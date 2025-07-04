Looking for inspiration for a family getaway this summer? You don’t have to head to the airport for an adventure. From rural adventures and buzzy city breaks to coastal getaways and glamping, there are so many options for a great British weekend away, all handily on our doorstep.

Travelling by train makes it even more fun for the whole family, and with a Railcard (there are nine to choose from including the Family & Friends Railcard) users can save up to a third off most rail travel around Britain, it pays for itself in no time. With such great discounts as well as great offers like 2FOR1 and a third off selected attractions when you travel by train with National Rail’s Days Out Guide – you can squeeze in even more enjoyment for less this summer. Find the one that’s right for you at railcard.co.uk.

Read on for our pick of Britain’s best family breaks...

Enjoy the coast with the most in Cornwall

Cornwall has everything from beautiful beaches to incredible activities like The Eden Project ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Beautiful beaches, buzzy seaside towns and world-class attractions make Cornwall a classic family destination – and there’s no better way to arrive than by train. Head to St Ives and you can enjoy one of the most scenic stretches of coastline in the country en route. The town has plenty to keep you busy, from outdoor adventures like seal spotting and a picturesque working harbour to cultural attractions like Tate St Ives and the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Gallery. Another great weekend destination is St Austell, where you’ll be a short bus ride from both the lush environs of The Eden Project and The Lost Gardens of Heligan, beautiful romantic gardens that were rediscovered 33 years ago and have been lovingly restored since.

Nearest stations: St Ives, St Austell – both a few minutes walk from the town centre

Go fully rural on a farm break

Kids will love getting close to farm inhabitants at rural stays like Feather Down Farms ( Feather Down Farms )

Kids will love getting to stay on a working farm where they can get off their screens and get involved with activities like feeding lambs, watching cows being milked and even walking alpacas. Featherdown Farms offer a variety of farm stays throughout Britain that offer the perfect off-grid family break – many of which are accessible by train. There’s East Shilvinghampton Farm on Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast (close to Weymouth, Upwey and Dorchester stations), Moor Farm in the beautiful Cotswold countryside (five miles from Gloucester station) or College Farm in Norfolk (ten minutes from Beccles station).

Nearest stations: Various – see above

Step back in time in historic York

Not only is York a beautiful city, packed with historic buildings, green spaces and atmospheric streets, it’s also extremely walkable, making it easy to take in the attractions – of which there are many. Walking the mediaeval city walls is a must, as is climbing York Minster and strolling narrow cobbled lane The Shambles – believed to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in Harry Potter. Children and adults alike will love the huge collection of locomotives at The National Rail Museum and the immersive experience of the Jorvik Viking Centre. Take a spooky walk through 2000 years of history at the York Dungeon, where you can get a third off entry with your train ticket (pre booking essential). When you travel by train you can also take advantage of National Rail 2FOR1 offers at York’s Chocolate Story , York Army Museum and on City Cruises down the River Ouse.

Nearest station: York, about a 10 minute walk to city centre

Explore the stunning Pembrokeshire Coast

From gorgeous beaches to charming harbours, Tenby makes for an idyllic family getaway ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Use the picture perfect town of Tenby, with its colourful houses, sandy beaches and quaint harbour, as a base to explore this stunning stretch of coastline. Board a boat to Caldey Island, hit the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path for breathtaking views or simply enjoy one of the town’s three beaches. Just a couple of miles from the town centre are The Dinosaur Park and Manor House Wildlife Park. If you’re feeling brave, go on a guided ghost walk unveiling haunting secrets and local mysteries, and be sure to make a trip to Fecci’s, which has been serving up delicious fish and chips since 1935.

Nearest station: Tenby, about a five minute walk from town centre

Go glamping

Head to the Yorkshire Dales where you can glamp in family-friendly pods with hot tubs ( Alamy Stock Photo )

With everything already set up and no camping gear to lug with you, it’s easy to arrive by train for a weekend of glamping — and there are plenty of options within easy reach of train stations. In the Yorkshire Dales, Ribblesdale Pods are walkable from the station (Horton in Ribblesdale) and have large family friendly options, as well as dog-friendly pods and ones with hot tubs. Adhurst Yurts in Hampshire are a ten minute taxi ride from Petersfield Station and offer extras like guided nature walks and the option to learn skills like bushcraft, fly fishing and basketry. The eco-friendly cabins at Little Menherion in Cornwall feel like they’re in the middle of nowhere – but are just three miles from Redruth station. If you want to keep the kids happy then North Hill Farm with its quirky selection of glamping options is a 15 minute taxi journey from Watford Junction – where you can also catch a shuttle bus to the Harry Potter Studios.

Nearest station: Various – see above

Enjoy a kid-friendly culture trip in Liverpool

With music experiences and science museums, kids will love a trip to Liverpool ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Packed with museums, galleries, iconic buildings and a buzzy waterfront, Liverpool has plenty to entertain visitors of all ages. Kids will love the dinosaurs in the World Museum, and the interactive Museum of Liverpool. Hop on a ferry across the Mersey and you’ll find Eureka! Science + Discovery, aimed at igniting kids’ interest in science and technology. Music lovers will enjoy the British Music Experience, a huge museum dedicated to the history of UK pop music. And if you’re into the Fab Four, you can also take advantage of 2FOR1 entry to The Beatles Story Museum when you travel by train. If this doesn’t hit the right note for you, there are lots more Liverpool offers for you to enjoy on Days Out Guide. Football more your bag? There’s 2FOR1 tickets available for rail travellers when you take a tour of Anfield, too.

Nearest stations: Liverpool Lime Street or Liverpool Central, both in the city centre

Hang out with wildlife in the New Forest

Step off the train in the New Forest and before long you’re likely to find yourself up close with wild ponies, who roam the streets, moorland and woodland there freely (as do wild pigs). The national park is full of walking and cycle trails, so it’s easy to explore the beautiful scenery by foot or hire bikes to reach attractions like the Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary. With eight stations in the New Forest you can also hop around easily by train. Brockenhurst is a good entry point, but from there you can explore destinations like the pretty village of Sway, or Ashurst, where you’ll find the New Forest Wildlife Park. You can also easily reach the coastal town of Lymington.

Nearest station: Brockenhurst, in the centre of Brockenhurst village

Stay in a castle

Stay in serious style by checking into Warwick Castle – and enjoy a wealth of fun family activities on-site ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Warwick Castle – located just a 15 minute walk from Warwick station – is one of the country’s best family-friendly attractions. But did you know you can also stay there, too? It offers various accommodation options, including a hotel, lodges, mediaeval themed glamping and exclusive suites in the 14th century castle tower. During the day there loads going on to keep everyone entertained, including jousting experiences, the UK’s biggest bird of prey display and live shows in the castle dungeon. Even if you don’t opt to stay on-site, day visitors who travel by train can get a third off entry.

Nearest station: Warwick, about a 15 minute walk from Warwick Castle

Have a family-perfect city break in Edinburgh

From fascinating history to fun, family-friendly attractions, scenic Edinburgh has it all ( Alamy Stock Photo )

From taking in historic attractions like the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and Grassmarket to enjoying outdoor adventures like climbing Arthur’s Seat and exploring Holyrood Park, the Scottish capital has so much to offer visitors. You could lose a day alone in Camera Obscura and World of Illusions, a five-floor attraction with over 100 interactive exhibits. Other family friendly attractions include Edinburgh Zoo, the Edinburgh Dungeon (where train travellers can enjoy a third off entry alongside their discounted rail fare when they travel by train with a Railcard and prebook through daysoutguide.co.uk) and, of course, a Harry Potter walking tour. Another great thing about a city break in Edinburgh? It’s only 10 minutes on a train from the city centre to Portobello Beach – so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Nearest station: Edinburgh Waverley in the city centre

Enjoy some old-school seaside fun in Blackpool

Mix old-school fun with modern attractions on a trip to coastal family-favourite Blackpool ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Blackpool’s popularity as a holiday resort soared when the town’s railway station opened in the 1840s – and to this day it remains a fabulous seaside destination to discover by rail, with a perfect blend of old school charm and modern attractions. The seven mile stretch of beach has three Victorian piers, with the Central Pier home to the town’s famous Big Wheel. Blackpool Pleasure Beach has roller coasters and rides to suit both big thrillseekers and little adventurers. The Blackpool Tower is an iconic British landmark (and home to the equally iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom) and rail travellers can get a third off tickets to climb it when they prebook. There’s a third off other attractions too, including SEA LIFE Blackpool, Madame Tussauds Blackpool and The Blackpool Tower Circus.

Nearest station: Blackpool North Station, about a 10 minute walk to main attractions

