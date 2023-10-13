Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ask Simon Calder

What time does the last ferry leave from Calais?

Simon Calder answers questions on the Dover-Calais journey and the Luton airport fire

Friday 13 October 2023 17:25
Comments
<p>There is no actual ‘last ferry’ because the competing shipping lines operate around the clock</p>

There is no actual ‘last ferry’ because the competing shipping lines operate around the clock

(Getty/iStock)

Q If England win their Rugby World Cup quarter-final this weekend, I am contemplating going to Paris and back in a day for the semi-final match on Saturday 21 October. We would drive there via a Dover-Calais ferry. The match starts at 8pm, so I would not be leaving the ground until after 10pm. What time is the last ferry back – and would we make it in time?

Mark M

A You will not be the only people with the same thought if England win against Fiji in Marseille on Sunday and qualify for the semi-final against either France or South Africa in Paris the following Saturday 21 October. If you take the bookies’ view that England are odds on (1-3) to beat the South Pacific side, you could pretty confidently book a return ferry crossing for under £140 (covering a car with five people in it).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in