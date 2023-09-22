Why is Gatwick still having air traffic control problems?

Q We’re currently stuck in a two-hour delay at Palma de Mallorca on our way back to Gatwick, apparently still due to air traffic control problems from staffing issues. Do you know why this could still be causing issues a week later?

Vicki G

A Sorry to hear about your situation. Air traffic control staffing has been a problem across Europe all year. The basic issue seems to be this: training the women and men who keep the skies safe takes a long time. During the Covid pandemic, training was suspended largely for reasons of health protection. It requires very close supervision in a confined environment. In addition, air navigation providers were hard hit financially, with no clear signals about when their revenue might return to pre-pandemic levels. So investment in the air traffic controllers of the future was not prioritised.