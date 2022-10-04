From high-octane pistes to giant funslopes, why Zell am See-Kaprun is ski trip goals

As the first snowfall hits the Kitzsteinhorn Kaprun Glacier Resort in October, Zell am See-Kaprun opens its doors for the 2022 ski season. Centred around the stand-out 3,000 metre peak of the same name, this resort is home to the world-class skiing – including the famous ‘Black Mamba’ slope (Piste No.14) which, with a gradient of 63 per cent is by far the steepest on the Kitzsteinhorn (those who complete it are gifted free stickers and temporary tattoos to celebrate their achievement).

A skier’s paradise

Across the mountain, glacial cross-country tracks snake and wind, offering glorious views over low-lying clouds, while four snow parks offering super-pipes, mogul slopes and ski trails welcome spontaneity and discovery.

From January to mid April, ICE CAMP presented by Audi is easily accessed via the pistes of the Kitzsteinhorn. A half-hour hike along the sign-posted ICE CAMP Trail from the Alpincenter uphill will lead you to a stunning sun deck where you can enjoy music, drinks and snacks, a cluster of impressive 12-metre igloos which host a series of incredible ice art installations and a photopoint where you can capture the experience for posterity.

While the region’s culinary highlight is the dizzying Gipfel – the highest restaurant in Salzburg at 3,029 metres. Here, the menu changes according to the regional and seasonal ingredients on offer – leading the way in Zell am See-Kaprun’s sustainable living ethos.

For all ages and abilities

From seasoned to beginner, skiers of all levels can enjoy Zell am See-Kaprun’s slopes (Zell am See-Kaprun Tourismus GmbH)

Meanwhile, family-friendly Schmittenhöhe mountain is renowned for its multiple ski options for all ages and abilities. Beginners and younger skiers can enjoy one of the Funslope XXL here, one of the longest funslopes in the world.

Blue and red runs dominate these craggy peaks – although more experienced visitors will be challenged by ‘Trass’, a black slope that begins at over 1,000 metres and descends steeply over two and half miles.

For something extra special, sign up for the Ski’n’Brunch experience, where early risers will be rewarded with a stunning sunrise over the deserted slopes, followed by a hearty brunch after your ski back down.

Going off-piste

It is also at Schmittenhöhe that you can expand your winter sport experiences – from winter yoga, snowshoe hiking and cross country skiing. Children can embark on an adventure with the region’s kindly dragon, Schmidolin, who leads activities across the resort grounds, from an adventure playground to ski-school instructing.

There are alternative ways to immerse in Zell am See-Kaprun spectacular snowscape. At Kitzsteinhorn’s Cinema 3000, short film ‘Kitzsteinhorn – The Nature’ tells the story behind Hohe Tauern National Park’s pristine alpine environment.

For a more interactive experience, reserve a place on the guided Kitzsteinhorn Explorer Tour with a Hohe Tauern Expert – and take in the vast flora and nature of the National Park by foot. In addition, the National Park Gallery – which consists of a 360-metre long tunnel through the Kitzsteinhorn mountain to a viewing platform – showcases unforgettable views over Austria’s highest mountain, the 3,798-metre high Grossglockner peak.

Limitless skiing

With a Ski ALPIN card you can access three of the region’s premium ski resorts (Kitzsteinhorn)

Can’t decide on which region to explore first? Invest in the Ski ALPIN card and tick off the best bits in one trip. This acts as a ski pass providing access to all three of the regions premium ski resorts – the Kitzsteinhorn Kaprun Glacier Resort, the Schmittenhöhe and Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn – giving you 408km, or 253 miles, of slopes to explore during your stay, as well as Kitzsteinhorn’s five freeride routes. It also includes complimentary ski bus connections around all three resorts.

To find out more about Zell am See-Kaprun, from resorts and accommodation to activities and experiences click here