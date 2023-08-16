Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Turkey is the fastest-growing holiday destination of the last five years - with flying programmes increasing by 200 per cent since 2018.

According to tour operator, Jet2holidays, this growth has been driven by demand resulting in an upsurge in flying frequency, longer seasons, and the launch of holidays to a new Turkish destination, Izmir, in 2019.

Affordable prices, year-round sunshine and natural beauty also make Turkey - which, last year, made the move to change its international recognised official name in English to Türkiye - a popular choice for couples and families.

History and culture are also a major factor in the country’s popularity as a holiday destination, with its famous ancient sites and landmarks drawing in the crowds.

The findings come after the tour operator commissioned research of 2,000 adults to reveal the best things about holidaying in Turkey – with the country’s cuisine one of the top selling points.

Baklava was voted the favourite Turkish food item (21 per cent), followed by Turkish Delight (21 per cent) and the homemade Turkish doner kebab (20 per cent)

Strong Turkish coffee landed in sixth place with 10 per cent of the vote.

Other highlights include visiting the ancient city of Ephesus (20 per cent), seeing Roman mosaics (17 per cent) and enjoying a traditional Turkish bath (12 per cent).

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating five years of continuous growth in Turkey, having increased our capacity to the destination by 200 per cent since 2018, in response to demand.

“As it is our biggest growing destination of the last five years, we wanted to see what was driving the destination’s appeal and popularity with holidaymakers.

“It’s no surprise that the weather and climate, history and culture, food and drink, beaches and great product at affordable prices have emerged as the top reasons why holidaymakers choose to visit Turkey, with it remaining one of the most popular holiday destinations.”

For 26 per cent of those polled, they first decided to visit Turkey thanks to word of mouth, while 21 per cent were attracted by the affordable price.

After seeing the country for themselves, 53 per cent feel it has some of the best history and culture in the world, and 44 per cent claim it has some of the best beaches.

However, it also emerged that despite being self-confessed Turkey fans, only 44 per cent were able to accurately name its capital city as Ankara.

But 51 per cent said the country greatly appealed as a holiday destination as it offers lots of different experiences.

And 63 per cent like that it offers more than just stunning beaches for sunbathing, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Top five best things about Turkey:

Weather and climate History and Culture Great product at affordable prices Turkish food Beaches

Top five best Turkish attractions:

Enjoying Turkish cuisine Visiting the ancient city of Ephesus Visiting the Roman mosaics Visiting the traditional spice bazaars Enjoying a traditional Turkish bath/hammam

