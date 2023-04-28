Booking a package holiday is one of the best-value ways to get a complete summer getaway, with everything including flights, accommodation, transfers and sometimes even food and drink thrown in for one price, plus added protection if any element of a trip goes awry.

Leading tour operator TUI has an extensive range of holidays to choose from, with destinations worldwide ranging from short-haul European hops to spots further afield, including the US and Mexico.

Two top trending destinations this summer for a balanced blend of beach breaks and activities are Turkey and Florida. Peruse our pick of the top offers to book now for some sunshine inspo.

Take off for Turkey

This sizzling country where Europe and Asia meet has long been a holiday favourite thanks to its mix of cultures, idyllic white-sand beaches, historic cities and fabulous foodie offerings – think meze dishes like baba ghanoush, fava bean, roasted red pepper and walnut and garlic and yoghurt dips; fresh calamari; kofte; kebabs; pide (Turkish pizzas); and baklava. Mmm.

Here are some of the best packages:

Discover the lively town of Marmaris

For those looking for a budget break in the sun, TUI’s Club Candan offers great-value self-catering apartments a 10-minute stroll from both the beach and the lively town of Marmaris on Turkey’s turquoise coast. There’s a large lagoon with a waterslide onsite, plus a poolside restaurant that hosts a Turkish night every week (expect barbecues and belly dancing).

Enjoy the luxuries of an all-inclusive

Fancy leaving your wallet at home? A week at the all-inclusive, family-friendly TUI BLUE Ephesus in Kusadasi means all buffet breakfasts, lunches, dinners, selected local-brand alcohol, soft drinks, tea and coffee and snacks are covered. Kids’ clubs and entertainment, swimming lessons, family well-being classes and free access to the nearby Aqua Fantasy Waterpark make it an ideal spot for kids. There’s also a private sandy beach at the front of the hotel.

Save on exotic Florida escapes

Florida offers everything from white-sand stretches to theme parks (TUI)

Rollercoasters and spaceships await in this sunshine-soaked US state, where days can be spent exploring its world-beating theme parks, spotting crocs and abundant wildlife around the Everglades National Park, sampling the nightlife in Miami and learning more about the stars at the Kennedy Space Center. Plus, of course, relaxing somewhere along one of its hundreds of miles of sandy beaches.

See all of your favourite Disney characters

To be right in the heart of the theme park action, book a stay at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort in Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando. Located in the Animal Kingdom area of the resort, the hotel is packed with references to the silver screen, including two-storey-tall spotted dogs from 101 Dalmatians and the famous car, Herbie. A free shuttle bus runs to and from the Disney Parks and Disney Springs.

Adventure awaits at Orlando’s waterpark

Orlando’s biggest theme parks are within easy reach of the CoCo Key Hotel & Waterpark – SeaWorld’s a 10-minute drive away, it’s 25 minutes to Disney World, and Universal Orlando is just 10 minutes away. The hotel itself is home to a huge waterpark with 14 slides, plus there’s a tiki bar and a couple of eateries onsite.

