The best cosy lodges and cottages for a UK Christmas staycation

Not everyone wants to be home for Christmas; sometimes a home-from-home is what you need to get into the festive spirit. If you’re looking for a cosy place to spend the holidays, have a look at these beauties.

Plum Pudding Cottage, Dargate, Kent

Cottages don’t come much cosier than Plum Pudding (Plum Pudding Cottage)

With a name like that, it’s hard to resist the lure of Plum Pudding Cottage. If you’re looking for a romantic retreat, this one-bedroom listed hideaway in the small village of Dargate will do nicely. Keep warm by the inglenook fireplace under beamed ceilings after a meal in the local gastropub. It’s a short drive to Canterbury and the seaside at Whitstable for Christmas outings, and the trails of Blean Woods National Nature Reserve are just a few miles away. Bloomstays has a week’s rental from 21-28 December for £740, and dogs are welcome.

Brooke Cottage, Great Walsingham, Norfolk

Cosy up at Brook Cottage (Brook Cottage)

Beamed ceilings, inglenook fireplace, a river running through a quiet village, 17th-century charm – Brooke Cottage has everything you want at Christmas. This Grade II-listed two-bedroom place in the small village of Great Walsingham has a few pubs and restaurants within walking distance and the fabulous beaches of the North Norfolk coast about a 15-minute drive away. It sleeps four comfortably, and there’s a sofabed in the family room if you need to squeeze in a fifth. Bear in mind there’s no Wi-Fi (which could be a blessing). Norfolk Hideaways has availability from 21-28 December for £1,108, and up to two dogs are welcome at extra charge.

St Clement’s Cottage, Mousehole, Cornwall

Fireside vibes at St Clement's Cottage (St Clement's Cottage)

Enjoy views of St Michael’s Mount from Mousehole’s seafront when you stay at St Clement’s Cottage, which will be decorated for Christmas. This three-bedroom whitewashed cottage sleeps six has a comfortable sitting room warmed by a granite fireplace, plus some wonderful views from its double bedrooms and sea-facing garden. You’ll be just a few feet away from the South West Coast Path – perfect for walks after Christmas lunch. Booked through Aspects Holidays, it’s available from 21-28 December for £1,132, which includes a 10 per cent discount.

Weirside Cottage, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

Weirside offers rustic interiors (West Wight Cottages)

You’re only half a mile from the sea when you stay at Weirside Cottage on the Isle of Wight’s south-western coast. This two-bedroom, 17th-century stone cottage is in the small village of Blighstone deep within the Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. A wood-burning stove and exposed oak beams give the cottage a warm glow, and the romance factor goes up a notch when you access the garden via a wooden bridge over a stream. It’s available for seven-night breaks over Christmas from £850 with West Wight Cottages, which offers ferry discounts if you book through the company.

Holly Cottage, Huntingfield, Suffolk

Holly Cottage is chocolate-box quaint (Holly Cottage)

You won’t have far to walk to the pub if you stay at Holly Cottage – it’s right across the street in the sleepy village of Huntingfield, and they even do takeaways. The Grade II-listed cottage shows its 17th-century origins in its features, including beamed ceilings and an inglenook fireplace, and the three bedrooms (two double and one single) sleep five. You can borrow the two adult bicycles in the garden shed for rides around the Suffolk countryside, and the lovely coastal town of Southwold is about 13 miles away. Booked through Dog Friendly Retreats, it’s available from 21-28 December for £1,122, and has room for one dog.

Kelwon Cottage, Pembrokeshire

Kelwon Cottage combines traditional charm with modern touches (Kelwon Cottage)

Surround yourself with lush Welsh countryside, yet have the Pembrokeshire coast only a mile away at Kelwon Cottage. It’s one of three period cottages on a farm just over a mile from St Brides Beach and the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, which is good news for keen walkers. Inside the 200-year-old cottage are two bedrooms (one double, one twin), an inglenook fireplace and spacious kitchen and dining room. Just beyond the gated garden is a huge play area shared by the farm’s three cottages. It’s available through Coastal Cottages from 22-29 December for £1,005.

Bay Tree Cottage, Netherbury, Dorset

Bay Tree Cottage offers easy access to the Jurassic Coast (Bay Tree Cottage)

Dorset’s tranquil countryside lends itself to relaxing Christmas holidays, and Bay Tree Cottage in the tiny village of Netherbury fits the bill. You’re only a 15-minute drive from the Jurassic Coast and a few minutes from Beaminster if you want to explore beyond your rural bolthole. The three-bedroom cottage matches period charm with a sleek modern kitchen and a cosy dining room with a wood-burning stove. There’s a bright conservatory that was made for afternoon tea, and the enclosed garden is a secure place for small children and a well-behaved dog. Offered by Classic Cottages, it’s available from 23-30 December for £932, including a 20 per cent discount.

Lane Cottage, Coldstream, Scottish Borders

Snuggle in at Lane Cottage (Lane Cottage)

Six friends in search of a cosy yet sophisticated Christmas cottage should check out Lane Cottage set in the peaceful Bughtrig Estate near Coldstream in the Scottish Borders. What used to be the butler’s residence is now a stylish cottage with three bedrooms and a wood-fire-warmed sitting room. The open-plan kitchen and dining room make a convivial setting for meals cooked together, and there’s table tennis and bike storage in the garden. Tennis players can make use of the estate owners’ tennis court, and Bughtrig’s beautiful gardens are there to be explored. Booked through Crabtree & Crabtree, the cottage costs £2,269 for seven nights from 23 December, and one dog is welcome.