Ask Simon Calder

Is the Netherlands easy to navigate near to Christmas?

Simon Calder looks at Amsterdam for Christmas, travelling during rail strikes and indirect flights

Monday 25 September 2023 13:22
<p>Maastricht, the southernmost city in the Netherlands, is 110 miles from Schiphol airport </p>

Q A group of nine of us will be travelling from Amsterdam Schiphol airport to Maastricht on 15 December, returning two days later. What are our best options for transport?

Isla W

A How lovely to be travelling to the southernmost city in the Netherlands shortly before Christmas. The direct distance between Amsterdam Schiphol airport and Maastricht is just 110 miles. The AA recommended road route forecast is two hours and 20 minutes for a 133-mile road journey, via Utrecht and Eindhoven. You could rent a couple of cars for around €130 each for two days; add in the cost of fuel and it looks to me like €300 in total, which is about £37 per person.

