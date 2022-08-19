Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

After a summer blighted by chaos at the UK’s ports and airports, with swathes of cancellations, interminable queues and innumerable cases of lost luggage, it’s time to look ahead with cautious optimism to our autumn travel plans.

With the peak insanity of the school summer holidays over, travellers can start dreaming about their next off-season adventure, whether it be a culture-packed city break, adrenaline-inducing snowsports trip or a winter sun holiday to soak up some vitamin D (preferably in a destination with adequate aircon).

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for where to go, tips for booking the best-value break, or want advice on how to ensure an as-smooth-as-possible journey, The Independent’s travel experts are here to help.

Join travel correspondent Simon Calder and travel editor Helen Coffey as they do their best to answer your burning questions and discuss how to get the most out of your holidays this autumn and winter.

As the cost of living crisis rumbles on and airfares remain high, Simon will also be on hand to bring you the best budgeting tipstip , while author of flight-free travel book Zero Altitude Helen can share sustainable travel recommendations.

This virtual event will be hosted on Zoom on 22 September at 6.30pm BST. It is free to attend, all you need to do is sign up for a ticket.

Click here to find out how.