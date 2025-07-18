If your idea of the perfect trip away revolves around delving into the best local food and drink then you’ll find plenty of options to satisfy your appetite in Britain, all easily accessible by train. Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable Michelin-starred experience or want to discover the most exciting new street food, there’s a culinary destination to suit every foodie.

Read on for our guide to the country's best culinary experiences so you can get planning your next foodventure…

Abergavenny

Treat yourself to haute cuisine in stylish surrounds at Michelin-starred The Walnut Tree ( The Walnut Tree )

Each September Abergavenny plays host to a famous food festival that attracts over 30,000 people. But this Monmouthshire town has enough to keep hungry travellers happy all year around. In the centre you’ll find inventive seasonal small plates at The Gaff, upscale cuisine at the Oak Room and delicious breakfasts and lunches at The Art Shop and Gallery. Two miles east, The Walnut Tree combines sleek interiors and art-laden walls with Michelin-starred cooking from chef Shaun Hill. While strolling around the town you’ll find artisan bakeries (look out for The Angel Bakery), delis, butchers and cheese shops (the famed Madame Fromage). Perfect for stocking up on tasty treats if you’re planning on climbing Sugar Loaf Mountain, or for foodie souvenirs to enjoy back at home.

Nearest station: Abergavenny, about a 15 minute walk from the town centre

Cartmel, Cumbria

From haute cuisine to local treats at the village shop, Cartmel packs a serious culinary punch ( Alamy )

Aside from the scenery, the main attraction in the Cumbrian town of Cartmel is the equally stunning cuisine. At three Michelin-starred L’Enclume, sustainability is at the core of Simon Rogan’s cooking, with ingredients picked daily from the restaurant’s 12 acre farm. Diners can expect to sample dishes like seaweed custard topped with oysters and dressed with beef broth. For something really special, book into the adjoining Aulis, an exclusive (limited to six diners) behind the scenes experience where you’ll learn about the chef’s creative process while you work. Alternatively, Rogan offers a more laid back spot just down the road called Rogan & Co – with just the one Michelin star.

For the classic country pub experience, the Pig & Whistle serves locally produced food, alongside real ale, craft beer and wine, the Kings Arms offers traditional Cumbrian cuisine and locally-made beers, while 450-year-old former coaching inn The Cavendish Arms serves seasonal British cuisine, and wines curated by a local merchant. Room for dessert? Cartmel Village Shop is famous for its sticky toffee pudding.

Nearest station: Grange-over-Sands (two miles from Cartmel)

Glasgow

Sample inventive Scottish tasting menus at foodie hotspot Fallachan Kitchen ( Fallachan Kitchen )

Glasgow is fast becoming one of Europe’s most exciting culinary destinations. It’s got everything from haute cuisine (the Michelin starred Cail Bruich and Unalome) and innovative Scottish tasting menus (Fallachan Kitchen and The Gannet ) to delicious fresh seafood (CrabShakk) and seriously sexy dining spaces (Sebb’s). For fresh Mediterranean flavours shared family-style, Gloriosa is a must, while Celentano’s offer flavoursome Scottish surf and turf, plus herbs and honey from the restaurant’s own garden and beehive.

Hip bistro Brett (Cail Bruich’s laid back sister) is not to be missed, nor is the iconic restaurant The Ubiquitous Chip – a warren-like maze of eating and drinking rooms in the city’s West End. Mother India is a Glaswegian institution while Ranjit’s Kitchen is the place to go for authentic Punjabi cooking. Meanwhile spots like Kimchi Cult, Ka Pho and GaGa offer exciting modern takes on traditional Asian flavours. Whatever your taste buds are craving, you’ll find something to satisfy them in Glasgow.

Nearest station: Glasgow Central in the city centre

Birmingham

Sample food that looks as beautiful as it tastes in Kickstarter-funded eatery Cuubo ( Cuubo )

Outside of London, Birmingham and its surroundings hold the most Michelin stars of any British city. Opheem, located just a short walk from Birmingham New Street station, is the first Indian restaurant outside of London to receive a Michelin star — and the first in Birmingham to get two stars. Also in the centre is Adams, which serves up contemporary British cuisine, while a short tram ride to the suburb of Edgbaston will take you to Simpsons, set in an impressive Georgian mansion.

Birmingham is also home to some serious exciting experimental cooking — like at sister restaurants Albatross Death Cult and The Wilderness in the city’s jewellery quarter. Away from the centre, the suburb of Stirchley – a short stroll from Bournville rail station – is gaining a reputation as a culinary hotspot, thanks to buzzy restaurants like Riverine Rabbit, Verbena and brunch spot Caneat. While in Harborne, Kickstarter-funded Cuubo, serves beautifully presented, seasonal eats that are as stylish as its surroundings.

Nearest station: Birmingham New Street for city centre. Bournville for Stirchley.

London

Camberwell bistro Hello JoJo is one of London’s hottest new eateries ( Hello Jojo )

You’ll never run out of dining options in London. For the buzziest new spots, try Miga in Hackney – their elevated Korean cuisine has food critics salivating. As does contemporary Ukrainian joint Tatar Bunar in Shoreditch. Staying East, Plates is the first British Michelin-starred vegan restaurant, or tuck into Basque and Iberian-inspired fayre at Tasca. For laidback vibes and full-on flavours, head south to Camberwell’s Cafe Mondo, where the patty melt and MSG martini are musts. While nearby Hello JoJo is a brilliant bistro serving sumptuous-sounding ingredients (whipped goat’s curd, silky courgettes, coastal greens) and a cult-level bunny chow doughnut.

Westside, uber-hip chef Jackson Boxer’s new restaurant Dove is the reservation to score. Or try the classics – St. JOHN, Quo Vadis (order the pie of the day) or Rules (which opened in 1798 and has served everyone from Dickens to David Bowie). You don’t have to set foot inside a restaurant at all though, such is the array of street food markets and halls. The biggest and best is Borough Market (by London Bridge), but nearby Maltby Street is a close contender. Or try Arcade Food Hall (West End and Battersea), which offers modern takes in stylish surroundings.

Nearest stations: (Mainline London Stations) Waterloo, Paddington, King’s Cross, St Pancras, Euston, Charing Cross, Victoria, London Bridge, Fenchurch Street, and Liverpool Street

Whitstable

For the freshest seafood including must-sample oysters, head to Michelin-starred pub The Sportsman ( The Sportsman )

The charming Kent coastal town of Whitstable has much to recommend it, including colourful beach huts, pretty fishing cottages, a working harbour – and plenty of delicious food. Seafood is, of course, the main attraction, specifically oysters. September sees the famous Whitstable Rocks Oyster Festival, but you can enjoy them year round, with some of the best spots The Whitstable Oyster Company, The Forge and the famous Wheeler’s Oyster Bar.

Oysters not your bag? Harbour Street Tapas serves up small Spanish plates, while cosy bistro Samphire, focuses on local ingredients. A short cab ride, or scenic walk, along the coast to Seasalter will take you to the Michelin starred pub The Sportsman – often ranked as one of Britain’s best restaurants. You’ll need to book (well) ahead, but it’s worth it.

Nearest station: Whitstable, about a 15 minute walk from the town centre and seafront

Bruton, Somerset

At the Chapel is a restaurant and artisan bakery housed in a stunning Grade II listed building ( At the Chapel )

The picturesque market town of Bruton in Somerset has become a popular haunt for city dwellers looking to escape the rat race. It’s packed with independent shops, art galleries and a new wave of restaurants offering an elevated take on the farm-to-table approach. The menu at the Michelin starred Osip is described as “an expression of the Somerset landscape” and draws on local ingredients. There’s four bedrooms above the restaurant if you want to make a weekend of it and, with plenty of other eateries in town to try, that’s a good idea.

Briar used to be an old ironmonger’s shop: now it’s a cosy neighbourhood restaurant serving inventive seasonal dishes. At the Chapel is a boutique hotel, restaurant, and artisan bakery housed in a stunning Grade II listed 17th century former chapel. The Old Pharmacy is in a building that was once, you guessed it, a pharmacy – now a wine bar, bistro and grocery store. Da Costa at the Hauser & Wirth gallery has a menu that combines English ingredients – many sourced from their own walled garden – with Italian recipes and techniques. For a small town, you’ll find plenty of big flavours here.

Nearest station: Bruton, in the town centre

Bristol

Head to the sustainably-minded Poco Tapas Bar in Bristol for delicious seasonal bites ( Poco Tapas Bar )

Bristol’s food scene is less about flashy fine dining (though it’s certainly there if you want it) and more about inventive, diverse cuisine. There’s a real focus on sustainable dining, with restaurants drawing on local produce and suppliers, embracing ‘slow food’ values and minimising waste.

The award winning Poco Tapas Bar, serving British seasonal tapas, is a pioneer, twice winning Sustainable Restaurant of the Year. Wilsons, in the city’s Redland district, has both a Michelin star and a Michelin Green star and uses ingredients from its own market garden, including edible flowers. The Granary is an all-day dining spot in a historic building that focuses on fresh seasonal ingredients. Mediterranean influenced small plates spot Cor is one of the hottest spots in town, while Root’s menu champions vegetables and buzzy new Korean spot Bokman ferments and pickles many of its own ingredients.

Nearest station: Bristol Temple Meads in the city centre

Tisbury, Wiltshire

Enjoy flavoursome eats amid gorgeous surroundings at Tisbury’s Pythouse Kitchen Garden ( Pythouse Kitchen Garden )

If you’re looking to combine some great grub with a blast of country air, then Tisbury in Wiltshire is a great option. This village has its own station and punches above its weight as a foodie destination. At the heart of it is The Beckford Arms which has super cosy interiors and a sun-filled terrace, making it a perfect spot for lunch whatever the weather. The kitchen uses meat and game from local farms, fish from the Cornish coast and fresh produce from its own garden. There are also stylish rooms at the inn if you want to stroll easily to your stay.

Take a walk down a country lane and you’ll find the enchanting Pythouse Kitchen Garden, a sustainably-focused restaurant in an 18th century walled garden. Meanwhile Tisbury High Street is home tothe Tisbury Delicatessen where you can pick up everything from pork pies and chutneys to homemade casseroles and curries. They also do picnic hampers – perfect for enjoying in the surrounding countryside. Pick up a bottle of something to enjoy alongside it at Gardner and Beedle.

Nearest station: Tisbury, located in the village

Sheffield

Head to acclaimed Sheffield restaurant JÖRO for fine dining in a converted 19th century paper mill ( Tim Green Photography )

If street food is your thing, then a trip to Sheffield is a must. Not only does the Yorkshire city host an array of exciting pop ups, stalls and markets, including Sheffield Plate, Cutlery Works (set over two storeys in a former cutlery factory), and the monthly Peddler market – it’s also home to the largest purpose built food hall in Europe. The 20,000 sq ft Cambridge Street Collective opened in 2024 and is bang in the city centre. It features the best upcoming food and drink talent with cuisines from all over the globe and plenty of space to enjoy your grub.

Elsewhere, Department offers seven restaurant-quality kitchens under one roof in a stunning open plan space that also hosts exhibitions, live music and comedy. Fancy something more formal? The hugely acclaimed restaurant JÖRO recently moved to a beautiful new home in a 19th century paper mill on the northern edge of the city (just hop on a tram to Shalesmoor).

Nearest station: Sheffield in the city centre

