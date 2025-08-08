Off the beaten train track – discover ten of Britain’s hidden gems by rail

While big cities and buzzy coastal destinations have their place, sometimes it’s nice to explore somewhere a little more under the radar, and Britain has lots of travel treasures to discover. From overlooked cities with a burgeoning cultural scene, vibrant market towns and revitalised seaside resorts, there’s somewhere to satisfy every type of traveller. The best part? You can reach many of these hidden gems easily by rail.

Read on for some fresh travel inspiration and get ready for a season of discovery…

Looe

A working fishing port on Cornwall’s south coast, Looe is one of the most idyllic destinations in the UK and famous for its day-caught fish. If it looks familiar, it might be because it was used as a filming location for BBC drama Beyond Paradise. The scenic Looe Valley train line has been bringing visitors to this part of the world since Victorian times. Formerly two independent towns, East and West Looe, they are now joined across the river by a bridge. East Looe beach is a picture-perfect location where you can enjoy swimming, crabbing along the harbour walls, and explore the uniquely shaped Banjo pier. A boat trip takes you to Looe Island, a wildlife sanctuary where you can see grey seals sunbathing on the rocks. Back on dry land, the town’s narrow winding streets are perfect for a gentle meander.

Nearest station: Looe, about a 10 minute walk to town

Frome

This trendy Somerset town is known for its strong community spirit, award winning markets and independent shops and restaurants – plus stunning surrounding countryside – making it the perfect place for a relaxing weekend. The Cheese and Grain is a cultural hub for the town, attracting both classic bands and buzzy new acts (The Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney have played Glastonbury warm-up gigs here), as well as hosting a weekly flea market. Talking of markets, Frome has plenty, including an award-winning farmer’s market on the second Saturday of each month, and the legendary Frome Independent on the first Sunday of every month, which showcases the best craftspeople, designers, food producers and vintage traders in the South West. Hungry? There’s loads of tempting options, from trendy street food destination The Station, neighbourhood restaurants like Little Walcot and Bistro Lotte and buzzy tapas bar The High Pavement.

Nearest station: Frome, about a 10 minute walk to the town centre

Folkestone

Folkestone is perfect for foodies, history-lovers and sunbathers alike ( Alamy )

Fast becoming Kent’s buzziest seaside destination, a vibrant Old Town, a great culinary scene and a glorious sandy beach are just a few of the things that make Folkestone great for a weekend break. The Leas, a mile-long stretch of clifftop promenade, is as perfect a place for a stroll now as it was in Victorian times. Meanwhile the town’s harbour arm is enjoying a new lease of life as the place to go for delicious street food, independent galleries and quirky shops. Food-wise, there’s everything from destination restaurant Rocksalt (try and snag a spot on the terrace) to acclaimed seafood stall Chummys. The town has the largest outdoor urban collection of contemporary art in the UK, so look out for pieces like Cornelia Parker’s ‘The Folkestone Mermaid’ on Sunny Sands beach and Anthony Gormley’s eerie statue under the harbour arm. If you’re in town between July and October the streets will come alive with artwork thanks to the triennale festival.

Nearest station: Folkestone Central, about a 10 minute walk to the town centre

Totnes

This vibrant Devon market town is picture-perfect, with a riverside location, colourful houses and a castle looming over the town. The steep climb up to Totnes Castle is worth it for the views of the town below – as well as over the dramatic Dartmoor countryside. The River Dart runs through the town, and is a great spot for kayaking, paddleboarding or just a gentle riverside stroll. Take a 30 minute walk to Dartington Estate, to see its stunning Grade II* listed gardens, deer park and cinema in a 14th century barn. Totnes itself has a thriving arts scene with plenty of small galleries, as well as independent and eco-friendly (Totnes prides itself on being one of Britain’s greenest towns) shops and cafes. And if the train ride down gave you a taste for locomotives, the South Devon Railway offers steam train rides through the gorgeous Devon countryside.

Nearest station: Totnes, about a 10 minute walk to the town centre

Bradford

Bradford is this year’s City of Culture ( Alamy )

Bradford is the 2025 City of Culture, meaning there’s lots of exciting things happening this year, including the reopening of the National Science and Media Museum, with its multiple exhibition spaces and cinema screens. Loading Bay is a pop-up arts venue in a disused storage depot that will host music, comedy, art exhibitions and immersive theatre shows throughout 2025. And in July a brand new shopping and cultural destination, Darley Street Market, opened in the city.

Bradford is also a great base to explore some of West Yorkshire’s other highlights, including Victorian model village (and UNESCO World Heritage site) Saltaire, which is less than 15 minutes away by train. Salts Mill, the huge textile factory around which the village was designed, is now a fantastic complex of galleries, shops and restaurants – and home to a large collection of David Hockey’s work. Meanwhile at Keighley, a 20 minute journey from Bradford, you can catch a performance of The Railway Children (15 July - 7 Sept) on the same tracks where the classic film was shot.

Nearest Station: Bradford Forster Square or Bradford Interchange, in the city centre

Aberystwyth

If not under the radar then certainly underrated, this charming Welsh seaside town has loads to offer visitors, blending natural beauty with a rich history and a vibrant creative energy. Surrounded by the stunning Cambrian mountain range, the town has not one but two glorious beaches, linked by a mile-long promenade. At the northern end of this you’ll find the famous cliff top railway, which takes you up to a summit with spectacular views of Cardigan Bay. Perched on a hill in an impressive building, The National Library of Wales also has great vistas – and exhibitions dedicated to Welsh history and literature. Aberystwyth Arts Centre is the largest of its kind in Wales, presenting a programme of music, visual art, dance, film and more. Aber – as locals call it – also has a burgeoning food scene, with highlights including Arabic Flavour, whose menu is inspired by Lebanon and Greece cuisine, and popular tapas and wine bar Ultracomida.

Nearest station: Aberystwyth, about a five minute walk to the town centre

Coventry

Coventry is a culture hotspot ( Alamy )

This underrated city is undergoing something of a cultural renaissance. In 2021 it was the City of Culture and there’s plenty of that to soak up. The Herbert Art Gallery and Museum has displays dedicated to visual arts, archaeology, social history and natural history – and a dinosaur in residence, Dippy, on loan from The Natural History Museum. Coventry Music Museum celebrates the city’s musical heritage, including the legendary 2-Tone scene, while Coventry Transport Museum (get 2FOR1 entry with National Rail Days Out Guide) has the largest publicly owned collection of British vehicles in the world. Meanwhile, the former industrial space FarGo village is a must-visit hub of indie shops, restaurants, street food and cultural events. Finally, no visit is complete without seeing Coventry Cathedral. The original medieval building was largely destroyed in 1940 by The Blitz, and its preserved ruins now sit alongside the new cathedral – a marvel of contemporary architecture designed by Basil Spence and opened in 1962. The modern building has a stunning 26-metre high stained glass window made up of 198 glass panels — no wonder it was once voted the nation’s favourite 20th century building.

Nearest station: Coventry, about a 10 minute walk to the city centre

Lincoln

Home to cobbled streets, an impressive cathedral and a beautiful castle, Lincoln combines a rich history with a vibrant cultural scene and stunning surrounding scenery, all in a compact and easy-to-navigate city. The nearly 1,000 year old Lincoln Cathedral was once the tallest building in the world, and while it might no longer hold that accolade it’s still an awe inspiring work of architecture. From there it’s only a short walk to the castle, built by William The Conqueror, which holds one of only four remaining copies of the Magna Carta. Steep Hill is, as the name suggests, a famous street with a sharp incline – but its array of shops and cafes make it worth the effort. It’s also where you’ll find beloved pie shop Hobbsons, where the only issue is deciding which flavour to pick. If you need to walk off your lunch, Lincoln Arboretum, nestled in the heart of the city, is a delightful place for a stroll.

Nearest station: Lincoln Central, about a 15 minute walk to the Cathedral

Stirling

Stirling in Scotland is a must for history buffs ( Alamy )

Often overlooked in favour of its better-known Scottish cousins, there are plenty of things to see and do in this historic city. Stirling Castle (get 25% off entry with National Rail Days Out Guide), the childhood home of Mary Queen of Scots, is one of the most historically important in Scotland, while Bannockburn (get 2FOR1 entry with National Rail), two miles south of the city, is the site of one of the country’s most famous battles, won by Robert The Bruce. Then there’s the Wallace Monument, which towers over the city, commemorating the life of local hero William Wallace. It’s a short bus ride or hour’s walk from the station, plus a 246-step winding staircase to reach the top – but the views are well worth the effort. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery & Gallery has a large collection of rare and interesting artifacts – including the world’s oldest football (made from a pig’s bladder). In Stirling’s cobbled Old Town you’ll find plenty of cosy pubs, cool cafes and quirky shops to explore, and for a family-friendly attraction, Blair Drummond Safari Park is a half hour bus ride from the city centre.

Nearest station: Stirling, in the city centre

Ludlow

Nestled in the scenic Shropshire Hills is this beautiful market town known for its history, food scene, and stunning landscapes. Boasting fascinating medieval architecture, vibrant markets, and surrounding forests, Ludlow offers the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Ludlow Castle, which dates back to the 11th century, is one of the best examples of medieval ruins in England and has incredible vistas over the Shropshire countryside. You can also enjoy fine views from the tower of Saint Laurence’s Church, once you’ve climbed the 201 steps to the top. To get away from the crowds, a four-mile circular walk will take you to peaceful Mortimer Forest and back. Meanwhile Ludlow itself is full of antique, interior, craft and gift shops, as well as delis, cafes and artisan food shops. The town square hosts a market four days a week, with a farmer’s market on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. The famous Ludlow Farmshop, two miles outside the centre, is a haven for foodies, with a kitchen restaurant, pub and distillery also on site.

Nearest station: Ludlow, about a five minute walk to the town centre

From stunning nature and the great outdoors, to culture, cuisine and incredible scenery, there's no doubt Britain has it all in spades, and these unmissable adventures are just a simple, enjoyable train ride away.

