestic network in the country, they fly to more destinations across Australia than any other airline. So whether you’re chasing surf in Byron Bay, sipping wine in Orange, or hiking on Lord Howe Island, getting there couldn’t be easier.

If a 17-hour flight still feels like too much of a mission, Qantas also offers flights to Sydney via a stop in Singapore, so you can break things up and squeeze in a little extra adventure. After all, it is home to the best airport in the world, Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Flying long-haul doesn’t have to be something you endure; with the right airline like Qantas, it’s something to actually look forward to. Because let’s be real, the best way to start a holiday Down Under is to feel like you’re already there before you’ve even landed in Sydney.