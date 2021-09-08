If you haven’t had a chance to get away this summer, it’s not too late: there’s still time to book a last-minute break abroad and work on your tan before autumn begins in earnest.

TUI, the UK’s biggest tour operator, has holiday packages available to a range of sun-soaked green and amber-list destinations this August, September and October. And, after the latest update to the UK’s travel traffic light lists, there are more attractive options than ever.

What’s more, travellers can benefit from some fantastic deals, including a special promotion giving them £100 off their package holiday when they use the code SUMMER for departures before 30 September.

Mediterranean beaches await (TUI)

Holidaymakers can also book a break with confidence thanks to TUI’s Holiday Promise – packages booked up until the end of April 2022 are eligible for fee-free changes, while free Covid cover is included as standard with all holidays until the end of October 2021.

Confused by the ever-changing rules and restrictions? TUI has customers covered there too, with a range of tools to ensure they’re up-to-date and ready to travel, including an interactive tool showcasing each destination’s entry requirements; a checklist of things you need to do before travelling; comprehensive FAQs to put your mind at ease; and exclusive partnerships with testing providers to offer holidaymakers the best-value packages on the market.

Here are some of the top holiday destinations available to book through TUI this summer.

Greece

Greece is an amber list destination, meaning fully vaccinated travellers have no need to quarantine when they return to the UK. TUI has an extensive selection of holiday packages to Greece, including the popular islands of Corfu, Crete, Kos, Rhodes and Zante.

Grab some friends and book your next break (TUI)

For example, travellers can head off for a break to the adults-only TUI BLUE Atlantica Grand Mediterraneo Resort on Corfu and enjoy a dramatic cliffside location overlooking Ermones Beach, split-level pool and swish spa. There are even rooms with private pools available for an extra decadent touch. Four nights, half-board, departing Birmingham on 10 October, costs £413 per person, including flights and transfers.

View all Greece holiday deals

Canary Islands

As well as mainland Spain, the Canary Islands are also on offer as an amber list destination – meaning double-jabbed holidaymakers can swerve self-isolation on return to the UK. Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and Fuerteventura are all bookable through TUI right now.

Sun seekers can stay at the all-inclusive resort Marylanza on Tenerife, the biggest of the Canaries, with two pools, gourmet restaurant and an on-site spa, Turkish baths, squash court and gym. It’s just 15 minutes’ walk from the beach. Two nights, all-inclusive, costs £359 per person, including transfers and return flights from London Gatwick, departing 17 September.

View all Canary Islands holiday deals

Cyprus

Cyprus is another amber list entrant, offering quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated travellers. Tui has a choice of packages to book to Paphos, Protaras, Limassol and Nissi Beach.

TUI is taking holidaymakers to green and amber list destinations (TUI)

Louis Phaethon Beach in the southwest city of Paphos has two extensive pools to offer guests, plus a waterpark in the summer. Holidaymakers can also enjoy the hotel’s revamped décor, given a facelift in 2020, plus tennis courts, a bowling green, and a position a few minutes’ walk to a sandy beach and a 10-minute bus ride to the harbour, with its line of tavernas. Four nights, all-inclusive, costs £467 per person for 1 September departures from Birmingham airport, including flights and transfers.

View all Cyprus holiday deals

Portugal

Amber-list Portugal requires visitors to be double-jabbed to enjoy quarantine-free travel – but if you’ve had both doses, there’s no need to self-isolate on the way there or on the way back. Catch the last gasp of summer with a Tui trip to Acoteias, Olhos d’Agua or Albufeira, all in Portugal’s popular Algarve region.

The adults-only TUI Blue Falesia in Olhos d’Agua boasts a stellar location on a clifftop, with ocean views from multiple sun terraces, an indoor and outdoor pool, hot tub and an a la carte restaurant. Two beaches are within easy reach, while the nearest town is a five-minute drive away. A 5 September departure from London Gatwick costs £398 per person for four nights, half-board, including flights and transfers.

View all Portugal holiday deals

Croatia

There’s no need to quarantine when returning to the UK from green watchlist Croatia, even for travellers who aren’t fully vaccinated. TUI has holiday packages to a range of destinations, including Pula, Novigrad, Cavtat and Brac Island.

TUI is offering holidays to Croatia (TUI)

Visitors to the Hotel Croatia in Cavtat, one of TUI’s platinum-rated accommodation offerings, can expect an ocean-front location with views across the Adriatic, two pools, two beaches nearby, a spa and a piano bar. The old town of Cavtat is just a 10-minute walk downhill. Packages cost £574 per person, B&B, for a four-night stay departing 14 September from London Gatwick and including flights and transfers.

View all Croatia holiday deals

Find out more about TUI’s Holiday Promise here. Book your TUI summer holiday here.