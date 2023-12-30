How will the ‘Air Schengen’ deal affect UK travellers?

Q I have seen reports that Bulgaria and Romania are set to join the Schengen area in March. What does this mean for UK travellers – and in particular the “90-day” rule?

Dave F

A Almost all European Union nations are inside the Schengen area, along with Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and some smaller countries. That represents 400 million people who can move freely within the area without formality. A prime non-member is Ireland, whose Common Travel Area arrangement with the UK makes membership of Schengen problematic. Cyprus, the most far-flung EU member, is also outside the zone.