Northern Lights and Arctic sights: reasons to choose a Norway cruise

The Northern Lights are one of Mother Nature's most spectacular performances, and autumn through early spring is the very best time to see them, especially from September to March. One of the best ways to experience the Aurora Borealis is by sailing directly into Norway's Arctic Circle. And with the aurora at its most visibly bright in years, there's no better time to tick off this bucket-list adventure.

The ultimate way to chase the aurora

Unlike trips on land, cruises allow you to head further afield for the best possible view of the lights. If clouds start to roll in, the ship will sail on, seeking the Northern lights once more. You’ll have Fred. Olsen’s vast open decks and the Observatory Lounge’s panoramic windows to make the most of the views.

What’s more, Fred. Olsen itineraries are unique when compared with standard cruise ships. Rather than sailing straight from A to B, they’ll meander off the beaten track to create rewarding scenic journeys that cruise beside natural wonders like waterfalls, the rugged Torghatten – an incredible mountain pierced by a giant hole – and the majestic Seven Sisters mountains. This also means they carry fewer guests, so your experience is more intimate, more comfortable, and more relaxing. Plus, their carefully curated itineraries are made to showcase the very best of the Arctic, while centering the aurora’s activity – making your chances of catching them dance across the sky better than ever.

Exploring Norway’s wild Arctic gems

While chasing the lights, you’ll also be exploring some of Norway’s most breathtaking spots along the way. Depending on your chosen voyage, expect visits to the pretty riverside town of Alta, known for being one of the world’s best spots to see the aurora, and to Tromsø, dubbed the ‘Gateway to the Arctic’. Its buzzy cafés and Polar Museum – built in 1830 and serving as a tribute to the region's incredible history of Arctic exploration and adventure – will keep you busy. Explore Hammerfest, the northernmost town in the Norway, and Narvik, where you’ll get acquainted with local Sámi culture and learn all about the fascinating world of reindeer herding.

Other highlights include Sortland, with its snowy peaks and gigantic fjords, and Honningsvåg, the portal to the dramatic North Cape. There’s also the magnificent Lofoten Islands, framed by jagged snow-capped mountains, dainty fishing villages, and some of Norway’s most impressive scenery.

Adventures at sea and on shore

Stay busy on board with talks from astronomy experts, courtesy of Go Stargazing, who will deepen your understanding of the aurora as well as help you spot constellations and planets that light up the night sky. Keep your eyes peeled for humpback whales and orcas that frolic in the waters, or even hop in a kayak and explore the glassy waters as part of a tour. On land, there’s plenty of excursions to get stuck into; try husky sledging, visiting a hotel made of ice or for the super adventurous there’s snowmobiling. Back onboard the ship, there’s plenty of amenities to keep you busy, and you never need to worry about missing the lights – if they make an appearance, there are announcements made throughout the ship so that you can rush to the deck in time to watch the sky’s colourful display.

On a Fred. Olsen cruise, you’re always well fed and watered. The restaurants on board offer the chance to tuck into delicious local cuisine inspired by the regions you’ll be visiting. Plus, if you consider yourself a bit of a whizz in the kitchen, you can even learn to make some of the dishes for yourself, including lapskaus, a hearty beef and vegetable stew, and serinakaker, a buttery cookie most popular in Norway throughout the festive season.

Convenient departures from the UK

With Fred. Olsen’s cruises, you don’t need to worry about long-haul flights as ships depart directly from UK ports, including Liverpool (the only Northern Lights cruise to leave from here) and Southampton. For those short on time, 10-night sailings from Southampton give a taste of the magic without having to spend weeks away, while longer itineraries allow you to spend optimum time in top-notch viewing spots.

