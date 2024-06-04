How can my unaccompanied grandkids make their French connection?

Q Can my granddaughters, aged 13 and 15, fly together, unaccompanied from Edinburgh to and from France? And do you recommend it?

Janet S

A There is a long tradition of teenagers flying on their own around Europe and further afield. Often this is for the purposes of seeing relatives. As the typical shape of families changes, demand for this option is increasing. In almost all cases, a teenager flying alone works out just fine. Airlines have outstanding safety and passenger care standards. Assuming the flight departs and arrives as expected, there should be no particular concern. Disruption is always possible, whether a long delay, cancellation or diversion. Good airlines will always prioritise looking after younger travellers in these circumstances. So, yes, I do recommend the practice.