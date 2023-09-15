Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taking holidays together is a popular part of families and friendship group, whether a long-haul escape, a weekend city break or some time at the coast.

But often there’s one important member who might be left out while you're off travelling: the four legged-friends in your life. However, there's no need to leave a dog behind with a friend or in a kennel when you're planning your next UK break. They can accompany you on walks, bike rides, tours of the town and even boat trips when you go away, making for a holiday that is enjoyable and memorable without the need to leave your them at home.

Across the UK there are plenty of destinations that suit dogs as well as accommodation that welcomes pets, from seaside hotels to secluded log cabins and cottages in the Cotswolds. Here’s a selection of the best – just don't forget to pack some treats and the lead.

Keswick, Lake District

The interior of the Little Man at Mire House Farm (Mire House Farm)

One of the most picturesque landscapes in Britain, the Lake District is a haven for outdoor pursuits and offers dogs (and their owners) hundreds of opportunities for short strolls, longer walks and challenging hikes. Most trails between villages are easy to navigate, and your pets are unlikely to feel overwhelmed during the visit.

Located just outside the market town of Keswick, Mire House Farm has a series of shepherd’s huts and glamping pods that overlook the hills of the Northern Fells. The Little Man is one of several dog-friendly accommodation options, with a small enclosed garden and dozens of acres of grassy surroundings that are ideal for walks or a quick step outside. The nearby village of Threlkeld has several pet-friendly pubs, too.

The cosy hut comes with a private hot tub, and features sleek wooden interiors and an outside seating area – it’s a great choice for a couples getaway with our furry friend.

From £495 for two nights, plus £20 per pet for the duration of the stay

Newquay, Cornwall

The Esplanade Hotel is also a great choice for families with kids (The Esplanade Hotel)

While Cornwall’s Fistral Beach is renowned as a surfer’s paradise, on quieter days this 750-metre stretch of golden sand is a canine heaven on Earth , with plenty of space to run around. Venturing into Newquay, there are dog-friendly pubs, restaurants and cafes, with activities such as a steam train ride in the Lappa Valley or a fishing trip also welcoming your furry friends.

The Esplanade Hotel overlooks Fistral, offering guests a base with sweeping views out to the Atlantic. Dogs are more than simply welcomed here, with dog beds and toys provided, and even a specific dog-friendly “tapas” menu available, with a twist on dishes such as fish and chips or a roast dinner.

This Cornish hotel has spacious rooms, a spa and pool and easy beach access, with room for the whole family – there is a particular focus on “making memories”, with offers for surf lessons and similar family activities.

From £75 per night, plus £15 per pet per night

Snowshill, Cotswolds

The Snowshill Manor Farmhouse is part of the estate of Charles Paget Wade, famed for his eclectic collections (National Trust)

The Cotswolds have all the walking routes and picturesque backdrops of the Lake District but with even more charm. Here, smaller hills and similar acres of greenery surround quaint villages of honey-hued houses, with plenty of walking opportunities, including tranquil strolls along rivers in villages such as Bibury and Bourton-on-the-Water.

Snowshill Manor Farmhouse, part of a larger estate, is a National Trust property in the small village of Snowshill (near Broadway). This is “a real walker’s retreat”, with dozens of nearby dog-friendly trails, such as part of the 102-mile Cotswold Way, though visitors can also travel to nearby Stratford-upon-Avon or Chipping Campden. The cottage has cosy, contemporary interiors and includes a wood-burning fireplace for guests to warm up by; there’s enough space for two dogs, meaning larger groups can rent this particular lodge.

From £300 per night (a minimum three-night stay); no extra charge per pet

This buzzing seaside city is a great place to take your pet (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Brighton is among the most dog-friendly cities in the UK. There are plenty of walking routes around the city, its beaches, parks such as the Pavilion Gardens, and the nearby South Downs, but Brighton is also a haven of dog-friendly businesses, including several pubs and cafes.

You can take your pup on a waterfront ride on Volk’s Electric Railway, or visit during any of the city’s dog-centric happenings, such as the Dogtember events at the Saltdean Lido (where dogs and owners can swim during four daily sessions on weekends between 9 September and 1 October).

The Grand Brighton is among the best dog-friendly accommodation in town. Dogs can be booked into any of the rooms, and they’ll receive a welcome pack that includes a blanket, water bowl and treats. While pets aren’t allowed in the main restaurant or terrace, they can join you by the fireplace for an evening meal at the hotel’s Victoria Lounge and Bar.

From £135 per night, plus £30 per pet per night

Whitby, Yorkshire

The interior of the River Lodge at Egton Estate (Egton Estate)

Yorkshire is another county that is ideal for a getaway with the family dog, with unspoilt countryside and seaside towns giving owners several ways to fill their days. Whitby is one such town, found on the coast but lying just a few miles from the border of the North York Moors National Park, so it’s a choice between a countryside walk or the runs along sand and sea.

The Egton Estate is located within the Moors and sits on 6,000 acres of little-disturbed nature. With acres of moorland and miles of river running through the estate, it is a good place to take a (well-behaved) dog, who can play with the owner’s own rescue dogs (and also sample the organic treat selection).

Your four-legged friend can tag along on fishing trips or shooting trips, and part of the Coast to Coast walking route runs through Egton. For dinner, you can make use of the BBQ or walk to the estate’s own pub, The Horseshoe Hotel.

From £180 per night, with a £15 charge per pet

Ayr, Ayrshire

The Brae cabin at Mount Freedom (Mount Freedom Cabins)

The Ayrshire countryside is acres of verdant hills and dense forest surrounding small villages, and Ayr is a popular Scottish seaside resort that works for a day trip (there’s a promenade walk and beach visit to promise the dog).

But if you really want to throw yourself into the wild with your pooch, stay at Mount Freedom cabins. Perched among the hills and overlooking the cliffs of the Carrick coast, these three cabins offer a relaxing retreats with panoramic views of the water out to the Isle of Arran. Dogs will enjoy space to run around, whether on nearby beaches or around the woodland areas, and they can sit with you as you enjoy at meal at The Anchorage, a nearby pub in Dunure village. When the time comes to settle down they’ll be just as appreciative of the fireplace as you are (though they probably won’t value the hot tub or the views as much).

From £180 per night, plus £20 per pet for the duration of the stay

