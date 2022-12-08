The best last-minute New Year’s Eve hotel stays to book in the UK

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Year’s Eve might be just around the corner, but there’s still time to book a last-minute hotel stay to ring in 2023 on a UK getaway. Here’s our pick of where to bag a room for celebrating the New Year in style.

Parador 44, Cardiff

Parador 44 is a Cardiff foodie hotspot (Parador 44)

For a New Year’s Eve getaway fusing Spanish flair and Welsh hospitality, make for Cardiff foodie haven Parador 44. The ground floor of this petite, red-brick bolthole in the city centre houses acclaimed Asador 44 restaurant, where a special NYE supper will take place. While the menu won’t be revealed until the day – as the chefs work hyper seasonally – expect an Andalusian feast, featuring parrilla grilled Spanish favourites. Afterwards, head to the private terrazza for a brilliant view of the Cardiff Castle fireworks and see 2023 in while sipping a copita of sherry, before retiring to bedrooms with parador-of-one’s-own charm.

One night stays on 31 December from £295 based on two sharing, include a bottle of cava, B&B and a £100 dinner voucher for Asador 44/ Bar 44; grupo44.co.uk/parador44

Book now

Fancy an English Riviera escape? The Cary Arms and Spa, set in Devon’s Babbacombe Bay, is throwing a three-night New Year’s Eve bash – including accommodation in one of the hotel’s coastal-inspired rooms. Ease into the celebrations on 30 December with a glass of bubbles and classic pub grub, before settling in for the annual Cary Quiz Night. Explore nearby Brixham the next day, or visit the spa for a Gaia Indian Head Massage (extra charge). All of this is ahead of a black-tie optional, five-course New Year’s Dinner with Champagne reception, live music and a fireworks display over the bay. Mark the first day of 2023 with a New Year’s dip or coastal stroll, before rounding things off with a three-course supper.

A three night stay from 30 December-2 January at The Cary Arms and Spa, on a dinner plus B&B basis, with NYE entertainment and selected drinks for two is from £2,100. Spa access £10pp, treatments extra; caryarms.co.uk

Book now

The Harbour Beach Club & Hotel (The Harbour Beach Club & Hotel)

Another fireworks-by-the-sea spectacular, complete with a five-course tasting menu; dishes include tempura oysters and chocolate ganache cake. Meanwhile, there’ll be live music from singer/songwriter Cameron Mills, and killer views of Salcombe’s sky straight from the candlelit restaurant at The Harbour Beach Club & Hotel. This seaside stay is a great spot for New Year’s Day reviver swims, or paddleboarding sessions.

Stays on 31 December start from £259 per night, based on two sharing, on a B&B basis including spa access. The NYE tasting menu is an additional £95pp, and must be booked separately; harbourhotels.co.uk

Book now

The NICI, Bournemouth

The Nici is pulling out all the stops for NYE (The Nici)

For a South Beach-style party, make for The NICI in Bournemouth. Not only does the property sit close to Dorset’s loveliest sands, it’s putting on a NYE shindig packed with international flavour. As well as a five-course dinner including king scallop crudo, roasted squash tortellini in courgette and almond velouté, energetic E Latino band will get the dancefloor going with lively salsa and merengue tunes, followed by a DJ. All guests staying get a late checkout on 1 January (midday instead of 11am) meaning extra time to take a leisurely West Cliff beach stroll, or an early morning dip before departure.

One-night stays on 31 December, based on two sharing, from £485 including breakfast, New Year’s Eve dinner and party, and late check-out; thenici.com/christmas

Book now

Port Hotel, Eastbourne

Port Hotel (Emma Croman )

After a more laid-back seaside escape? Design-led Port Hotel, known for its Scandi-feel pale pink interiors, moments from the shingly shore in Eastbourne, is running two NYE supper sittings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. It includes four courses by Chef Alex Burtenshaw - think artichoke hummus and flatbread, chestnut and porcini crusted cod, mushroom, potato and cheese filo pie, and pistachio and amaretto tiramisù - and a glass of prosecco to boot.

Two-night stays starting 31 December, based on two sharing, from £460, B&B, plus £75pp for NYE tasting dinner; porthotel.co.uk/christmas-2022

Book now

Check in to a ‘floatel’ at Sunborn (Sunborn London)

Sorely missed during its recent two year hiatus, London’s famed fireworks display is back with a bang. Enjoy the spectacle without the jostling crowds by checking in to floating superyacht hotel Sunborn London. Moored in Royal Victoria Dock, this floatel gives guests a unique vantage point to enjoy the fireworks extravaganza. Plus, evening events include a cocktail reception, five-course à la carte supper at Lands End restaurant, featuring dishes such as smoked salmon paupiette with pickled ginger and cucumber and warm spiced apple crumble with clotted cream, as well as live tunes, casino tables and dancing.

Stays on 31 December from £658, based on two sharing on an NYE Dinner, B&B basis, including cocktail on arrival and entertainment (dinner-only £135pp); sunbornhotels.com/london/christmas-nye

Book now

Sea Containers London

Check out Sea Containers’ stylish spa (Sea Containers London)

Another good spot for skyline worshippers is Sea Containers London, which has a prime spot on the Southbank. At the hotel’s rooftop bar 12th Knot, guests can sip glasses of Laurent Perrier as American multi-instrumental singer and rapper Nic Hanson performs soul, dance, and hip-hop infused songs, and resident DJ Hayley brings classic disco and funk to the decks.

One-night stays on 31 December based on two sharing from £1,339, including bed, breakfast, New Year’s Eve party standard entry and open bar ticket; seacontainerslondon.com/event/christmas-sea-containers-london-2022

Book now

Mama Shelter London Shoreditch

Mama Shelter is going all out for NYE (Mama Shelter)

Channel your best Big Disco Energy, and don platform boots and flares for Mama Shelter London Shoreditch’s NYE Disco Party. Staying true to funky form, this East London hotel is serving NYE celebrations with a difference. Expect to be greeted by roller disco queens and kings before a swish five-course dinner - featuring rock oyster thermidor, beef wellington with Jerusalem artichoke puree, and dark chocolate cherry fondant, accompanied by Taittinger Brut. Next on the menu are 1970s and 1980s tunes, spun by DJ Margaret, and dancing into the early hours. Tuckered out? Slumber in one of Mama’s stylish, unfussy rooms, and enjoy a lazy morning movie in bed on New Year’s Day (rooms have a large free selection).

NYE package starts from £325, including B&B, NYE party entry, five-course set menu and glass of Champagne; mamashelter.com/london-shoreditch

Book now

Treehouse Hotel London

Enjoy New Year’s in the capital at Treehouse London (Treehouse London)

Another more central London stay is Treehouse Hotel London, which is hosting a special New Year’s Eve dinner at Madera, soundtracked by resident DJ Melech. Known for his appealing mix of underground house, techno and disco (he also spins tunes at the likes of Loulou’s, Sketch and The Ned), contortionists and fire dancers will bring added NYE heat.

One night stays on 31 December, based on two sharing, from £589 room-only, plus £195pp for NYE dinner and party, including meal, glass of Champagne and midnight snacks; treehousehotels.com/london/eat-drink/madera

Book now

The Retreat at Elcot Park, Berkshire

And relax... at The Retreat at Elcot Park (The Retreat at Elcot Park)

Dig out glad rags for the Retreat’s debut NYE party, as the dress code for this food-focused bolthole’s celebrations is black tie preferred. Expect max countryside glamour with cranberry martinis and canapes by the firepit, a five-course festive-feel supper with dishes including maple-roasted squash goats cheese, beets sprinkled with harissa salted pecans, and beef wellington with port jus truffle mash, as well as live music from hit covers band The Late Shift and a midnight cheers with Bollinger Special Cuvée. Whimsical bedrooms with colour-pop interiors by Taylor & Turner, and a heated outdoor pool, make for an uplifting spot in which to start 2023.

One night stays on 31 December from £530, based on two sharing, on a B&B, and NYE dinner party basis (dinner-only from £125 pp); retreatelcotpark.com/christmas-new-year

Book now

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, The Caledonian

The Caledonian’s Alexander Graham Bell room (The Caledonian)

Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations are legendary, and elegant railway hotel The Caledonian on Edinburgh’s Princes Street puts you in the heart of the action. On New Year’s Eve, the hotel’s Castle Suite holds the famed Hogmanay Ball, complete with Scottish dancing, bagpiping and traditional canapés (including, of course, Macween’s haggis with neeps) as part of a six-course meal with paired drinks. Midnight’s Champagne toast also has a Scottish twist: stovies to nibble as you see in the New Year.

Two-night stays on 31 December from £943, based on two sharing. Hogmanay Ball tickets are an additional £375pp; hilton.com/en/hotels/ednchwa-waldorf-astoria-edinburgh-the-caledonian

Book now

Marine North Berwick, Scotland

Wake up to the Scottish wilds at Marine North Berwick (Marine North Berwick)

Also putting on a sensational Hogmanay party is Marine North Berwick, with a rip-roaring Scottish Ceilidh. After a fancy five-course dinner, on which Seacliff harbour crab and Loch Duart salmon have pride of place, nimble-footed guests can strip the willow, or do the dashing white sergeant, as the year comes to a close. Stay a little longer to bolt on a round of golf at one of the many world-renowned courses nearby (the area’s known as Scotland’s golf coast with good reason), or simply tuck up with a book in one of the opulent bedrooms - all twisted wooden bedposts and burgundy velvet touches.

One night stays on 31 December, based on two sharing, from £485, B&B, including entrance to the Hogmanay Ceilidh Celebration (five-course meal, live music and ceilidh); marineandlawn.com/marinenorthberwick/festive

Book now

Rothay Manor, Lake District

Try a Great British Menu-worthy dessert at Rothay Manor (Rothay Manor)

If a side of hiking and hill walking alongside a fun NYE celebration appeals, boutique hotel Rothay Manor in the Lake District delivers both. The two-night celebrations kick off with mulled wine and mince pies on arrival, followed by a Champagne reception, music by local legend Chris Heathcote, and an indulgent tasting menu by Head chef Dan McGeorge that night. Look out for the lobster ravioli, and for dessert a twist on Dan’s Great British Menu-winning chocolate extravaganza, Give A Dog A Bone. There’s a fireworks finale on the lawn, too. After a NY day breakfast, relax with a classic movie in the pop-up cinema (popcorn and ice cream provided) and enjoy a final a la carte supper. Rothay is particularly good for those with pooches in tow; there’s an indoor dog-wash stocked with pup-friendly Bramley toiletries for post-walk washdowns.

A two-night break 31 December-2 January from £560pp on a dinner plus B&B basis, including all NYE celebrations; rothaymanor.co.uk

Book now