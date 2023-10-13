What time does the last ferry leave from Calais?

Q If England win their Rugby World Cup quarter-final this weekend, I am contemplating going to Paris and back in a day for the semi-final match on Saturday 21 October. We would drive there via a Dover-Calais ferry. The match starts at 8pm, so I would not be leaving the ground until after 10pm. What time is the last ferry back – and would we make it in time?

Mark M

A You will not be the only people with the same thought if England win against Fiji in Marseille on Sunday and qualify for the semi-final against either France or South Africa in Paris the following Saturday 21 October. If you take the bookies’ view that England are odds on (1-3) to beat the South Pacific side, you could pretty confidently book a return ferry crossing for under £140 (covering a car with five people in it).