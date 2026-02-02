The best adventures are the ones that surprise us. Whether it’s the delight of exploring a hidden-gem destination, having our assumptions about a place challenged, or locals sharing details of their culture and customs, travel should take you out of the everyday and immerse you in a brand new world.

Award-winning adventure travel company Wild Frontiers believe in thoughtful, immersive travel as a force for good. They bring together small groups of like-minded travellers for carefully crafted itineraries that explore under-the-radar corners of the world and find new possibilities in well-trodden lands.

Using local experts and connecting with communities to unlock a truly authentic experience, their mission is to leave a lasting, positive impact on both the traveller and the people and places visited. You’ll get under the skin of a destination, gaining a genuine insight into its day-to-day life and culture.

Explore hidden gem Albania

Delve into history at the UNESCO-listed ruins in Butrint ( Wild Frontiers )

If you want to go off the beaten track in Europe, while still experiencing pristine Mediterranean beaches, delicious food and historical wonders, then Albania is the perfect destination. One of the most fascinating countries in Europe, it’s also one of the least-known. The last country to break away from the Ottoman Empire, Albania had a turbulent history right up until the late 20th century, keeping it under-the-radar for visitors. Now, its untamed beauty begs to be discovered.

In the country’s north, the dramatic landscapes of the Albanian Alps are scattered with deep river valleys, isolated mountain villages, alpine lakes and national parks. Its south is home to pristine beaches, ancient sites, and breathtaking coastal trails. As well as stunning natural wonders, there is plenty of history to discover, from Greek, Roman and Macedonian ruins to sites which highlight the country’s more recent communist past under Hoxha.

Enjoy a signature tour

Take in the stunning vistas of the Valbonë valley ( Wild Frontiers )

On Wild Frontiers’ signature Albania Encompassed tour you’ll experience all the country has to offer, from the limestone landscapes of the Valbonë Valley and the breathtaking beaches of the Albanian Riveria to the wonderfully preserved Ottoman towns of Gjirokastër and Berat, and atmospheric ancient ruins of Butrint, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The colourful Tirana offers iconic landmarks like Skanderbeg Square and the historic Et’hem Bey Mosque as well as underground surprises such as Bunk’Art — contemporary art galleries housed in a former Cold War bunker.

Experience Albania’s warm and welcoming hospitality in local-run guesthouses, enjoying home-cooked food such as the traditional byrek, a filo-pastry pie with different fillings.

If you love an active break, Wild Frontiers also offer small group walking tours. Choose to explore coastal trails and ancient empires in the south, or remote highland trails and mountain villages in the north.

Whichever direction you head, you’re sure to be amazed at what you find.

Spark joy in Japan

Immerse yourself in Japan’s culture and traditions in Kyoto ( Wild Frontiers )

Japan has captivated travellers for centuries. It might not be under the radar, but it continues to be one of the world’s most historically and culturally fascinating destinations, offering a seductive blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge modernity.

Wild Frontiers’ selection of small group tours and tailor-made holidays blend cultural experiences, unique accommodations and meaningful activities to get you closer to the real Japan. You won’t just see the sights, but immerse yourself in Japanese customs, culture and cuisine.

Their signature trip Japan: Land of the Samurai takes in the many sides of the country, from the neon skyscrapers of Tokyo and cultural capital of Kyoto to the traditional village of Shirakawa-go – a UNESCO World Heritage site – and the sacred landscapes of the Kii Peninsula and ancient pilgrimage trails around Mount Koya and the Kumano Kodo.

Experience an exhilarating ride on a Shinkansen (bullet train), travel on the scenic Nankai Railway line and stay in a collection of traditional Japanese-style inns, temple lodgings and idyllic ryokans.

Build a bespoke adventure

Explore the postcard-pretty surrounds of Kiso Valley ( Wild Frontiers )

If you prefer to follow your own path, Wild Frontiers’ tailor-made tours allow you to build your own journey from scratch, with knowledgeable experts helping to craft the perfect itinerary for your tastes and budget.

You might visit the small town of Saijo, famous for its sake breweries, to learn about how the drink is made – and sample it, of course. Choose to hike or kayak in the breathtaking Kiso Valley, or walk the ancient Nakasendo trail. Or, for a truly unforgettable experience, visit a dojo and study the skills and techniques of a samurai and ninja.

Depending on what time you choose to go, you might see Japan’s famous cherry blossom, or vibrant autumn colours.

A great adventure is all in the details, and with Wild Frontiers, you’ll experience a trip that’s both thoughtful – and transformational.

Discover extraordinary adventures with Wild Frontiers