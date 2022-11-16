Ontario is as diverse as it is delightful to experience. Spanning over 415,000 square miles and serving as the home for over a third of the country’s population, this Canadian province is the birthplace of world-class icons such as the cities of Toronto and Ottawa and natural legends such as the Great Lakes, Niagara Falls and over 300 provincial parks. It’s big and popular and yet those vast stretches of land somehow feel like they’re yours to discover.

As the second largest province in Canada, stretching from the expansive Hudson Bay in the north right down to the US border in the south, there’s plenty to pay attention to. Toronto and Ottawa serve as the main transport hubs, though other airports across the region are connected by transfers out of these two international gateways. The open roads also make it prime road-trip territory, so however you make your way here the great outdoors beckons you to venture further and discover the stretching swathe of experiences. And with only a five-hour time difference from the UK, it’s easy and accessible even if the landscape makes you feel a million miles away. Visitors to the region can be sure they’ll find something to please them, to spark their curiosity and to inspire them to discover more.

Northwestern

The Northwest is where you’ll find the most rugged terrains and wildest landscapes (Destination Ontario)

The Northwestern stretches of this province are where you’ll experience Ontario at its wildest. This vast wilderness of huge expanses and extreme temperatures are where old growth pine forests and pristine lakes provide the playground for those looking to hike or camp or paddle through iconic landscapes. Boreal forests and bands of tundra dominate the landscape and travelling through by car or canoe draws you into the rugged nature of this far-flung space.

Northeastern

This beautiful and atmospheric corner of Canada is an adventurous traveller’s paradise. Freshwater rivers and lakes are everywhere, with rustic lodges and camps ensuring keen anglers are well catered for. In Algoma, old-growth forests make for spectacular hiking trails and canoe routes, while in Sudbury you can pair fat biking through the winter snow-covered woodlands with an urban adventure among the many attractions in the city.

For a stress-free island experience enriched by millennia-old Indigenous history, head to Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world. Cultural events and festivals take place throughout the year, and the island’s diverse topography make it a scenic adventure playground. Hike through deciduous forest on the Cup and Saucer Trail for excellent views of the island, Lake Huron and the smaller lakes on Manitoulin. Or for a different perspective, spend an afternoon horseback and wagon riding at one of the island’s many ranches.

Greater Toronto Area

The iconic skyline and inspiring culture scene are just two contributing factors to Toronto’s excellent global reputation (Destination Toronto)

Big cities, big impact. This section of Ontario is the most populated and for good reason, and is referred to as the ‘Golden Horseshoe’. You’ll fall for Toronto – the big city with a global status – in an instant. From the towering CN tower punctuating the skyline to the eclectic neighbourhoods, this city on the shore of Lake Ontario is a music and culture capital with plenty to sing about. Outside the city, history abounds in intriguing places such as Simcoe County where you’ll find the site of the earliest non-Indigenous settlement and Wasaga beach, the longest freshwater beach in the world.

Eastern

The city hall of Kingston lies at the heart of this culturally fascinating destination (Getty Images)

It’s here in eastern Ontario that you’ll find tranquil yet powerful Ottawa, and other interesting attractions such as hip and historic Kingston. Elsewhere, Prince Edward County lures in the calmer adventurers looking to indulge in the wine and culinary offerings, while Kawartha Lakes is the place to go to hop between the 14 lakes that give it its name. Kawartha means bright water and happy lands in the local Indigenous language, which is deservedly evocative and perfectly accurate.

Southwestern

From Canada’s very own London and the beautiful beach towns to the dairy capital of Canada, the urban and rural hotspots in this region all have their thing to shout about. Surrounded by water, from Lake Huron to the Detroit River, it’s a place dominated by its waterways. The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is a great way to soak up the very best of this destination.