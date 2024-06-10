All-exclusive goals: discover your ultimate luxury getaway

When it comes to planning the ultimate relaxing and restorative break, a luxury all-inclusive in the Caribbean is hard to beat. Each island has its own distinct character and energy: from vibrant Jamaica and buzzy Barbados to the white beaches of Antigua and the majestic mountains of St Lucia. There’s the glamorous islands of The Bahamas, or the idyllic Saint Vincent, a hidden gem that’s ripe for discovery. Yet all offer that perfect mix of stunning scenery and breathtaking natural wonders, beautiful beaches, crystalline turquoise waters, plus the best in luxury breaks, from incredible cuisine to unique experiences and adventures you’ll remember forever.

With 18 adults-only beachside resorts spread across each of these beautiful destinations, luxury holiday experts Sandals Resorts provide the ultimate Caribbean getaway. Not only is each resort in an incredible tropical setting, but they are all-inclusive, taking your holiday to the next level.

Set in beautiful beachside locations, Sandals resorts allow you to to maximise your R&R ( Sandals )

On a luxury break, you want to leave all your worries behind – that’s why an all inclusive trip is the perfect choice. With everything included and paid for upfront, from transfers and meals to entertainment and activities, with a Sandals break you don’t have to think about your daily budget or worry about racking up unexpected bills.

Instead, you can concentrate on the important things — like kicking back and enjoying some of that legendary laid-back Caribbean living. And when it comes to all-inclusive, there’s no-one that does it quite like Sandals. At the chain’s award-winning resorts you can expect incredible experiences, from gourmet dining to scuba diving, to be part of your holiday.

The ultimate luxury break

From swim-up suites to over-water villas, Sandals stunning accommodation makes for an unforgettable stay ( Sandals )

It starts the moment you touch down at the airport, where you’ll be met for complimentary transfer in air-conditioned transport. Whether you’re enjoying a dream honeymoon, celebrating an anniversary, or simply a romantic couples break, this is the beginning of an unforgettable stay.

Once you arrive at your chosen resort, refreshed and relaxed, you’ll check into one of several luxury accommodation options. It might be a butler-serviced beachfront villa with a private pool overlooking the ocean, an over-water villa perched over the Caribbean Sea, or a swim-up suite that gives you direct access to the resort’s pool.

With everything included, the most taxing part of your day will be deciding what to do. As part of the all-inclusive Sandals package guests can enjoy unlimited watersports, including scuba diving for certified divers, snorkelling, kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing and windsurfing.

All Sandals guests can enjoy unlimited watersports from sailing and paddleboarding, kayaking and snorkelling ( Sandals )

Back on terra firma, you can enjoy tennis and beach volleyball, plus state of the art fitness equipment and classes including pilates and yoga. Some Sandals resorts even have their own golf course. You can also indulge your creative side with activities which, depending on your resort, might include anything from beachside painting and botanical art sessions to interactive cocktail making and cookery classes.

Or perhaps, what you really want to do… is nothing at all. In which case ou can relax at a choice of swimming pools, unwind in a whirlpool, or be pampered in one of Sandals Red Lane spas. With Sandals resorts situated next to some of the most-beautiful beaches in the world, you might just want to lay back on a sun lounger and take in the view of soft white sands and aquamarine seas.

Culinary-wise, every Sandals resort has an abundance of dining options to choose from, all included in the price of your stay. Options range from upscale seafood and steak restaurants, gourmet French, Japanese and Italian spots, beachside dining, Caribbean street-food shacks and salad bars. Or try out speciality dishes and local ingredients, including freshly caught lobster or Caribbean favourite, conch.

Choose from up to 16 restaurants, serving everything from street food to haute cuisine and tasty local dishes ( Sandals )

Dining is always included and always unlimited, as are premium wines and liquors, with staff always happy to mix you up a rum cocktail to enjoy by the pool or on the beach.

In the evening, there’s plenty of entertainment options to choose from, whether you want to join in with the fun at a carnival sunset party on the beach, enjoy stargazing with some help from the experts, or sit back and enjoy a movie under the twinkling night sky.

Whatever your perfect Caribbean escape looks like, the Sandals all-inclusive experience is the ultimate way to leave the world behind and enjoy the very best of what these incredible islands have to offer.