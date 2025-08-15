Remote retreats – discover idyllic British breaks for the perfect escape

For a restorative getaway where you can truly unwind, relax and reset, there’s nothing like escaping into nature, whether it’s a coastal bolthole, lakeside idyll or a country retreat surrounded by forests and fields. To help you find your perfect escape, we’ve rounded up some of the best remote breaks around Britain, from luxe cabins to country houses and everything in between.

What's more, they're all accessible by train, making it even easier to get away from it all, wherever you're based.

Read on for some truly special stays where you can go off grid in style…

Stay in a luxe Shepherd’s hut

Follow the herd, or rather flock, to a collection of luxury shepherd’s huts situated on a farm in Romney Marsh in Kent, where you’ll be surrounded by sheep (the owners also run a sustainable wool business). Just three miles away from the busy Ashford International Station, you’ll feel a million miles away from the stresses of everyday life. The huts each have a fully fitted kitchen, fridge, bathroom with a power shower and even a log burner for chilly evenings. You can add on various extras to your stay, from BBQ boxes and cocktail kits to local vineyard tours and even alpaca trekking – or just sit back under the vast open skies and feel your worries melt away.

Nearest station: Three miles from Ashford International Station

Go wild in Whitby

Nature lovers will relish a stay at Whitby Log Cabins, which offer a slice of rustic luxury in three acres of peaceful ancient woodland, complete with a stream and waterfall, just a mile from Whitby train station. There are three cosy but luxe cabins to choose from, each in its own private area and not overlooked by anyone else – aside, perhaps, from some local wildlife. Guests have spotted deer, badgers and owls outside their cabins and it’s the perfect place for a spot of stargazing. If you want some human life, Whitby town centre, with its many attractions (including the famous Whitby Abbey – an inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula) is just a 40-minute scenic walk away, along the Cinder Track, a former railway line.

Nearest station: Whitby, about one mile away (the owners are happy to pick people up from the station)

Sleep under the stars

Get remote in the South Downs National Park ( Woodfire at Westerlands )

There’s no better place to camp than in one of Britain’s dark sky reserves – areas officially designated excellent for observing the night sky. While by their very nature (a lack of artificial light), these areas are usually fairly remote, some are reachable by train. Woodfire at Westerlands is a 15-minute taxi ride from Pulborough station, in the heart of the South Downs National Park. They have pre-pitched tents available if you don’t want to lug your own stuff (though there’s no lighting onsite, so pack your torch!) In Wiltshire, Tisbury has the only “dark sky friendly” train station in Britain – from there it’s four miles to Marshwood Farm Camping, in the where you can stay in a bell tent or shepherd’s hut, or pitch your own.

Nearest station: Various, see above.

Decamp to the Cotswolds

Moreton-in-Marsh, in the heart of The Cotswolds, is a pretty market town full of honey-coloured stone houses and beautiful surrounding countryside. It’s also one of the few Cotswolds towns with a train station, making it a convenient spot from which to explore this delightful part of the country. Attractions like Cotswold Falconry, the award-winning Bourton House Garden, Sezincote House and Gardens (a 200-year-old Indian palace set in 3,500 acres of English countryside) and Batsford Arboretum – a 60 acre collection of rare and beautiful trees – are all nearby and can be reached by local footpaths. Back in Moreton-in-Marsh itself, Lord of The Rings fans will enjoy exploring spots frequented by JRR Tolkien — particularly The Bell Inn, said to be the inspiration for Middle Earth pub the Prancing Pony.

Nearest station: Moreton-in-Marsh, about a five minute walk to the town centre

Escape to a country house

Hampton Manor house in Hampton-in-Arden ( Hampton Manor )

If you’re after some relaxed luxury, the 19th century Hampton Manor is just a five minute stroll from Hampton-in-Arden station (a 15 minute rail journey from Birmingham). Set across 45 wooded acres, it has two award-winning restaurants, a cookery school and artisan bakery. There’s a real emphasis on sustainability – the estate is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and works with local farmers, producers and craftspeople. You can choose from three different but equally plush areas to stay: the manor house, the walled garden suites or the walled garden cottage. A daily vinyl (and cake) hour, along with informal wine tastings and impromptu fire pits help make it feel like you’re in a friend’s country pile rather than a hotel.

Nearest station: Hampton-in-Arden, a five minute walk away

Bag yourselves a Bothy

Northumberland’s Bamburgh Castle at sunset ( Alamy Stock Photo )

On the fringe of the Northumberland Coast, Bilton Barns Farm has soul-nourishing views over the village of Alnmouth to the sea beyond. There’s a selection of accommodation here, including a range of cottages, but for something a bit different, book into one of their two bespoke cabins, each with a sea view, hot tub and fire pit – plus luxury touches like Egyptian cotton bedding, fluffy towels and robes. The Bilton Lookout has two storeys, so you can stare out at the stars from your cosy loft bedroom. While the Bilton Bothy is an L-shaped cabin with large outdoor decking, perfect for al fresco dining. Nearby you’ll find numerous walking trails including one that takes you directly down to the Northumberland coast path.

Nearest station: Alnmouth train station on the east coast main trainline (short taxi ride of one mile)

Enjoy adventure in Aviemore

Views of the Cairngorm mountains and Speyside ( Alamy Stock Photo )

The Cairngorms National Park is the UK’s largest National Park, home to a quarter of its rare and endangered species – and the ultimate destination for an outdoor adventure. Aviemore is an ideal gateway to explore it from, offering incredible views, thrilling outdoor activities, and wonderful wildlife. Hire a bike and head out on the many local trails. Put on your walking boots and head for the stunning Loch An Eilen (Loch of the Island) – famous for its island castle ruin – around an hour’s walk from Aviemore. Take a trip on the Strathspey Heritage Railway, with its incredible views of the Cairngorm mountains and River Spey. And be sure to visit the Cairngorm Brewery to try some award-winning tipples.

Nearest station: Aviemore, in the town centre.

Let loose by the Lakes

Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa is an award-winning spa hotel set in a breathtaking location on the shores of Lake Windermere, just a two mile taxi ride from Windermere Railway Station. Whether you’re looking for some adventure or just want to do some serious unwinding, there’s plenty to suit every mood here. The hotel spa has both indoor and outdoor infinity pools with lake views, along with saunas, hot tubs and thermal experiences. And at the on-site water sports centre you can try your hand at kayaking, paddle boarding, waterskiing, sailing and more. When you’ve worked up an appetite you might want to try the hotel’s signature wood-fired afternoon tea, which includes toasted slider sandwiches, peri peri chicken wings and flamed lemon meringue cheesecake. Be sure to force yourself to leave the hotel though – it’s the perfect base for enjoying scenic walks in the spectacular surroundings.

Nearest station: Short taxi ride from Windermere Railway Station

Rewild in scenic Devon

Mindfulness in nature at Sharpham House and grounds in Totnes ( Â© vicki couchman / )

The Sharpham Trust is on a mission to reconnect people with nature, through a series of mindfulness and nature connection retreats on the stunning Sharpham Estate in Devon. There’s a whole range on offer, from beginner’s mindfulness and those focused on learning more about the natural world to singing and silent retreats. You can even spend a few days canoeing along the idyllic River Dart, or learn some new skills on a rewilding or foraging course. Accommodation options include a Grade I listed Georgian mansion, a converted 18th century stable block, The Barn Retreat Centre and bell tents in the Woodlands. The perfect way to escape in every sense.

Nearest station: Totnes, 15 minutes in a taxi

Book a beachside bolthole in Cornwall

Buddha Beach House is a 400-year-old fish cellar turned modern coastal hideaway, perched on the cliffs above Whitsand Bay on the south east coast of Cornwall, just a 10-minute taxi ride from St Germans train station. Beyond the unbeatable sea views, there are four plush bedrooms (the house sleeps up to 10), a cedar hot tub and a bathroom aquarium the kids will love. Spend days beachside, surfing, exploring rock pools or hiking the coastal path. The owners have another property nearby, On The Rocks, which sleeps seven and is just 30 metres from the beach. Cornwall can get hectic during the summer, but this quiet corner is hidden from the crowds, ensuring a peaceful and picture perfect break.

Nearest station: St Germans, 10 minutes by taxi

Enjoy great value British adventures by train

From stunning nature and the great outdoors, to culture, cuisine and incredible scenery, there’s no doubt Britain has it all in spades, and these unmissable adventures are just a simple, enjoyable train ride away. So there’s never been a better time to start planning some Great British getaways, from day trips to weekends away or a longer staycation.

