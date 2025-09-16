Travel smarter with superior travel tips and trips

Whether you’re planning a quick city escape or an off-grid retreat, the right journey starts with seamless travel and the perfect stay. From luxury hotels to effortless travel tools, this curated list will help make it unforgettable.

Discover the Czech Republic’s secret side

( Central Bohemia )

Feel like you’ve had your fill of Prague? Then try looking just a little further afield.

The Central Bohemia region wraps around the capital in a leafy, culture-rich embrace, offering a gentler pace of life just minutes away. It’s a haven of historic castles, pretty towns and natural wonders, with hiking trails, rivers and forests all within easy reach.

Sleep in a fairytale chateau, kayak through scenic river valleys or explore baroque gardens without the crowds. Thanks to excellent rail and bus links, weekend visits are a breeze — and an overnight stay unlocks the real magic. Don’t miss the Central Bohemia information centre on Prague’s Royal Route, where you can plan your adventure or pick up regional goodies.

Find your next escape

Power your next off-grid adventure

( Jackery )

Autumn is a time for road trips, campervan getaways and cosy, off-grid escapes. Now’s the time to plan your next great escape, and how better to stay powered while exploring the wilderness than with the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2?

Designed for serious travellers, this power bank has 2042Wh capacity, 2200W output and ultra-fast charging (80% in just 52 minutes) — perfect for powering essentials like laptops, coffee machines, mini-fridges and even e-bikes, allowing you to truly get away while keeping connected.

Its CTB (cell-to-body) structural technology means it’s surprisingly compact and travel-friendly, and with AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0™, you also get 62 layers of safety protection, so you can focus on the journey ahead and enjoy the freedom to explore without limits.

Buy yours today

Enjoy timeless elegance in Prague

( The Julius )

Experience a stay in the Czech capital with a difference. The Julius Prague offers a refined, contemporary, five-star stay in the heart of the city, just moments from Prague’s historic centre.

The hotel provides an elegant haven with 168 spacious rooms and suites that balance clean architectural lines, warm tones and understated sophistication. Guests can enjoy secure underground parking, a modern fitness centre and relaxed dining at the stylish Brasserie.

Rooted in 160 years of the Julius Meinl legacy, The Julius blends tradition with contemporary design and impeccable style, creating an atmosphere of thoughtful hospitality for your visit to this timeless city.

Book your stay

Experience the finest stays in Abu Dhabi

( The Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi )

Trade winter’s grey skies for golden horizons in Abu Dhabi, where three distinctive resorts set the stage for your sun, sea and sand escape. The Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche blends sea views with laid-back sophistication, while the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort offers a gateway to both beachside relaxation and the city’s cultural heart.

For those drawn to coastal charm and vibrant evenings, Le Méridien Abu Dhabi combines effortless style with world-class dining. Whether you’re seeking calm, adventure or a mix of both, these hotels capture the spirit of Arabian hospitality. And, with direct flights from London, sunshine and good times are just seven hours away.

Book the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort at radissonhotels.com, book the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort at marriott.com and book Le Méridien Abu Dhabi at marriott.com

Book Radisson

Book Marriot

Indulge in a luxury hospitality experience in Tenerife

( Tivoli Hotel )

Perched along Tenerife’s stunning Costa Adeje, Tivoli La Caleta offers a five-star escape where ocean views, mountain landscapes and personalised service come together in perfect harmony.

Choose from elegant rooms and suites with garden or sea views and indulge in culinary excellence at three signature restaurants curated by renowned chef Olivier da Costa. Unwind at the Anantara Spa, and indulge in world-class wellness treatments, or stay active in the dedicated sports area featuring professional padel courts, yoga sessions and tailored fitness programmes.

With direct access to scenic coastal paths and proximity to Tenerife’s top attractions, this hotel is perfect for romantic getaways, active escapes or memorable family celebrations. Discover the true essence of luxury hospitality on the Costa Adeje.

Learn more

Embark on an unforgettable family trip to the Maldives

( Villa Park )

Awarded Best Family Resort in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025, Villa Park is designed for unforgettable multigenerational escapes. Located in the South Ari Marine Protected Area, this is one of the few areas for year-round whale shark sightings.

Guests can choose between the beach or pool villas, as well as indulge at one or all of the 11 restaurants and bars around the resort, including the unmissable ZERO, a unique garden-to-fork restaurant. As well as being home to one of the Maldives’ largest kids’ clubs, Villa Park also hosts a range of thrilling adventures for adrenaline seekers, from diving and parasailing to jet skiing, while the Araamu Spa has been designed to help adults relax with ayurvedic rituals and wellness therapies.

Discover the Free Spirited Families offer, where two children under 12 stay and eat free at villaresorts.com

Discover more

Embrace authentic village life from a stylish ski hotel

( Hotel Walther )

Close to popular St Moritz, Pontresina is a quaint alpine village offering a vast range of sports and cultural opportunities. Staying at Hotel Walther, a four-star, family-run Relais & Châteaux Grand Hotel in Pontresina, Switzerland, you’ll be in prime position to soak up your surroundings.

Rooms and suites are spacious and homely — perfect to come back to after a day on the slopes. Indulge in sophisticated-but-comforting dining options in one of five restaurants before ending the day with a tipple in the bar.

Want access to 88 slopes, three snow parks and 58 mountain railways in Upper Engadin? Book a room for two nights or more to receive a hotel ski pass for only 47 CHF (£43.63). Just select the Sleep & Ski option under extras when booking at hotelwalther.ch. Offer valid 1 December 2025 to 31 March 2026.

Book now

Glide through Europe on a luxury ship

( Riverside Cruises )

Aboard a Riverside Luxury Cruises ship, you’ll enjoy butler service in every suite. Indulge in award-winning, gourmet cuisine and premium wines and spirits, and let complimentary wi-fi make you feel at home.

Unlimited excursions allow you to immerse yourself in authentic cultures and nightlife. Then you can return to the ship to unwind in style at an onboard Fehi spa.

This year, experience the magic of Europe’s most enchanting Christmas markets along the Danube and Rhine. Centuries-old cobbled squares, mulled wine and twinkling lights await.

For ultimate luxury, the all-suite Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel and Riverside Debussy offer king-size beds and a generous staff-to-guest ratio. The all-inclusive experiences earned garlands at Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards in 2024, with an Editors’ Pick award for best dining in the river category.

Save 10% off select Riverside Mozart and Riverside Debussy suites on bookings made by 30 September 2025. Visit riverside-cruises.com .

Book now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.