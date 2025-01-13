Curated Caribbean: Find your perfect 2025 getaway

Looking for a travel resolution for 2025? Make it a visit to the Caribbean. Whether you’re looking for incredible beaches, breathtaking natural wonders, fascinating culture, great food or a taste of adventure, you’ll find it all – and more – in the Caribbean.

Each island has something unique to offer, and Sandals all-inclusive adults-only resorts are the ultimate way to enjoy this special part of the world. Each sits directly on a beautiful beach, with accommodation options ranging from swim-up suites to butler-serviced bungalows and over-water villas. What’s more, at Sandals everything is included and paid for upfront. That includes incredible dining options, entertainment and activities, including watersports like kayaking, windsurfing and scuba diving for certified divers. All you have to worry about is picking which island is right for you…

Perfect for… an unspoilt paradise: Saint Vincent

Get away from it all in Saint Vincent, a truly unspoilt paradise ( Sandals )

Less famous than its Caribbean neighbours, Saint Vincent is certainly no less spectacular. The island’s indigenous name is Hairouna, meaning ‘land of the blessed” and this unspoilt tropical paradise – the largest in an archipelago of 32 islands and cays that make up Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – is blessed with stunning beaches, lush rainforests and dramatic landscapes. There’s so much to explore, from cascading waterfalls and natural swim spots to ancient petroglyphs and the island’s unique black coral. Tucked away in a secluded cove, Sandals Saint Vincent, a brand new resort, is a luxury paradise set in 50 acres of landscaped surroundings that showcases the island’s natural beauty. Discover more

Perfect for… a romantic getaway: Antigua

Enjoy breathtaking beaches and turquoise waters in stunning Antigua ( Sandals )

A Caribbean break at an all-inclusive adults-only resort makes for the perfect honeymoon or romantic getaway – and Antigua sets the scene especially well. Located in the Eastern Caribbean, where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean, Antigua is famous for its beaches – all 365 of them. Whether you want long stretches of white sand or hidden coves, there’s something for every beach-lover. Sandals Grande Antigua has been voted the most romantic resort in the Caribbean year after year thanks to its prime but secluded location on the island’s most famous beach, Dickenson Bay, luxury facilities and the charming, serene atmosphere. Discover more

Perfect for… adventure: St Lucia

From hiking and biking to wild swimming, St Lucia is made for exploring ( Sandals )

You’ll find plenty of that famous laid-back Caribbean living on the idyllic St. Lucia, but the island’s natural wonders and diverse landscapes also make it a great destination for adventure seekers. The island is famous for its Pitons, twin dormant volcanoes that dominate the landscape. A UNESCO World Heritage site, they offer great hiking opportunities, or can be admired from on-board a catamaran cruise. Or you can mountain bike through the rainforests, zipline in the jungle, swim under waterfalls or visit the world’s only drive-in volcano. There are three all-inclusive Sandals resorts on St Lucia, each offering plenty of opportunity for adventure – or just kicking back and enjoying this beautiful island. Discover more

Perfect for… diving and water sports: Grenada

Whether you’re scuba diving reefs or enjoying your private pool, make a splash in Grenada ( Sandals )

Known as The Spice Isle for the abundance of nutmeg and mace grown there, Grenada is also famous for its diverse landscapes, which include lush rainforests, mountains, botanical gardens and waterfalls. Its spectacular coral reefs, many shipwrecks and underwater sculpture park (the first of its kind in the world) also make it a perfect spot for scuba diving. Whether you’re an enthusiast or curious to try, Sandals Grenada is the perfect destination, with daily scuba diving for certified divers included in your stay – and introductory courses available for beginners. Set on the exclusive Pink Gin Beach, this alluring resort offers not only beautiful waters to explore but innovative rooms to relax in after your adventures, such as the SkyPool Suites with expansive balconies and private infinity pools. Discover more

Perfect for… soaking up the culture: Jamaica

Delve into rich culture and beautiful surroundings in vibrant Jamaica ( Sandals )

Jamaica is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean, and for good reason. It’s an island that’s as vibrant as it is beautiful, bursting with natural wonders, amazing wildlife, great food, a buzzing cultural scene (including a rich musical heritage, with Kingston home to a Bob Marley museum), and wonderful hospitality. Jamaica is also home to the first ever Sandals resort in Montego Bay, and there are now seven all-inclusive resorts to choose from on the island, each offering a unique but equally indulgent way of enjoying this very special place. Can’t decide? Stay at one and you can enjoy the facilities of the rest, with complimentary transfers included for resorts located in the same town. Discover more

Perfect for… a foodie adventure: Barbados

From beachy retreats to delicious street eats, Barbados is the perfect place to treat yourself ( Sandals )

Famous for being the birthplace of rum – and Rihanna – Barbados has a rich blend of Caribbean, African and British influences, and an irresistible spirit. From sightseeing in the historic capital of Bridgetown to visiting the island’s famous green monkeys and exploring caves, there’s loads to see and do – though lying on the pristine beaches is fine too. It’s also been dubbed the culinary capital of the Caribbean. From fresh-from-the-ocean fish to Bajan specialities like cou cou, macaroni pie, and pudding and souse, your tastebuds will never be bored. Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados are located next to each other and guests benefit from the amenities of both, including 20 restaurants with an impressive array of both local and international cuisine. Discover more

Perfect for… an aesthetic journey: Curaçao

A wander around the beautiful, brightly-hued houses of Curaçao’s Willemstad is a must ( Sandals )

The Dutch-Caribbean island of Curaçao is a hidden gem that features all you’d expect from a tropical paradise – stunning beaches, great diving spots and beautiful national parks – along with some completely unique features. The capital Willemstad is a UNESCO World Heritage site that’s famous for its brightly coloured Dutch-style houses. While the city is split in two and connected by a floating pedestrian bridge known as “The Swinging Old Lady”, the island is also famous for its Chichi dolls and orange liquor. Sandals Royal Curaçao is one of the newer Sandals all-inclusive resorts, situated on stunning white sands and offering a laid-back and elegant experience. Discover more

Perfect for… laid-back luxury: The Bahamas

From white sand beaches to lush tropical gardens, soak up the beauty of The Bahamas ( Sandals )

Known for attracting celebrities, The Bahamas has a reputation for luxury and glamour – but everyone is welcome. It has featured in several James Bond movies and astronauts have even called it "the most beautiful place from space.” When you’re not enjoying the white sand beaches and turquoise waters, you can visit markets and museums, explore tropical gardens, swim with dolphins at Blue Lagoon Island and visit the famous swimming pigs. The country is made up of 2000 islands and cays. Sandals has one resort in the Bahamas, Sandals Royal Bahamian, which is located in Nassau with its own pristine beach — plus a private offshore island a five-minute boat ride away. Discover more