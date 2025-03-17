Idyllic beaches, diverse culture and welcoming locals, it’s no surprise that around 30 million travellers visit the Caribbean every year. But away from the buzz of the major holiday islands, lie some unspoilt gems, offering the same paradise with an extra helping of serenity…

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Enjoy complete rest and relaxation at Sandals Saint Vincent’s stunning resort in secluded Buccament Bay ( Sandals Resorts )

This archipelago of 32 islands and cays in the eastern Caribbean is blessed with countless untouched and secluded beaches. The largest island, Saint Vincent is just one of nine that are inhabited, and is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the Caribbean. One of the most spectacular is La Soufrière, the active volcano responsible for the island’s varied terrain – hike the scenic route up to the highest point on the island to gawp into its giant crater. Staying in the north of the island, cool off at the magical Owia Salt Pond, a crystalline natural pool that sits calmly amid crashing waves, or take the trail up to Dark View Falls, for a colder dip in the twin waterfalls.

For something a little less taxing, but still submerged in nature, head to the capital of Kingstown to visit the Botanical Gardens. Established in 1765, and believed to be the first such gardens in the Western Hemisphere, it’s home to 10,000 species of flora and the St. Vincent Parrot – the island’s national bird. Stay in the capital for the colourful buildings and wooden street stalls selling everything from fruit and pastries to sunglasses and trinkets and soak in the Caribbean culture as you meander through the markets, local cafes and BBQ stalls selling local delicacies. Bakes (savoury donuts served with salt fish), fresh conch, and Callaloo stew, made up of green leaves, are all must-tries, washed down with the island’s own Sunset Rum. For the best views of this port city and the Grenadine islands, visit Fort Charlotte, a British-colonial era fort built 601 feet above sea level.

Not far from the capital, rest your head at one of Sandals Saint Vincent’s overwater villas, perched above crystal-clear waters in the secluded cove of Buccament Bay, or opt for a beach front villa, complete with private pool and ocean views. The all-inclusive resort is the newest addition to Sandals’ portfolio of 17 resorts across eight different islands, having opened the first resort in Jamaica back in 1981. Set amidst 50 acres of lush greenery leading to cerulean waters, this stunning resort offers relaxation, watersports and is a foodie heaven with 12 dining concepts and nine bars. Each restaurant, masterfully showcases the natural bounty the island has to offer and serves locally-inspired dishes. Try island flavours at Buccan, where you’ll be guided through ‘Vincy’ ingredients from the sea and local farms or opt for the freshly caught fish at Japanese eatery, Gatsu Gatsu, for dock-to-dish cuisine.

While Saint Vincent has an array of stunning white and black sand beaches, make sure to fit in a day of island hopping, via local sea ferry or a chartered boat, to taste the glory of the Grenadines. Soak in the chilled vibes of Bequia Island, go celebrity-spotting on Mustique, snorkelling in the uninhabited Tobago Cays, join the carnival fun of Carriacou, meet the locals on Union Island and go partying in Mayreau – there’s something for everyone.

Curaçao

It’s not hard to see why Curaçao’s idyllic Cas Abao Beach has been named one of the best in the world ( Sandals Resorts )

Set off the coast of Venezuela, Curaçao is part of the ABC Islands along with Aruba and Bonaire. All three share ties with The Netherlands, which explains much of the Dutch influence in the place names and architecture of Curaçao. This is most present in the colourful and cosmopolitan capital of Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage site and melting pot of brightly-hued colonial buildings, souvenir stalls, food markets and vibrant street murals. Join an art walk to tour the many galleries and modern sculptures, including the Instagram-friendly female figure of ChiChi, considered the ‘older sister’ of the island.

Another must-visit is the Queen Emma Bridge, a completely floating structure that connects the capital’s main historic districts of Otrobanda and Punda, both great spots for shopping and eating. Try restaurants or food trucks for local dishes such as Piska ku pan (grilled fish and bread), Bitterballen (beef or veal balls) and the cheese and meat-stuffed national dish of Keshi Yena. For a real slice of island culture, head into Punda on a Thursday evening for live music and the island’s famous Blue Curaçao drinks. While history buffs should add the Kurá Hulanda Museum, Curaçao Museum and Rif Fort in Otrobanda to their list.

Exploring Willemstad is made easy with the complimentary Convertible MINI Coopers that guests have access to when staying in select suites at Sandals Royal Curaçao – the luxurious all-inclusive resort, which is another recent addition to the Sandals family. Set on a private beach, with a breathtaking infinity pool that reaches out to the sea, the property embodies Curaçao culture, from the tropical surroundings – complete with native birds and iguanas, to colourful interiors and even on-site food trucks. The resort accommodation is some of the most impressive in the Caribbean, with a staggering 25 room types. Highlights include the one-bedroom, ocean-view Amante Butler Suites with swim-up pools and the Awa Seaside Bungalows, which sit right on the water’s edge – for sea swimming as an alternative option to the private pool. Like all Sandals resorts, the dining options are impressive and completely included. Eight restaurants serve everything from Latin fusion and Italian to sushi, with a special shout out to the grilled fish kebabs at the Toteki food truck – giving guests a true taste of Curaçao.

Nature lovers should head to the Shete Boka National Park, where you can enjoy stunning sea views and explore the coast before hiking inland. Or make a trip to Sint Willibrordus Flamingo Sanctuary to see flocks of these beautiful birds in their natural habitat. Beach hopping is a must in Curaçao, with Cas Abao Beach named one of the best in the world – high visibility waters and an abundance of sea life make it a hotspot for snorkelling. Not far behind for paradise feels and spotting turtles are Playa Piskado, Grote Nip, Playa Grandi and Kokomo Beach. Or take a catamaran trip to the stunning, uninhabited Klein Island for pristine coral reefs, hiking to the old lighthouse, and a fully above-water shipwreck.

Grenada

Enjoy a swim in stunning surroundings at Sandals Grenada ( Visit Barbados )

Dubbed the spice island, Grenada has more spices per square mile than anywhere else in the world. The tropical weather and volcanic soils make it perfect for not only growing nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, mace and cloves, but also for chocolate and rum production. Visit The Belmont Estate in the north of the island to get a taste – the 17th-century plantation guides visitors through a tree-to-bar chocolate experience, where you can make, taste and buy more for the road.

Cocoa fans can also head to the capital of St George’s to explore the House of Chocolate museum. Afterwards, get lost in the pretty streets of this city, explore the market, visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, before heading to the harbour to meander through the colourful shops and houses and watch fishermen in action. Try the national dish of oil down (a breadfruit, meat, vegetable and spicy coconut stew) or other local favourites such as spice-filled goat curry or crabback (baked crab shells stuffed with crab meat).

The port can also be used as a base for day trips to some of Grenada’s many beauty spots. Start with Grand Etang National Park, 3,000 acres of protected forest in the centre of the island, which is home to wild monkeys, exotic birds and an impressive crater lake. Hike the park’s popular Seven Sisters Falls trail, a 1.3 mile track to the double falls that collect in a perfect pool of water for swimming. The island has an abundance of waterfalls, with one of the most accessible being Annandale Falls, high up in the mountains but just a ten-minute walk from the road. Or Mount Carmel Falls, thought to be the highest on the island, falling over 70-feet.

Want more water? Head to the north of the island for a dip in Clabony Sulphur Hot Spring, considered to be the best of the hot springs on the island, or go snorkelling or diving amongst the eerie looking statues at the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park. If you’d prefer not to get wet, take one of the glass-bottom boat trips.

Grenada has over 45 beaches, with the largest and most famous Grand Anse, boasting two-miles of white sand, picturesque palm trees and calm waters. Other idyllic beaches include Bathway, Magazine, Levera, Sandy Island, Morne Rouge, known locally as BBC Beach, and Pink Gin Beach. The blissful sands of Pink Gin Beach are also home to the laid-back, luxury hideaway of Sandals Grenada where you can check into Skypool Suites with balcony infinity pools and the uber private Rondoval Cottages.

Its location on a picture-perfect beach with tranquil, clear waters, means watersports and snorkelling are a must, the resort makes this easy with access to complimentary equipment, including free scuba diving trips for certified divers. Just as sacred is relaxation time, be that at the tranquil sanctuary of the exclusive Red Lane® Spa, where the signature Himalayan Salt Stone Massage encourages rejuvenation or a private session at the yoga pavilion for increased mobility and spiritual oneness. For foodies, 11 dining options await, don’t miss Teppanyaki dishes at Kimonos or Caribbean flavours in the tropical setting of Spices restaurant.