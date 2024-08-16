Paradise found: Discover planet and people-friendly travel in Thailand

Thailand is known for its picture perfect beaches, beautiful temples, culinary delights and friendly locals, but the country is also becoming a leader in sustainable and responsible travel. The South East Asian paradise is encouraging visitors to make ethical choices when visiting wildlife centres and animal sanctuaries, to book with local businesses when it comes to accommodation and tourism services, and also suggesting to venture further afield to the unspoilt parts of the country, meaning you can immerse yourself in its natural wonders and fascinating culture safe in the knowledge that they will be respected, preserved and supported for years to come.

With the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Responsible Thailand Awards now in their 17th year, it couldn’t be easier to find the organisations, hotels and attractions that have been spotlighted for having the best sustainable practices. Here we explore key ways, from sightseeing to stays, to embrace responsible travel in The Land of Smiles…

Enjoy ethical experiences

Visit an ethical elephant sanctuary that rescues and rehabilitates these majestic creatures ( Amazing Thailand )

No visit to Thailand is complete without glimpsing the majesty of the Asian Elephant - the country’s national animal, but choosing the right environment to have this experience is important. Discover a list of ethical sanctuaries on the Responsible Thailand website: these are the places that work hard to rescue, rehabilitate and revive animals who have worked in abusive conditions. Chiang Mai’s The Elephant Nature Park or Burm and Emily’s Elephant Sanctuary are ideal for visitors to the north of the country, for island lovers, there’s the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary and the Samui Elephant Sanctuary, but if you’re after something more remote, head to Mahouts Elephant Foundation, set within 36,000 hectares of predominantly native forest, with the aim to conserve the remaining elephants in the area. Make the visit extra special by signing up for one of the six-day volunteering programs.

If you’re more inclined to get off terra firma and into Thailand’s turquoise waters, then head to New Heaven Dive School, on the small island of Koh Tao, to enjoy the beautiful marine life in one of the country’s best diving spots. The company is a leader in reef conservation, and you can even take on an internship to help out with clean ups and data collection.

For an insider’s look at an authentic Thai community, as well as tasting some outstanding local delicacies, venture to the village of Kao Thep Pitak near Khao Sok National Park in Southern Thailand. The local restaurant, and the wider community, was recognised in the 2023 Responsible Thailand Awards for offering sustainable dishes, home stays, and a real insight into a working village. Adding Kao Thep Pitak to your travel itinerary empowers the entrepreneurial spirit of the local people who otherwise do not financially gain from the travellers who visit the national park or the busy nearby port of Surat Thani.

Seek hidden adventures

Enjoy a planet-friendly stay at Elephant Hills, an eco lodge that works to preserve the area’s biodiversity ( Amazing Thailand )

Consider trying some of the less explored regions of Thailand for a real chance to see how the locals live, as well as learning about lesser known tribes and environments. One of the perfect places to do that is the Surin Islands in the Andaman Sea, which are inhabited by the Chao Ley community, sometimes called the ‘people of the sea’ on account of their semi-nomadic, water-borne existence. Live like the locals and give back to the community by checking-in to family home stays on the beach, go fishing on traditional Moken boats and listen to the traditional and mysterious tales of these wondrous people.

Or book into the stunning Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort and Villas. The resort employs local residents, sources products from local fisherman and farmers, and helps fund programs for local university students and schools, as well as actioning sustainable practices such as recycling, water conservation, and reducing carbon emissions. For a glamp on the wild side, stay in one of the luxury tents at Elephant Hills in the Khao Sok National Park to see these majestic creatures, with the eco lodge resort working hard to preserve the biodiversity of the area. Or stay in one of the many stunning hotels that support responsible tourism, whether through sustainability, eco-friendly policies or helping the local community.

Highlights include The Bangkok Treehouse, an eco-friendly hotel and organic restaurant which offers a unique stay surrounded in the lush surroundings of Bang Krachao, known as the ‘green lung of Bangkok’. Built with bamboo and recycled metal, the hotel only hires local people who live within walking or cycling distance.

For a truly feel-good getaway, head to Faasai Resort & Spa. Situated off the main tourist trail in idyllic Chanthaburi, it’s an outstanding example of an eco-resort that preserves the environnment and works closely with the local community.

Alternatively head to Phu Chaisai Mountain Resort, where you can unwind in a beautiful bamboo room set within a stunning mountain setting. Water is supplied from their own reservoirs, the on-site farms and orchards are organic and the resort also supports local growers and suppliers to supply seasonal ingredients for their delicious menu.

Travel off-peak

Thailand is a year-round destination, with the off-peak months of May, June, September and October being some of the best times to visit. The weather is still great, with the odd short shower, but you can expect to avoid crowds and the higher peak season prices on flights and accommodation. It’s also a great way to make sure local communities, businesses and organisations have an income during those quieter non-tourist months.

Find out more about ethical and sustainable travel options, and other ways to support local communities and protect the environment during your stay at Responsible Thailand