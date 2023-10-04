Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For those looking for a home-away-from-home Christmas break, the allure of staying in the UK is obvious.

Think frosty, wintry landscapes, wrapping up warm to explore the Great British Outdoors, and cosy evenings in front of the fire in a traditional holiday cottage or countryside hotel.

One of the most picturesque domestic destinations in which to celebrate the festive season is the Lake District. Winter brings a special atmosphere to the beloved national park; icy mornings make for invigorating walks, smatterings of snow create a winter wonderland-esque ambience and the most bitterly cold days can be spent cheerfully indoors, whether it be fireside at a country pub, poolside at a hotel spa, or playing board games round the kitchen table in a rustic holiday rental.

And, despite the temperature drop, there are still opportunities to experience the lakes from which the region derives its name, from an icy Boxing Day lake swim to a decidedly more comfortable cruise on Windermere.

Feeling inspired? To help you plan a festive getaway, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best Christmas breaks in the Lake District.

Lakeside Hotel, Windermere

The Lakeside Hotel offers a jam-packed Christmas break (Getty Images)

The District’s most famous Lake is surrounded by dozens of accommodation options and some of the most picturesque locations in the entire national park area. Although the water sports and lake cruises are largely finished by the time December arrives, visitors can enjoy relaxed walks in the crisp winter air. More high-octane activities – including climbing, mountain biking and clay pigeon shooting – are available nearby courtesy of Graythwaite Adventures.

The Lakeside Hotel has taken advantage of its enviable position on the southern shores of Windermere, with rooms, a terrace and a restaurant that overlook the calm waters. Decked in lights and decorations over Christmas, the hotel has a four-night package stay (beginning on 23 December) that is packed full of activities and dining options. Enjoy a welcome buffet on arrival, before a two-hour lake cruise and live music on Christmas Eve, an eccentric feast and quiz on Christmas Day and some time in a spa and casino on Boxing Day.

From £575 per night in a classic double room, including all meals, excursions and activities.

Another Place, Ullswater

Another Place is found among the dramatic hills of Ullswater (Another Place)

Ullswater is the second largest lake in the UK, and though there are fewer accommodation options than around Windermere, that also means a quieter stay and fewer crowds. One of the UK’s most famed walking routes – Helvellyn’s Striding Edge – is accessible from here, but is best avoided in inclement weather, with the gentle slopes of Red Tarn a better option. Alternatively, sections of the 20-mile Ullswater Circular are far more flat.

Another Place is comprised of an extended Georgian house with 40 rooms, plus six shepherd’s huts, a treehouse and a glasshouse restaurant, with amazing views over Ullswater. Its Christmas package lasts for four nights from 23 December, and guests are welcomed with a mulled wine reception. Days are filled with brisk walks and activities such as archery, kayaking or even a dip in the lake, while evenings – and the afternoon on Christmas Day – are spent dining on hearty festive meals.

From £1,068pp for four nights, including all activities and all meals.

The Old England Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere

The shores of Windermere, with the Old England on the right (Getty Images)

Bowness-on-Windermere is one of the busier towns in the Lake District, with numerous shops, cafes and restaurants, while the main attraction is the nearby World of Beatrix Potter.

The crowds will mainly be gone if you choose to visit in December, while the lake views and fell vistas will be arguably even more impressive on cold winter afternoons.

Though it also offers a package covering the days around Christmas, the MacDonald Old England Hotel – sitting right by Lake Windermere – is the ideal option for a destressing pre-Christmas trip, set within its own delightful grounds overlooking Claife Heights. Its ‘Ultimate Spa Break’ package includes a 55-minute Elemis treatment, an evening meal on the first day, afternoon tea on the second day and full use of the pool and leisure centre facilities during your stay.

From £399 for a two-night package in a double room.

Hinterlandes

Some of Hinterlandes’ cabins are located near the beautiful Crummock Water (Getty Images)

Though some will prefer the hustle and bustle of the Lake District’s market towns or the familiar welcome of a hotel, others will want to experience the area’s true wilderness, swapping pub grub for home-cooked fare and hotel swimming pools for private hot tubs.

Hinterlandes caters to exactly this, providing an off-the-beaten-track spin on the usual log cabins and shepherd’s huts. Situated in secret locations throughout the Lake District – you receive the instructions for finding your accommodation once you’ve booked – the six options include a re-purposed American bus, a sailing yacht and four wooden huts, each with a wood-fired hot tub.

Promising “off-grid luxury” in “jaw-dropping locations”, a stay here puts you amid striking landscapes without even having to leave your accommodation.

From £270 for a two-night stay (minimum of two nights in each cabin).

Into the Woods, Penrith

The Silva Treehouse at Into the Woods (Into the Woods)

Penrith is a historic Cumbrian market town, and although it sits a couple of miles outside the Lake District, the easy access makes it a good place to base yourself. There are dozens of cycle and walking trails on the doorstep, while the beautiful shores of Ullswater are just over 20 minutes away by car, as is Aira Force waterfall. On days where you’d prefer to stay in town, there’s a wealth of independent shops, cafes and lively pubs, or you can take a stroll up to the medieval Penrith Castle.

Into the Woods is a family farm based just outside town that offers magnificent treehouse accommodation built using timber from the family farm, for something a little different during your Christmastime break. Sleeping up to six people, ‘Silva’ features three bedrooms, a downstairs bar and games area, an outdoor hot tub, a BBQ and even a pizza oven. Immersed among the trees, it also gives guests maximum privacy.

From £385 per night with a minimum two nights’ stay.

In the Vale, Keswick

Keswick is surrounded by mountains such as Skiddaw (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Keswick is surrounded by well-known mountains including Catbells, Helvellyn and Skiddaw. It also sits on the shores of Derwentwater, offering particularly picturesque hiking routes.

Enjoy a couple of hours on the water courtesy of a lake cruise from Keswick Launch. On land, make the most of this market town by visiting the Keswick Museum and the Castlerigg stone circle or catching a show at the Theatre by the Lake.

In the Vale is a family farm that lies just 10 minutes away from Keswick, home to seven accommodation options: two larger barns and five wooden huts constructed by the family’s eldest son. While the barns provide large, contemporary rooms, the cabins are a rustic work of art, with bespoke interiors and spacious decking areas that contain seating and private hot tubs.

From £350 for two nights’ (minimum two-night stay).

