Travel questions

Our trip was cut by a family emergency – can we get money back?

Simon Calder answers your questions on refunds, airline strikes, and the Stanley Johnson flight drama

Tuesday 02 July 2024 06:00
A good travel insurance policy is likely to have curtailment coverage
A good travel insurance policy is likely to have curtailment coverage (Getty)

Q My wife had to come back two days into a one-week holiday due to a family emergency. Can she claim some money back?

Mick H

A I am sorry to hear of the reason for curtailing the holiday. In such circumstances, the first issue is the arrangement for returning home early. Legally, the airline or holiday company can charge for changing a flight date –but as a gesture of compassion many holiday companies and airlines will do what they can to allow customers to get home without additional cost. I hope that is what happened; if not, then travel insurance should be able to cover the cost.

