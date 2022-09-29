Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ah, Covent Garden. Sure, the performers and the pigeons still pervade the Piazza and you have to navigate the maps and backpacks that stop suddenly in the middle of the street, but this West End hub – sandwiched between intellectual Bloomsbury, anarchic Soho and the all-singing, all-dancing Theatreland – has had one hell of a glow-up.

From establishing itself as a foodie haunt to re-establishing itself as one of London’s best places to shop, the creative spirit that bolstered some of its longest-running institutions, like the Flower Market and the Royal Opera House, is still clear to see – particularly in the businesses that choose to set up shop in this neighbourhood. It’s a bit like London itself, though; you’ll have a completely different experience in each of its corners, from the corporate feel of Holborn to the residential vibe off either end of Maiden Lane. Here’s how to characterise your stay, with a hotel to suit every taste.

Best hotels in Covent Garden:

Best for luxury: Rosewood London

This luxury hotel is popular for good reason (Booking.com)

Location: High Holborn

If you look beyond the suits power-pacing up and down High Holborn, you might see a select few disappearing into an elegant courtyard set slightly back from the main fray. They know something most tourists don’t: the chaos just fades as you step into Rosewood Hotels’ rose-gilded London outpost. It’s home to two of London’s non-negotiable foodie spots: Scarfes Bar, the oft-awarded cocktail bar low-lit by Tiffany lamps that takes its cue from an art gallery; and Holborn Dining Room, a seasonal brasserie made famous by its exemplary pastry chefs – known for some of the best pies in the country. The best bit, though, is the hotel’s 45 bedrooms. They feel utterly palatial, yet impossibly refined, all cream tones and plush, spoiling textures – including monogrammed pillowcases – plus chic marble bathrooms that are some of the most spacious in London.

Price: Doubles from £644, room only

Book now

Best for design: L’oscar

Dine in the glitz and glamour of L’oscar (Booking.com)

Location: Southampton Row

‘Boudoir’ is, when it comes to the hospitality industry, often over-hyped and over-used as a term. Not so when it comes to this jewellery box of a place, tucked behind Lincoln’s Inn Fields; it feels a bit like reading a Jackie Collins novel while drinking Babycham on a velvet chaise longue. It quickly becomes apparent that the hotel and its designer, Jacques Garcia (behind other boldly designed hotels, like La Mamounia and The NoMads), took their cue from Oscar Wilde – among whose more postcard-worthy quotations included “nothing succeeds like excess” – and honestly? You can’t help but love it. Between the oak-panelled walls, the wrought iron fireplaces, 39 sumptuous rooms and a signature scent created by unapologetically lavish perfumier Roja Dove, you rarely see this sort of design-led decadence any more. It’s living its very best life, with no fear – as should we all.

Price: Doubles from £530, room only

Book now

Best for groups: Amano

Amano’s views are unbeatable (Booking.com)

Location: Russell Street

Contemporary German hoteliers, The Amano Group, opened their first London outpost in May 2022 with predictably little pomp and circumstance. This skyscraper – with 141 affordable and comfortable bedrooms, on the corner of Drury Lane – can speak for itself. With a focus on nightlife, there’s plenty here to keep you occupied: a seventh-floor rooftop bar and terrace with views over Covent Garden; a basement club with a weekend roster of DJs; five ‘Goldy’ rooms (characterised, as the name may suggest, by gold accents including free-standing gold bathtubs); and a Spanish-Israeli fusion restaurant due to open in the autumn.

Price: Doubles from £198, room only

Book now

Best for business: The Henrietta

This stylish spot is know for its deco-style (Booking.com)

Location: Henrietta Street

When the group behind Paris’ famed Experimental Cocktail Club announced the opening of a bijou hotel – a London townhouse on a quiet street that would become the property’s namesake – they added another layer of lacquer to Covent Garden’s steady glow up. This is the kind of independently minded place that corporate hoteliers often imitate but rarely replicate: the staff have personality; the stylish interiors feel liveable; and there’s a bar and restaurant that the city’s residents actually frequent. But while the company’s avant-garde approach to mixology (as well as the bartenders’ choice of playlists, featuring anything from Euro house to 90s hip-hop) keeps downstairs busy and buzzy, the 40 deco-style bedrooms upstairs channel a private, old-world sort of glamour away from the mêlée.

Price: Doubles from £300, room only

Book now

Best for music: Chateau Denmark

The Chateau is nestled in between Soho and Covent Garden (Booking.com)

Location: Denmark Street

If you fondly remember Soho and its surrounds for clubs, dive bars and punk rockers – rather than the modern iteration often characterised by members clubs – we may have just found your new favourite haunt. Chateau Denmark, named after the street between Soho and Covent Garden where it occupies no less than 16 buildings (and where everyone from the Stones to the Sex Pistols have stayed), feels like it was made for musicians and music lovers alike. With three live music venues, a tricked-out recording studio and the world’s biggest hi-def screen on-site, this hotel hits all the right notes. Each of the 55 rooms and apartments not only pays homage to Britain’s most influential musical genres (from punk to psychedelia) but comes with its own butler. So, dust off those drum skills, because the area’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll attitude looks like it’s coming back with a bang (and because some of the rooms actually have their own kits). Just don’t go throwing any TVs out of the window.

Price: Doubles from £370, room only

Book now

Best for rooftop views: Page8

Choose from one of Page8’s 138 rooms for your stay (Booking.com)

Location: St. Martin’s Place

Blink and you might miss the entrance to this cool, contemporary pad. On the southern end of St Martin’s Lane, where Covent Garden meets Trafalgar Square, most people are either rushing for their train from nearby Charing Cross or focused on the jewel of London’s tourist trail (mounting one of Nelson’s lions without getting caught by a copper). The canniest among us, though, are likely sipping rosé on a sofa at Bisushima, Page8’s rooftop Japanese restaurant that has wraparound views of London’s nearby landmarks, as well as one of the most comfortable alfresco bars in the city. The 138 slickly designed rooms are comfortable while a ground-floor café, serving everything from breakfast pastries to a decent coffee, helps keep unnecessary add-on costs to a minimum.

Price: Doubles from £280, room only

Book now

Best for romance: The NoMad

Choose one of a number of cocktail bars at The NoMad (Booking.com)

Location: Bow Street

New York meets London in this grade II listed building opposite Covent Garden’s famous Royal Opera House. The former Bow Street Magistrates Court and Police Station has, under the direction of New York’s Sydell Group (known for their clutch of neighbourhood-centric hotels, including sceney sister NoMad properties in Manhattan, LA and Las Vegas) transformed into one of London’s sexiest places to stay and play. The 91 rooms and suites are Deco-inspired – some with chandeliers and free-standing baths – but overwhelmingly comfortable, while the Nomad restaurant is all about chic refinement under a soaring glass conservatory. To dial up the seduction, though, head for Side Hustle – where tequila flows and upscale Mexican small plates abound – before settling in for a more private nightcap in The Library, a residents-only snug where few people pay attention to the books.

Price: Doubles from £383, room only

Book now

Best for budget: Hoxton Holborn

Join the very trendy bunch over at Hoxton Holborn (Booking.com)

Location: High Holborn

We get it: you wouldn’t guess ‘Covent Garden’ from the name of this popular pad. The combination of the Hoxton brand – paying homage to a hipster area between Shoreditch and Islington with industrial roots – and its branch in a neighbourhood that’s known primarily as a corporate dead zone doesn’t exactly tally. But its savvy location – in a former factory at the flip side of Covent Garden’s eclectic Great Queen Street on High Holborn – helps keep the price down while being 10 minutes’ walk from the action. Here, you’ll find 220 colourful rooms on a sliding scale of size and cost, as well an excellent mid-priced restaurant, Rondo, and a natural wine bar on-site.

Price: Doubles from £229, room only

Book now

Best for location: The Covent Garden Hotel

The location is what really sells this one (Booking.com)

Location: Monmouth Street

If we were playing a Covent Garden version of Monopoly, Monmouth Street would be the ultimate acquisition. As famous for its independently minded boutiques as the gold-standard coffee from the roastery that bears its name, this location – a stone’s throw from Neal Street and Covent Garden Piazza, as well as Seven Dials and Theatreland – is as good as it gets. And The Covent Garden Hotel, at number 10, is slap bang at the heart of the action. One of the older siblings of Kit Kemp’s Firmdale Hotels brand (along with nearby sister properties in the Charlotte Street Hotel, Ham Yard and the Haymarket Hotel), you can expect the group’s colourful design – all artfully clashing textiles and kitschy-toned furniture – to abound across all 58 rooms, as well as in the downstairs Brasserie Max.

Price: Doubles from £558, room only

Book now

