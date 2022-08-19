VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES
Travelling into 2023: Simon Calder and Helen Coffey to give latest advice during exclusive online event
Join The Independent’s Simon Calder and Helen Coffey at a virtual event to get inspiration for your next city break, ski trip, winter sun holiday or southern hemisphere adventure
After a summer blighted by chaos at the UK’s ports and airports, with swathes of cancellations, interminable queues and innumerable cases of lost luggage, it’s time to look ahead with cautious optimism to our autumn travel plans.
With the peak insanity of the school summer holidays over, travellers can start dreaming about their next off-season adventure, whether it be a culture-packed city break, adrenaline-inducing snowsports trip or a winter sun holiday to soak up some vitamin D (preferably in a destination with adequate aircon).
Whether you’re looking for inspiration for where to go, tips for booking the best-value break, or want advice on how to ensure an as-smooth-as-possible journey, The Independent’s travel experts are here to help.
Join travel correspondent Simon Calder and travel editor Helen Coffey as they do their best to answer your burning questions and discuss how to get the most out of your holidays this autumn and winter.
As the cost of living crisis rumbles on and airfares remain high, Simon will also be on hand to bring you the best budgeting tipstip , while author of flight-free travel book Zero Altitude Helen can share sustainable travel recommendations.
This virtual event will be hosted on Zoom on 22 September at 6.30pm BST. It is free to attend, all you need to do is sign up for a ticket.
