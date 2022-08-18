Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Somerset is bigger than you think, stretching from the wilds of Exmoor to the wetlands around Glastonbury Tor, then up to the limestone hills of Cheddar Gorge, with miles of farmland in between. Many of its pretty stone villages are home to arty communities and independent businesses, making Somerset a great place to come to for a creative rural break. Hotel-wise, the options are wide-ranging and include opulent country houses, of-the-moment boutiques and stylishly expanded village pubs.

The best hotels in Somerset are:

Best for shopping: Bistro Lotte, Booking.com

Bistro Lotte, Booking.com Best for history: The Luttrell Arms, Booking.com

The Luttrell Arms, Booking.com Best village stay: The Talbot Inn, Talbotinn.com

The Talbot Inn, Talbotinn.com Best by the sea: Locanda on the Weir, Locandaontheweir.co.uk

Locanda on the Weir, Locandaontheweir.co.uk Best for a celebration: The Pig near Bath, Thepighotel.com

The Pig near Bath, Thepighotel.com Best country house: The Newt, Thenewtinsomerset.com

The Newt, Thenewtinsomerset.com Best pub: The Crooked Swan, Booking.com

The Crooked Swan, Booking.com Best architecture: At the Chapel, Atthechapel.co.uk

At the Chapel, Atthechapel.co.uk Best for foodies: Number One Bruton, Numberonebruton.com

Number One Bruton, Numberonebruton.com Best for VIP treatment: Babington House, Sohohouse.com

Best for shopping: Bistro Lotte

This boutique hotel is perfect for pottering around shops (Bistro Lotte)

Neighbourhood: Frome

Breakfast by the window at this friendly bistro-with-rooms is a lovely way to start the day in the creative town of Frome. Bistro Lotte sits above Catherine Hill, which is lined with independent shops with colourful fronts. By night, this relaxed French restaurant offers great value moules frites and a small bar for cocktails and chat. The 10 rooms have king-size beds and are simply decorated but elegant. Families can check into the suite, which has two interconnecting bedrooms.

Price: Doubles from £95, B&B

Book now

Best for history: The Luttrell Arms

Stay just a stones’ throw from the lovely Dunster Castle (Lutrell Arms)

Neighbourhood: Exmoor

This ivy-clad hotel is set on the high street of medieval Dunster. In one direction you can see Dunster Castle, while the stone market hall is located opposite. Heavy wooden beams feature prominently in the downstairs bars that lead onto an old courtyard and gallery. Some of the 28 bedrooms have four-poster beds and period features, like a sculpted plaster fireplace. There is plenty of seating out in a garden, as well as lovely views and domes to dine in.

Price: Doubles from £140, B&B

Book now

Best village stay: The Talbot Inn

Mells is bursting with quaint spots for drinks and lunch (Talbot Inn)

Neighbourhood: Frome

The attractive village of Mells is filled with charming stone houses and leafy corners – be sure to stop for lunch at the Walled Garden Cafe. The Talbot Inn has an elevated lawn at the back and a popular restaurant serving classic dishes. Bedrooms are a good size with freestanding bathtubs and splashes of vibrant colour, seagrass carpets and heavy Welsh blankets. The Lord Poulett Arms is The Talbot’s sister pub with a similar style but in the village of Hinton St George, further south.

Price: Doubles from £110, B&B

Book now

Best by the sea: Locanda on the Weir

Have a cosy snooze after hiking nearby (Locanda on the Weir)

Neighbourhood: Exmoor

In a peaceful spot overlooking the dark shingle beach at Porlock Weir, this boutique hotel has immaculately presented communal areas decorated with prints from the owner’s modern art collection and vintage furniture finds. Couples will enjoy dining in the hotel’s intimate restaurant and the food, cooked with Italian flair, is divine. There are five bedrooms, some of which have sea views and antique furniture. The harbour at Porlock Weir is perfect for a wander – or go hiking on the moors, just behind.

Price: Doubles from £225, B&B

Book now

Best for a celebration: The Pig near Bath

Choose from one of The Pig’s cosy lounges (The Pig)

Neighbourhood: Mendip Hills

In a handsome manor house outside Bath, The Pig is an ideal place to reunite with friends and family. Guests are spoilt for choice when deciding which of the sumptuously-decorated lounges to cosy up in for pre or after-dinner drinks. The hotel was an early advocate of low food miles and the garden restaurant serves fresh, crowd-pleasing food. Retire afterwards to one of the 29 bedrooms, which are inspired by country living and have unfussy decor and bathrooms with deluge showers.

Price: Doubles from £225, room only

Book now

Best country house: The Newt

Take a dip after a luxury spa treatment at the Newt (The Newt)

Neighbourhood: Bruton

Set in 800 acres outside the quietly trendy town of Bruton, the gardens at this fashionable country house hotel have been designed to be both beautiful and practical, centering around an apple tree maze. The grounds also contain a spoiling spa, garden restaurant, cider press and a gardening museum. Bedrooms are either classically styled and located in the main Georgian house, where The Botanical Rooms restaurant is based, or have a more rustic feel in the Farmhouse.

Price: Doubles from £385, B&B

Book now

Best pub: The Crooked Swan

Take a day trip to a South Somerset village, or into Dorset or the Jurassic Coast (Crooked Swan)

Neighbourhood: Crewkerne

This amiable inn sits at the heart of down-to-earth Crewkerne and has eight gloriously eclectic, super-king bedrooms. The family that designed them had lots of fun, using upcycled and vintage furniture in quirky ways. For example, one large room has a statement baby’s cot as a planter, another, a gramophone trumpet for a shower head. The kitchen incorporates far-flung flavours into a menu of gastropub favourites. Guests can explore the villages of South Somerset, or it’s a short hop into Dorset from here to discover the Jurassic Coast.

Price: Doubles from £110, B&B

Book now

Best architecture: At the Chapel

Give into temptation and tuck into a pizza in this glorious spot (At The Chapel)

Neighbourhood: Bruton

Light floods through the tall, arched windows in the restaurant space of this beautiful converted building. An upstairs gallery displays local art, while at the back, an outdoor terrace overlooks the rooftops. There is a bakery and a wine shop to the front. The restaurant is a buzzy meeting point for light bites and sourdough pizza throughout the day, making the most of its location on Bruton’s high street. The eight white-walled bedrooms feature spacious, white-marble bathrooms and have minimal decor, letting the stone lancet windows stand out.

Price: Doubles from £125, B&B

Book now

Best for foodies: Number One Bruton

Stay here if you’re looking for a fantastic dinner (No 1 )

Set on Bruton’s charming high street, one of the many reasons to stay at this hotel is the Michelin-starred, farm-to-table restaurant Osip, just downstairs. Another is the intriguing history of the buildings – the 12-bedroom hotel is a combination of a townhouse, forge and cottages. Yet another reason is the interior design, which aims to make guests feel like they are staying in the house of a well-travelled friend. Local artists played their part, painting cabinets, making key fobs and mugs and lending artwork.

Price: Doubles from £160, B&B

Book now

Best for VIP treatment: Babington House

You can only stay here if you’re a Soho Friend, but it’s worth it (Babington House)

Neighbourhood: Frome

Part of the Soho House group, Babington was the club’s first foray into the countryside when it opened. To book one of the 32 rooms at the golden-stone house you need to first pay a fee of £100 to become a “Soho Friend”. Rooms are in the main house or in the Coach House but there are also rustic lodges by the lake. All feature amenities that take in-room pampering to another level. The restaurant and bar are a sure bet for a fun night, while the original Cowshed spa has a heated outdoor pool.

Price: Doubles from £225, room only

Book now

Read more on UK travel: