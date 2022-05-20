The new foodie capital you need to know about…

The port city of Jeddah needs zero introduction as a thriving arts hub and heritage-steeped treasure trove for culture seekers. But among its attractions, ancient walkways and magical waterborne activities is a unique culinary scene serving everything from sensational street food and gastronomic, high-end dishes.

For the perfect first foray into the former of those two options, head directly to the city’s historic centre, Al Balad. Here you’ll pass street vendors selling everything from fried fritters and balila (chickpeas, garlic and spices) to khubz bread with houmous. You may find the aromas of slowly roasting spiced lamb irresistible as you amble along the cobbled stone sidewalks, but fear not – you’ll find stalls a-plenty selling sensational kebabs with cool yoghurt and mint dip sides.

Sample delicious street food in Al Balad, where you can tuck into delicious Balila (Alamy Stock Photo)

Lamb Mandi – as traditional a Saudi dish as they come – will want to be on your tick-off list, and nowhere in Jeddah does it better than Seddah in Amariyah. The lamb here is simple but beautiful, with a salty outer layer combining hints of coriander and cumin. It’s a great place to catch up with friends or family over the city’s best lamb, bone broths, delicious spicy sauces and fresh juices.

Brilliant brunch

If a classic Saudi brunch is on your to-do list – and why wouldn’t it be – pop into one of the three branches of Abu Zaid. The food here is fresh, authentic and reasonably priced, with stand-out traditional dishes including masoob (banana bread topped with almonds, raisins, whipped cream and honey), fateera (savoury pancakes) and foul-tameez (fava bean stew with soft, delicious flatbread).

You won’t always be in the market for a long, indulgent lunch or brunch, and with branches all over the Kingdom, Al Romansiah is one of Saudi Arabia’s most popular chains serving food on the move. But don’t let its prevalence put you off; from perfectly barbecued cubes of lamb and kabli, to succulent roasted chicken and tantalising, chocolatey desserts, this is the top spot for lunch on the move. And with three branches in Jeddah, you’ll never be too far away from one of these much-loved outlets.

They don’t call it the Red Sea City for nothing, and Jeddah’s close proximity to the ocean means seafood fans are guaranteed some of Saudi’s freshest catches. Make your way to the Central Fish Market to pick up some baladi (local) produce, from red grouper and sea bass to lobster and squid. You can then take your haul to one of the bustling market restaurants and have it cooked up a treat with garlic, butter and spices by a local chef. It’s an excellent hands on experience and will give first-time visitors a great introduction to the dynamic atmosphere of the local markets.

Luxe dining

There’s no shortage of more luxury dining experiences in Jeddah too, if that’s more your style. Dine by candlelight in elegant surroundings at Le Traiteur not far from the Jeddah Waterfront. Highlights of their fine dining French menu include quail breast with lemony red grapes, veal loin with pickled onion and black truffle sauce, and oven-baked scallop roe in mushrooms and crustacean cream. Don’t leave without trying the Dark Praline Marquise – an exquisite almond slice filled with milk chocolate and praline mousse.

Enjoy food that boosts your mood on the beautiful Jeddah waterfront (Visit Saudi)

Crank the romance up a notch with a visit to Il Gabbiano, a waterfront Italian restaurant serving everything from lobster spaghetti and shrimp linguine to a decadent creme brulee. Or if you’re celebrating an extra special occasion, book a table at Myazu and tuck in to oyster tempura, volcano shrimp, lobster brioche or (and) black cod and tiger prawn gyoza.

Brilliant brews

You’ll be wanting to experience some of Saudi’s famous cafe culture and hospitality while you’re there, so in between visits to frenetic fish markets and fine dining hotspots, make time to stop at some of the city’s specialty cafes. Start at Cup & Couch, where the emphasis is on friendly service and excellent coffee, and where they have a large collection of board games to play.

Start your day or cap off your meal with a foray into Saudi’s extensive cafe culture (Visit Saudi)

Brew92 has two branches in Jeddah and is the hipster’s choice for coffee and cake, with exposed brickwork and low-hung filament bulbs. Or for cold brew coffee, expert-level cortados and a cosy atmosphere, dip into First Crack close to the Jeddah Art Promenade, an exciting cultural hub and the perfect place to end your culinary adventure.

