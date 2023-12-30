Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ask Simon Calder

How will the ‘Air Schengen’ deal affect UK travellers?

Simon Calder answers questions on the Schengen area expansion, flights to Gibraltar, the penalty for skipping journey legs, and healthcare for trips down under

Saturday 30 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>Visitors flying to Varna, in Bulgaria, will find that they are in the Schengen area</p>

Visitors flying to Varna, in Bulgaria, will find that they are in the Schengen area

(Simon Calder)

Q I have seen reports that Bulgaria and Romania are set to join the Schengen area in March. What does this mean for UK travellers – and in particular the “90-day” rule?

Dave F

A Almost all European Union nations are inside the Schengen area, along with Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and some smaller countries. That represents 400 million people who can move freely within the area without formality. A prime non-member is Ireland, whose Common Travel Area arrangement with the UK makes membership of Schengen problematic. Cyprus, the most far-flung EU member, is also outside the zone.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in