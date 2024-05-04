Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ask Simon Calder

Can I claim after being refused on a flight because my name on passport and ticket didn’t match?

Simon Calder answers your questions on multiple names, security, airlines in China, inter-generational holidays and Trento

Saturday 04 May 2024 06:00
Comments
It may be next to impossible to reclaim for a flight to Bangkok after mismatching names on tickets and passport
It may be next to impossible to reclaim for a flight to Bangkok after mismatching names on tickets and passport (Getty)

Q I am furious. I booked a trip to Bangkok through an online travel agent. I turned up at Heathrow to be told I couldn’t fly because the name on the ticket didn’t match the name on my passport. My name is unusual: it’s Adam Graham Frazer Wallace, with the last two as my last name – though not double-barrelled. For ease, I just booked the flight as I had done on previous occasions, as Adam Wallace. I had to spend a fortune on a new flight. Who can I claim from?

Adam F W

A I am afraid that multiple names often cause problems. I’m sorry this happened on such an expensive trip, but if it is any consolation I also think you are lucky to have got away with it so far. If the surname is showing on your passport as Frazer Wallace (with or without a hyphen), that is what the airline is expecting to be written on the ticket for the passenger’s last name.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in